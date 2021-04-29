Federated Hermes, Inc. reports first quarter 2021 earnings

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.75 for Q1 2021, compared to $0.63 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $74.5 million for Q1 2021, compared to $64.2 million for Q1 2020.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021, up $19.2 billion or 3% from $605.8 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $5.6 billion or 1% from $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Total average managed assets for Q1 2021 were $618.1 billion, up $37.9 billion or 7% from $580.2 billion reported for Q1 2020 and up $7.6 billion or 1% from $610.5 billion reported for Q4 2020.

"Strong investment performance and client interest in a range of our actively managed strategies distributed in key regions around the world generated net positive fund sales in Q1 2021 and helped Federated Hermes reach a record $96.2 billion in equity assets under management," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Fixed-income assets under management were a record $86.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, and we experienced net sales across a range of investment objectives—from short duration to short-intermediate to high-yield strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021. During Q1 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 1,505,000 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $45.0 million. The company's board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program, which is the firm's 13th repurchase program and which allows Federated Hermes to repurchase up to 4 million additional shares of class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 3.5 million share repurchase program, approved in April 2020, has effectively been completed.

Equity assets were a record $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021, up $28.0 billion or 41% from $68.2 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $4.4 billion or 5% from $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund.

Fixed-income assets were a record $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021, up $21.8 billion or 34% from $64.7 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $2.2 billion or 3% from $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021, up $1.2 billion or 7% from $18.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $0.2 billion or 1% from $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020.

Money market assets were $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021, down $32.2 billion or 7% from $451.3 billion at March 31, 2020 and down $1.2 billion or less than 1% from $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Money market fund assets were $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021, down $38.9 billion or 12% from $336.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and down $4.7 billion or 2% from $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020

Revenue decreased $18.0 million or 5% percent primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets and an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets assets primarily related to revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.

During Q1 2021, Federated Hermes derived 75% of its revenue from long-term assets (49% from equity, 16% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 24% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $22.7 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.9 million or 127% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments since the negative impact of the pandemic on the markets in Q1 2020. This increase was partially offset by a gain recorded in March 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Q1 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Revenue decreased $22.7 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers, two fewer days in Q1 2021 and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.

Operating expenses decreased $5.4 million or 2% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $12.8 million or 87% primarily due to the increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2021 being less than the increase in Q4 2020.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $83.1 million. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $61.4 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $21.7 million.

Short-term interest rates reached historical lows during Q1 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve drove yields on short-term government securities – including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills – to near zero in mid- to late February, which is where they remain currently.

As a result, the negative impact on pre-tax income from minimum yield waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may range from $35 million to $45 million during Q2 2021. This range is based on gross yields on government money market portfolios of 3 to 10 basis points. Federated Hermes projects that the negative impact from minimum yield waivers for 2021 will peak in Q2. The amount of minimum yield waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and impact of minimum yield waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 30, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 30, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 40761. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $625.0 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), March 31, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q4 2020.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, gross yields and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q1 2020 to

Q1 2021

Quarter Ended % Change

Q4 2020 to

Q1 2021

March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2020 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 247,689

$ 240,660

3 %

$ 265,593

(7) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 74,302

72,199

3



79,192

(6)

Other service fees, net 19,182

46,324

(59)



19,133

0

Total Revenue 341,173

359,183

(5)



363,918

(6)















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 143,620

115,335

25



138,296

4

Distribution 44,389

96,160

(54)



59,419

(25)

Systems and communications 18,594

14,896

25



18,518

0

Professional service fees 14,636

13,268

10



13,961

5

Office and occupancy 11,240

11,771

(5)



6,436

75

Advertising and promotional 2,824

4,995

(43)



4,853

(42)

Travel and related 296

3,159

(91)



540

(45)

Other 8,096

6,855

18



7,120

14

Total Operating Expenses 243,695

266,439

(9)



249,143

(2)

Operating Income 97,478

92,744

5



114,775

(15)















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 2,011

(14,451)

114



15,175

(87)

Debt expense (491)

(931)

(47)



(468)

5

Other, net 345

8,345

(96)



(27)

NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 1,865

(7,037)

127



14,680

(87)

Income before income taxes 99,343

85,707

16



129,455

(23)

Income tax provision 24,997

22,442

11



28,183

(11)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 74,346

63,265

18



101,272

(27)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (138)

(913)

85



6,104

(102)

Net Income $ 74,484

$ 64,178

16 %

$ 95,168

(22) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.63

19 %

$ 0.94

(20) % Diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.63

19 %

$ 0.93

(19) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 95,218

97,345





95,504



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27





$ 1.27









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.0 million, $2.4 million and $5.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 382,695

$ 438,771

Other current assets 137,617

136,572

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,283,036

1,282,020

Other long-term assets 206,605

203,476

Total Assets $ 2,009,953

$ 2,060,839







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 199,300

$ 265,446

Long-term debt 70,000

75,000

Other long-term liabilities 339,814

346,409

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 245,717

236,987

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,509,634

1,461,728

Treasury stock (354,512)

(324,731)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,009,953

$ 2,060,839



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions) Quarter Ended



March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020

Equity







Beginning assets $ 91,788

$ 80,405

$ 89,011



Sales1 7,760

5,618

6,080



Redemptions1 (7,164)

(6,047)

(7,842)



Net sales (redemptions)1 596

(429)

(1,762)



Net exchanges 32

(8)

(37)



Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

(71)



Impact of foreign exchange2 (595)

946

(768)



Market gains and (losses)3 4,349

10,874

(18,134)



Ending assets $ 96,170

$ 91,788

$ 68,239













Fixed Income







Beginning assets $ 84,277

$ 79,546

$ 69,023



Sales1 11,187

9,046

7,687



Redemptions1 (8,284)

(6,046)

(9,788)



Net sales (redemptions)1 2,903

3,000

(2,101)



Net exchanges (44)

(10)

(115)



Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

(1)



Impact of foreign exchange2 (60)

181

(155)



Market gains and (losses)3 (612)

1,560

(1,936)



Ending assets $ 86,464

$ 84,277

$ 64,715













Alternative/Private Markets







Beginning assets $ 19,084

$ 18,146

$ 18,102



Sales1 478

574

888



Redemptions1 (631)

(661)

(582)



Net sales (redemptions)1 (153)

(87)

306



Net exchanges (1)

(3)

2



Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

452



Impact of foreign exchange2 139

1,061

(1,121)



Market gains and (losses)3 232

(33)

320



Ending assets $ 19,301

$ 19,084

$ 18,061













Multi-asset







Beginning assets $ 3,948

$ 3,737

$ 4,199



Sales1 67

50

98



Redemptions1 (170)

(166)

(235)



Net sales (redemptions)1 (103)

(116)

(137)



Net exchanges 5

3

(14)



Impact of foreign exchange2 (1)

0

0



Market gains and (losses)3 132

324

(554)



Ending assets $ 3,981

$ 3,948

$ 3,494













Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets $ 199,097

$ 181,834

$ 180,335



Sales1 19,492

15,288

14,753



Redemptions1 (16,249)

(12,920)

(18,447)



Net sales (redemptions)1 3,243

2,368

(3,694)



Net exchanges (8)

(18)

(164)



Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

380



Impact of foreign exchange2 (517)

2,188

(2,044)



Market gains and (losses)3 4,101

12,725

(20,304)



Ending assets $ 205,916

$ 199,097

$ 154,509









1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 54,312

$ 37,476

$ 53,557

$ 30,720

$ 12,100

$ 6,984

$ 3,744

$ 204

$ 123,713

$ 75,384

Sales 5,649

2,111

9,235

1,952

304

174

65

2

15,253

4,239

Redemptions (4,441)

(2,723)

(6,732)

(1,552)

(461)

(170)

(141)

(29)

(11,775)

(4,474)

Net sales (redemptions) 1,208

(612)

2,503

400

(157)

4

(76)

(27)

3,478

(235)

Net exchanges (372)

404

(44)

0

(1)

0

5

0

(412)

404

Impact of foreign exchange2 (261)

(334)

(38)

(22)

82

57

0

(1)

(217)

(300)

Market gains and (losses)3 1,880

2,469

(397)

(215)

207

25

124

8

1,814

2,287

Ending assets $ 56,767

$ 39,403

$ 55,581

$ 30,883

$ 12,231

$ 7,070

$ 3,797

$ 184

$ 128,376

$ 77,540







1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions) Quarter Ended



March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020

Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets $ 123,713

$ 110,811

$ 107,724



Sales 15,253

12,204

11,361



Redemptions (11,775)

(9,020)

(13,604)



Net sales (redemptions) 3,478

3,184

(2,243)



Net exchanges (412)

(18)

(158)



Impact of foreign exchange1 (217)

1,258

(1,164)



Market gains and (losses)2 1,814

8,478

(11,908)



Ending assets $ 128,376

$ 123,713

$ 92,251













Total Separate Account Assets3







Beginning assets $ 75,384

$ 71,023

$ 72,611



Sales4 4,239

3,084

3,392



Redemptions4 (4,474)

(3,900)

(4,843)



Net sales (redemptions)4 (235)

(816)

(1,451)



Net exchanges 404

0

(6)



Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

380



Impact of foreign exchange1 (300)

930

(880)



Market gains and (losses)2 2,287

4,247

(8,396)



Ending assets $ 77,540

$ 75,384

$ 62,258













Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets $ 199,097

$ 181,834

$ 180,335



Sales4 19,492

15,288

14,753



Redemptions4 (16,249)

(12,920)

(18,447)



Net sales (redemptions)4 3,243

2,368

(3,694)



Net exchanges (8)

(18)

(164)



Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

380



Impact of foreign exchange1 (517)

2,188

(2,044)



Market gains and (losses)2 4,101

12,725

(20,304)



Ending assets $ 205,916

$ 199,097

$ 154,509









1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 By Asset Class









Equity $ 96,170

$ 91,788

$ 80,405

$ 76,859

$ 68,239

Fixed-income 86,464

84,277

79,546

73,143

64,715

Alternative / private markets 19,301

19,084

18,146

17,485

18,061

Multi-asset 3,981

3,948

3,737

3,705

3,494

Total long-term assets 205,916

199,097

181,834

171,192

154,509

Money market 419,080

420,333

432,952

457,624

451,330

Total Managed Assets $ 624,996

$ 619,430

$ 614,786

$ 628,816

$ 605,839













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 56,767

$ 54,312

$ 46,093

$ 43,723

$ 36,955

Fixed-income 55,581

53,557

49,779

46,046

40,601

Alternative / private markets 12,231

12,100

11,393

11,037

11,365

Multi-asset 3,797

3,744

3,546

3,516

3,330

Total long-term assets 128,376

123,713

110,811

104,322

92,251

Money market 297,182

301,855

325,940

344,846

336,133

Total Fund Assets $ 425,558

$ 425,568

$ 436,751

$ 449,168

$ 428,384

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 39,403

$ 37,476

$ 34,312

$ 33,136

$ 31,284

Fixed-income 30,883

30,720

29,767

27,097

24,114

Alternative / private markets 7,070

6,984

6,753

6,448

6,696

Multi-asset 184

204

191

189

164

Total long-term assets 77,540

75,384

71,023

66,870

62,258

Money market 121,898

118,478

107,012

112,778

115,197

Total Separate Account Assets $ 199,438

$ 193,862

$ 178,035

$ 179,648

$ 177,455

Total Managed Assets $ 624,996

$ 619,430

$ 614,786

$ 628,816

$ 605,839



Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 By Asset Class









Equity $ 95,167

$ 85,572

$ 80,403

$ 73,620

$ 82,767

Fixed-income 86,939

82,144

76,798

69,603

69,068

Alternative / private markets1 19,278

18,549

18,270

18,022

17,983

Multi-asset 3,974

3,831

3,786

3,630

4,006

Total long-term assets 205,358

190,096

179,257

164,875

173,824

Money market 412,720

420,436

448,795

471,984

406,365

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 618,078

$ 610,532

$ 628,052

$ 636,859

$ 580,189













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 56,832

$ 50,022

$ 46,020

$ 41,301

$ 44,996

Fixed-income 55,416

51,934

48,418

43,229

44,017

Alternative / private markets1 12,239

11,670

11,539

11,345

11,143

Multi-asset 3,783

3,634

3,590

3,453

3,814

Total long-term assets 128,270

117,260

109,567

99,328

103,970

Money market 288,403

311,769

338,814

356,736

290,641

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 416,673

$ 429,029

$ 448,381

$ 456,064

$ 394,611

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,335

$ 35,550

$ 34,383

$ 32,319

$ 37,771

Fixed-income 31,523

30,210

28,380

26,374

25,051

Alternative / private markets 7,039

6,879

6,731

6,677

6,840

Multi-asset 191

197

196

177

192

Total long-term assets 77,088

72,836

69,690

65,547

69,854

Money market 124,317

108,667

109,981

115,248

115,724

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 201,405

$ 181,503

$ 179,671

$ 180,795

$ 185,578

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 618,078

$ 610,532

$ 628,052

$ 636,859

$ 580,189







1) The average balance for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP (HGPE), in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

