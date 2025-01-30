Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings

News provided by

Federated Hermes, Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 16:17 ET

  • Q4 2024 earnings per diluted share of $1.04; full-year 2024 EPS of $3.23
  • Total assets under management at record $829.6 billion
  • Board declares $0.31 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2024 of $1.04, compared to $0.96 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $84.7 million for Q4 2024, compared to $82.2 million for Q4 2023. Full-year 2024 EPS was $3.23, compared to $3.40 for 2023 on net income of $268.3 million for 2024, compared to $299.0 million for 2023. Federated Hermes' full-year 2024 results include a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.73) per diluted share, related to the Q2 2024 impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $829.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, up $72.0 billion or 10% from $757.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and up $29.1 billion or 4% from $800.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Average managed assets for Q4 2024 were $804.4 billion, up $76.4 billion or 10% from $728.0 billion reported for Q4 2023 and up $10.9 billion or 1% from $793.5 billion reported for Q3 2024.

"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end were driven by another quarter of money market asset increases, as all segments of our liquidity products offered exceptional cash management resources, as well as opportunities for attractive returns in balanced client portfolios," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "We also continued to see investor interest in a range of fixed-income strategies, from multisector to ultrashorts to emerging market debt. In equities, we saw net positive flows into the full range of our quantitative MDT equity products—in large-, mid- and small-cap funds and ETFs."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 7, 2025. During Q4 2024, Federated Hermes purchased 552,533 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $22.1 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2024 to 4,012,017 shares for $133.6 million.

Federated Hermes' equity assets were $79.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, up $0.1 billion from $79.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and down $4.2 billion or 5% from $83.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2024 were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $98.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, up $3.2 billion or 3% from $94.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and down $2.1 billion or 2% from $100.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2024 were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $18.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, down $1.7 billion or 8% from $20.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and down $1.8 billion or 9% from $20.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $630.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, up $70.3 billion or 13% from $560.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and up $37.3 billion or 6% from $593.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Money market mutual fund assets were a record $461.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, up $55.5 billion or 14% from $406.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and up $21.3 billion or 5% from $440.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were a record $168.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024, up $14.8 billion or 10% from $153.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2023 and up $16.0 billion or 10% from $152.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2024.

Financial Summary

Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Revenue increased $33.2 million or 8% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets.

During Q4 2024, Federated Hermes derived 51% of its revenue from money market assets, 48% from long-term assets (29% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $25.3 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in compensation expense primarily from higher incentive compensation, an increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market and equity fund assets and an increase in other expense resulting primarily from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $12.8 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q4 2024 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2023.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Revenue increased $16.2 million or 4% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average equity and money market assets.

Operating expenses increased $17.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in other expense resulting primarily from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, an increase in advertising and promotional expenses and an increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets. 

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $9.0 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q4 2024 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2024.

2024 vs. 2023

Revenue increased $22.5 million or 1% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and fixed-income assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in carried interest of $50.0 million, including a decrease of $32.3 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity and alternative/private markets assets.

During 2024, Federated Hermes derived 51% of its revenue from money market assets, 48% from long-term assets (29% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $48.6 million or 4% primarily due to a $66.3 million increase in intangible asset-expense resulting from the impairment of an intangible asset in Q2 2024 associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited, offset by a decrease in compensation expense primarily resulting from the previously mentioned lower carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $3.6 million primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in 2024 compared to the increase in the market value of investments in 2023. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in investment income from larger investment balances and an increase in yields due to higher interest rates. 

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 31, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 31, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 51862. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $829.6 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of Dec. 31, 2024.
2) Morningstar, Dec. 31, 2024. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds. 

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)





Quarter Ended

% Change
Q4 2023 to
Q4 2024

Quarter Ended

% Change Q3
2024 to Q4
2024

Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2024

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$             288,329

$          264,693

9 %

$          274,621

5 %

Administrative service fees, net

99,711

90,930

10

97,687

2

Other service fees, net

36,643

35,874

2

36,148

1

Total Revenue

424,683

391,497

8

408,456

4






Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

137,165

127,504

8

136,027

1

Distribution

98,070

90,940

8

95,859

2

Systems and communications

23,843

20,944

14

23,656

1

Professional service fees

20,307

16,632

22

19,849

2

Office and occupancy

10,328

10,159

2

9,884

4

Advertising and promotional

7,785

9,684

(20)

5,378

45

Travel and related

4,058

4,308

(6)

4,221

(4)

Intangible asset related

3,230

3,676

(12)

3,504

(8)

Other

9,470

5,080

86

(1,664)

NM

Total Operating Expenses

314,256

288,927

9

296,714

6

Operating Income

110,427

102,570

8

111,742

(1)






Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

5,037

17,418

(71)

14,015

(64)

Debt expense

(3,187)

(3,142)

1

(3,170)

1

Other, net

54

461

(88)

16

238

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

1,904

14,737

(87)

10,861

(82)

Income before income taxes

112,331

117,307

(4)

122,603

(8)

Income tax provision

28,477

31,260

(9)

32,262

(12)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

83,854

86,047

(3)

90,341

(7)

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(862)

3,869

(122)

2,803

(131)

Net Income

$               84,716

$            82,178

3 %

$            87,538

(3) %






Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




Basic and diluted

$                  1.04

$                0.96

8 %

$               1.06

(2) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




Basic

78,300

81,961

78,690

Diluted

78,300

81,973

78,706

Dividends Declared Per Share

$                  0.31

$                0.28

$               0.31


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.6 million, $3.6 million and $3.7 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2024, Dec. 31, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)







Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

% Change

Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net

$        1,097,866

$        1,115,783

(2) %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

387,531

343,332

13

Other service fees, net

146,696

150,459

(3)

     Total Revenue

1,632,093

1,609,574

1







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related

540,486

563,388

(4)

Distribution

382,327

371,198

3

Systems and communications

92,515

84,203

10

Intangible asset related

79,361

13,870

472

Professional service fees

78,353

69,514

13

Office and occupancy

39,946

45,069

(11)

Advertising and promotional

24,090

22,992

5

Travel and related

15,399

15,409

0

Other

18,149

36,382

(50)

     Total Operating Expenses

1,270,626

1,222,025

4

Operating Income

361,467

387,549

(7)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net

32,668

35,740

(9)

Debt expense

(12,665)

(12,519)

1

Other, net

139

562

(75)

     Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

20,142

23,783

(15)

Income before income taxes

381,609

411,332

(7)

Income tax provision

113,179

106,551

6

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

268,430

304,781

(12)

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in subsidiaries

116

5,801

(98)

Net Income

$           268,314

$           298,980

(10) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted

$                  3.23

$                  3.40

(5) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





    Basic

79,426

83,858

    Diluted

79,430

83,863

Dividends Declared Per Share

$                  2.21

$                  1.11



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $11.6 million and $14.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Assets

  Cash and other investments

$           641,042

$           560,675

  Other current assets

140,310

160,054

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,132,699

1,216,605

  Other long-term assets

170,633

164,510

    Total Assets

$        2,084,684

$       2,101,844



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

  Current liabilities

$           289,193

$           287,343

  Long-term debt

348,106

347,843

  Other long-term liabilities

296,665

312,561

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

55,514

25,845

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,728,044

1,649,655

Treasury stock

(632,838)

(521,403)

    Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$        2,084,684

$       2,101,844

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Equity





Beginning assets

$            83,609

$            77,851

$            77,315

$            79,291

$            81,523

Sales1

4,868

3,607

3,335

16,201

17,732

Redemptions1

(7,388)

(5,046)

(8,005)

(26,856)

(24,742)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,520)

(1,439)

(4,670)

(10,655)

(7,010)

Net exchanges

(39)

(4)

(6)

(29)

120

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,313)

725

891

(1,143)

538

Market gains and (losses)3

(314)

6,476

5,761

11,959

4,120

Ending assets

$            79,423

$            83,609

$            79,291

$            79,423

$            79,291







Fixed Income





Beginning assets

$          100,171

$            95,294

$            89,765

$            94,920

$            86,743

Sales1

6,400

7,345

7,594

25,590

26,809

Redemptions1

(7,345)

(5,942)

(6,669)

(25,381)

(23,892)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(945)

1,403

925

209

2,917

Net exchanges

35

(12)

7

(163)

(113)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(160)

98

143

(141)

128

Market gains and (losses)3

(1,042)

3,388

4,080

3,234

5,245

Ending assets

$            98,059

$          100,171

$            94,920

$            98,059

$            94,920







Alternative / Private Markets





Beginning assets

$            20,683

$            20,061

$            20,337

$            20,551

$            20,802

Sales1

618

558

700

2,584

3,268

Redemptions1

(1,487)

(881)

(755)

(4,285)

(3,158)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(869)

(323)

(55)

(1,701)

110

Net exchanges

(1)

12

(3)

187

(9)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,188)

1,017

836

(376)

981

Market gains and (losses)3

239

(84)

(564)

203

(1,333)

Ending assets

$            18,864

$            20,683

$            20,551

$            18,864

$            20,551







Multi-asset





Beginning assets

$              2,958

$              2,876

$              2,728

$              2,867

$              2,989

Sales1

45

38

34

169

144

Redemptions1

(97)

(94)

(142)

(416)

(548)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(52)

(56)

(108)

(247)

(404)

Net exchanges

8

4

8

13

11

Market gains and (losses)3

(31)

134

239

250

271

Ending assets

$              2,883

$              2,958

$              2,867

$              2,883

$              2,867







Total Long-term Assets





Beginning assets

$          207,421

$          196,082

$          190,145

$          197,629

$          192,057

Sales1

11,931

11,548

11,663

44,544

47,953

Redemptions1

(16,317)

(11,963)

(15,571)

(56,938)

(52,340)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(4,386)

(415)

(3,908)

(12,394)

(4,387)

Net exchanges

3

0

6

8

9

Impact of foreign exchange2

(2,661)

1,840

1,870

(1,660)

1,647

Market gains and (losses)3

(1,148)

9,914

9,516

15,646

8,303

Ending assets

$          199,229

$          207,421

$          197,629

$          199,229

$          197,629


1)

For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2024

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$     45,391

$    38,218

$   46,027

$   54,144

$   12,558

$      8,125

$     2,823

$        135

$ 106,799

$  100,622

Sales

3,127

1,741

4,056

2,344

477

141

44

1

7,704

4,227

Redemptions

(3,442)

(3,946)

(3,748)

(3,597)

(1,112)

(375)

(90)

(7)

(8,392)

(7,925)

Net sales (redemptions)

(315)

(2,205)

308

(1,253)

(635)

(234)

(46)

(6)

(688)

(3,698)

Net exchanges

(39)

0

36

(1)

(1)

0

8

0

4

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(604)

(709)

(96)

(64)

(672)

(516)

0

0

(1,372)

(1,289)

Market gains and (losses)3

(681)

367

(725)

(317)

251

(12)

(21)

(10)

(1,176)

28

Ending assets

$     43,752

$    35,671

$   45,550

$   52,509

$   11,501

$      7,363

$     2,764

$        119

$ 103,567

$    95,662












Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2024

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$     42,513

$    36,778

$   43,908

$   51,012

$   12,379

$      8,172

$     2,730

$        137

$ 101,530

$    96,099

Sales

10,220

5,981

15,307

10,283

2,144

440

163

6

27,834

16,710

Redemptions

(13,979)

(12,877)

(14,760)

(10,621)

(3,478)

(807)

(396)

(20)

(32,613)

(24,325)

Net sales (redemptions)

(3,759)

(6,896)

547

(338)

(1,334)

(367)

(233)

(14)

(4,779)

(7,615)

Net exchanges

(29)

0

(145)

(18)

187

0

13

0

26

(18)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(453)

(690)

(68)

(73)

(216)

(160)

0

0

(737)

(923)

Market gains and (losses)3

5,480

6,479

1,308

1,926

485

(282)

254

(4)

7,527

8,119

Ending assets

$     43,752

$    35,671

$   45,550

$   52,509

$   11,501

$      7,363

$     2,764

$        119

$ 103,567

$    95,662


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)


Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023







Total Fund Assets





Beginning assets

$             106,799

$              101,247

$               98,378

$       101,530

$        102,423

Sales

7,704

6,646

5,999

27,834

26,191

Redemptions

(8,392)

(7,234)

(9,578)

(32,613)

(34,003)

Net sales (redemptions)

(688)

(588)

(3,579)

(4,779)

(7,812)

Net exchanges

4

14

(7)

26

3

Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,372)

1,060

1,002

(737)

1,025

Market gains and (losses)2

(1,176)

5,066

5,736

7,527

5,891

Ending assets

$             103,567

$              106,799

$             101,530

$       103,567

$        101,530







Total Separate Accounts Assets3





Beginning assets

$             100,622

$                94,835

$               91,767

$         96,099

$          89,634

Sales4

4,227

4,902

5,664

16,710

21,762

Redemptions4

(7,925)

(4,729)

(5,993)

(24,325)

(18,337)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(3,698)

173

(329)

(7,615)

3,425

Net exchanges

(1)

(14)

13

(18)

6

Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,289)

780

868

(923)

622

Market gains and (losses)2

28

4,848

3,780

8,119

2,412

Ending assets

$               95,662

$              100,622

$               96,099

$         95,662

$          96,099







Total Long-term Assets3





Beginning assets

$             207,421

$              196,082

$             190,145

$       197,629

$        192,057

Sales4

11,931

11,548

11,663

44,544

47,953

Redemptions4

(16,317)

(11,963)

(15,571)

(56,938)

(52,340)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(4,386)

(415)

(3,908)

(12,394)

(4,387)

Net exchanges

3

0

6

8

9

Impact of foreign exchange1

(2,661)

1,840

1,870

(1,660)

1,647

Market gains and (losses)2

(1,148)

9,914

9,516

15,646

8,303

Ending assets

$             199,229

$              207,421

$             197,629

$       199,229

$        197,629


1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

By Asset Class




Equity

$             79,423

$            83,609

$              77,851

$               80,157

$               79,291

Fixed-income

98,059

100,171

95,294

96,325

94,920

Alternative / private markets

18,864

20,683

20,061

20,465

20,551

Multi-asset

2,883

2,958

2,876

2,928

2,867

Total long-term assets

199,229

207,421

196,082

199,875

197,629

 Money market

630,349

593,030

586,647

578,811

559,993

Total Managed Assets

$           829,578

$          800,451

$            782,729

$             778,686

$             757,622






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$             43,752

$            45,391

$              42,404

$               43,415

$               42,513

Fixed-income

45,550

46,027

43,842

44,481

43,908

Alternative / private markets

11,501

12,558

12,258

12,458

12,379

Multi-asset

2,764

2,823

2,743

2,789

2,730

Total long-term assets

103,567

106,799

101,247

103,143

101,530

Money market

461,720

440,397

425,627

417,102

406,166

Total Fund Assets

$           565,287

$          547,196

$            526,874

$             520,245

$             507,696

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$             35,671

$            38,218

$              35,447

$               36,742

$               36,778

Fixed-income

52,509

54,144

51,452

51,844

51,012

Alternative / private markets

7,363

8,125

7,803

8,007

8,172

Multi-asset

119

135

133

139

137

Total long-term assets

95,662

100,622

94,835

96,732

96,099

Money market

168,629

152,633

161,020

161,709

153,827

Total Separate Account Assets

$           264,291

$          253,255

$            255,855

$             258,441

$             249,926

Total Managed Assets

$           829,578

$          800,451

$            782,729

$             778,686

$             757,622

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

By Asset Class




Equity

$             82,247

$            80,220

$              78,137

$               78,969

$               76,009

Fixed-income

98,254

97,563

95,484

95,791

91,927

Alternative / private markets

19,754

20,455

20,306

20,485

20,623

Multi-asset

2,934

2,910

2,889

2,874

2,744

Total long-term assets

203,189

201,148

196,816

198,119

191,303

 Money market

601,169

592,304

582,758

578,383

536,727

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$           804,358

$          793,452

$            779,574

$             776,502

$             728,030

By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$             45,261

$            43,632

$              42,274

$               42,355

$               40,296

Fixed-income

45,654

44,977

43,910

43,857

42,705

Alternative / private markets

12,010

12,451

12,331

12,377

12,571

Multi-asset

2,811

2,775

2,737

2,739

2,615

Total long-term assets

105,736

103,835

101,252

101,328

98,187

Money market

445,775

436,418

419,999

414,902

392,946

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$           551,511

$          540,253

$            521,251

$             516,230

$             491,133

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$             36,986

$            36,588

$              35,863

$               36,614

$               35,713

Fixed-income

52,600

52,586

51,574

51,934

49,222

Alternative / private markets

7,744

8,004

7,975

8,108

8,052

Multi-asset

123

135

152

135

129

Total long-term assets

97,453

97,313

95,564

96,791

93,116

Money market

155,394

155,886

162,759

163,481

143,781

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$           252,847

$          253,199

$            258,323

$             260,272

$             236,897

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$           804,358

$          793,452

$            779,574

$             776,502

$             728,030

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Year Ended

(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

By Asset Class



Equity

$                            79,893

$                            81,348

Fixed-income

96,773

89,079

Alternative / private markets

20,250

21,096

Multi-asset

2,902

2,887

Total long-term assets

199,818

194,410

Money market

588,653

511,568

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$                          788,471

$                          705,978

By Product Type



Funds:



Equity

$                            43,380

$                            43,314

Fixed-income

44,600

43,482

Alternative / private markets

12,292

12,999

Multi-asset

2,766

2,749

Total long-term assets

103,038

102,544

Money market

429,273

365,500

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$                          532,311

$                          468,044

Separate Accounts:



Equity

$                            36,513

$                            38,034

Fixed-income

52,173

45,597

Alternative / private markets

7,958

8,097

Multi-asset

136

138

Total long-term assets

96,780

91,866

Money market

159,380

146,068

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$                          256,160

$                          237,934

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$                          788,471

$                          705,978

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for...
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics