Federated Hermes, Inc. launches Responsible Investing Institute to provide continuing education for investment community

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, announced the launch of the Responsible Investing Institute to train members of the investment community about the topics of responsible investing and role of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investments.

To develop the initial three-course curriculum, Federated Hermes teamed up with KKS Advisors, a leading, global advisory firm working with investors, corporations, foundations and non-governmental organizations to develop bold and effective ESG integration and impact strategies that pave the way to a more sustainable society.

"Through a Federated Hermes 2020 survey, we learned that 90% of financial advisors were being asked about ESG investing, while less than 25% of them felt confident having a client conversation about it," said Paul Uhlman, president of Federated Securities Corp. "We established the Responsible Investing Institute to help fill that gap by offering a series of interactive, web-based courses designed to ensure financial professionals were not only fluent, but confident in their understanding of responsible investing and authentic ESG integration in order to deepen client conversations."

As U.S. investors have a growing interest in incorporating ESG considerations in their portfolios, the Responsible Investing Institute offers three 50-minute courses that are eligible for continuing education credit. The courses are:

ESG 101 —The first course helps investment professionals identify what ESG is and what it is not while defining key concepts, themes and approaches.



—The first course helps investment professionals identify what ESG is and what it is not while defining key concepts, themes and approaches. ESG data and investment implementation —The second course expands investors' knowledge about authentic ESG integration, helps advisors navigate the ESG data landscape and recognize the value of engaging with corporate issuers.



—The second course expands investors' knowledge about authentic ESG integration, helps advisors navigate the ESG data landscape and recognize the value of engaging with corporate issuers. ESG business implementation—The third course is a practical guide for advisors and asset allocators to help them identify ESG interest and talk about responsible investing with new and existing clients.

Beyond the courses, additional resources include podcasts to help financial professionals learn more about the what, why, how and who of responsible investing. Visit the Responsible Investing Institute to register or learn more.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $625.0 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

