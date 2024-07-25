Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with second quarter 2024 earnings

Federated Hermes, Inc.

Jul 25, 2024

  • Total assets under management reach a record $782.7 billion
  • Money market assets reach a record $586.6 billion
  • Q2 2024 earnings per diluted share of $0.20, including a ($0.76) per diluted share non-cash intangible asset impairment charge
  • Board declares $0.31 per share dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.20 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.81 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $21.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $72.2 million for Q2 2023. Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results include a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $782.7 billion at June 30, 2024, up $78.7 billion or 11% from $704.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and up $4.0 billion or 1% from $778.7 billion at March 31, 2024. Total average managed assets for Q2 2024 were $779.6 billion, up $74.3 billion or 11% from $705.3 billion reported for Q2 2023 and up $3.1 billion or less than 1% from $776.5 billion for Q1 2024.

"Money market asset increases once again drove Federated Hermes to record total assets under management, as our liquidity products continued to offer excellent cash management services and attractive yields," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In equities, our range of strong-performing Federated Hermes MDT quantitative products offered core and complementary strategies for portfolio diversification. We also saw interest in our Total Return Bond Fund and core plus strategies, which have the ability to dynamically shift sector, duration, yield curve and currency positioning in changing market conditions."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Aug 8, 2024. During Q2 2024, Federated Hermes purchased 1,559,200 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $47.5 million.

Equity assets were $77.9 billion at June 30, 2024, down $5.1 billion or 6% from $83.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and down $2.3 billion or 3% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2024. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2024 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund and Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $95.3 billion at June 30, 2024, up $7.9 billion or 9% from $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023 and down $1.0 billion or 1% from $96.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2024 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional Fixed Income Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.1 billion at June 30, 2024, down $1.5 billion or 7% from $21.6 billion at June 30, 2023 and down $0.4 billion or 2% from $20.5 billion at March 31, 2024.

Money market assets were a record $586.6 billion at June 30, 2024, up $77.6 billion or 15% from $509.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and up $7.8 billion or 1% from $578.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Money market fund assets were a record $425.6 billion at June 30, 2024, up $61.6 billion or 17% from $364.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and up $8.5 billion or 2% from $417.1 billion at March 31, 2024.

Financial Summary

Q2 2024 non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results include a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited, which was driven by changes in projected cash flows.

Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023

Revenue decreased $30.6 million or 7% primarily due to a decrease in carried interest of $36.1 million, including a decrease of $23.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. 

During Q2 2024, Federated Hermes derived 47% of its revenue from long-term assets (29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 52% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $27.0 million or 8% primarily due to increased intangible asset related expense due to the  impairment charge, offset by decreases in compensation expense primarily resulting from the lower carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $23.4 million and a decrease in other expense related to fund reorganization costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net was flat.

Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024

Revenue increased $6.2 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in carried interest of $3.4 million, including an increase of $2.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense, and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

Operating expenses increased $64.1 million or 22% primarily due to increased intangible asset related expense due to the impairment charge.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $3.5 million or 64% primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2024 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2024. 

YTD 2024 vs. YTD 2023

Revenue decreased $16.5 million or 2% primarily due to a decrease in carried interest of $36.2 million, including a decrease of $23.6 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. 

For the first half of 2024, Federated Hermes derived 47% of its revenue from long-term assets (29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 52% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $27.8 million or 4% primarily due to increased intangible asset related expense due to the impairment charge offset by a decrease in compensation expense primarily resulting from the lower carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $23.4 million and a decrease in other expense related to fund reorganization costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $2.1 million or 22% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2024 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2023. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in investment yields due to higher interest rates. 

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 26, 2024. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 26, 2024. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 50846. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $782.7 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of June 30, 2024.
2) Morningstar, June 30, 2024. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2024.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland. 

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions.  Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)






Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2023 to
Q2 2024

Quarter Ended

% Change
Q1 2024 to
Q2 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net

$             270,622

$             310,337

(13) %

$            264,294

2 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

95,346

85,199

12

94,786

1

Other service fees, net

36,615

37,696

(3)

37,291

(2)

Total Revenue

402,583

433,232

(7)

396,371

2







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related

130,748

159,883

(18)

136,546

(4)

Distribution

93,503

97,086

(4)

94,894

(1)

Intangible asset related

69,392

3,418

NM

3,235

NM

Systems and communications

23,194

22,074

5

21,823

6

Professional service fees

19,845

19,099

4

18,352

8

Office and occupancy

9,765

11,404

(14)

9,969

(2)

Advertising and promotional

6,621

5,109

30

4,306

54

Travel and related

3,847

3,835

0

3,273

18

Other

4,951

12,935

(62)

5,392

(8)

Total Operating Expenses

361,866

334,843

8

297,790

22

Operating Income

40,717

98,389

(59)

98,581

(59)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net

5,132

5,289

(3)

8,483

(40)

Debt expense

(3,159)

(3,118)

1

(3,149)

0

Other, net

(34)

(15)

(127)

103

(133)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

1,939

2,156

(10)

5,437

(64)

Income before income taxes

42,656

100,545

(58)

104,018

(59)

Income tax provision

23,431

27,543

(15)

29,008

(19)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

19,225

73,002

(74)

75,010

(74)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(1,802)

827

(318)

(23)

NM

Net Income

$               21,027

$               72,175

(71) %

$              75,033

(72) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted

$                   0.20

$                   0.81

(75) %

$                  0.89

(78) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

80,026

84,930

80,709

Diluted

80,026

84,939

80,710

Dividends Declared Per Share

$                   1.31

$                   0.28

$                  0.28

1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings

per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.7 million, $3.5 million and $3.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders

for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(in thousands, except per share data)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

% Change

Revenue


Investment advisory fees, net

$             534,916

$              574,318

(7) %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

190,132

164,378

16

Other service fees, net

73,906

76,725

(4)

Total Revenue

798,954

815,421

(2)




Operating Expenses


Compensation and related

267,294

296,761

(10)

Distribution

188,398

190,420

(1)

Intangible asset related

72,627

6,743

NM

Systems and communications

45,017

42,046

7

Professional service fees

38,197

35,320

8

Office and occupancy

19,734

24,278

(19)

Advertising and promotional

10,927

9,451

16

Travel and related

7,119

7,066

1

Other

10,343

19,781

(48)

Total Operating Expenses

659,656

631,866

4

Operating Income

139,298

183,555

(24)




Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

13,615

15,601

(13)

Debt expense

(6,308)

(6,243)

1

Other, net

69

107

(36)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

7,376

9,465

(22)

Income before income taxes

146,674

193,020

(24)

Income tax provision

52,439

48,552

8

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

94,235

144,468

(35)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(1,825)

2,692

(168)

Net Income

$               96,060

$              141,776

(32) %




Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.


Earnings Per Share1


Basic and diluted

$                   1.12

$                    1.59

(30) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding


Basic

80,367

84,902

Diluted

80,368

84,907

Dividends Declared Per Share

$                    1.59

$                    0.55

1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered

in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.8 million and $7.0 million available to

unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, was excluded from

the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

June 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Assets

  Cash and other investments

$                452,879

$                 560,675

  Other current assets

160,422

160,054

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,141,623

1,216,605

  Other long-term assets

156,583

164,510

  Total Assets

$            1,911,507

$             2,101,844



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

  Current liabilities

$                223,380

$                 287,343

  Long-term debt

347,974

347,843

  Other long-term liabilities

292,637

312,561

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

30,491

25,845

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,612,617

1,649,655

Treasury stock

(595,592)

(521,403)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$            1,911,507

$             2,101,844

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class


(in millions)

 

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Equity





Beginning assets

$            80,157

$            79,291

$            83,629

$            79,291

$            81,523

Sales1

3,811

3,915

4,869

7,726

10,500

Redemptions1

(7,071)

(7,351)

(5,697)

(14,422)

(10,433)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(3,260)

(3,436)

(828)

(6,696)

67

Net exchanges

9

5

5

14

108

Impact of foreign exchange2

12

(567)

71

(555)

179

Market gains and (losses)3

933

4,864

115

5,797

1,115

Ending assets

$            77,851

$            80,157

$            82,992

$            77,851

$            82,992







Fixed Income





Beginning assets

$            96,325

$            94,920

$            87,461

$            94,920

$            86,743

Sales1

5,262

6,583

4,891

11,845

10,938

Redemptions1

(6,699)

(5,395)

(4,963)

(12,094)

(12,090)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,437)

1,188

(72)

(249)

(1,152)

Net exchanges

(179)

(7)

6

(186)

(95)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(8)

(71)

43

(79)

81

Market gains and (losses)3

593

295

(13)

888

1,848

Ending assets

$            95,294

$            96,325

$            87,425

$            95,294

$            87,425







Alternative/Private Markets





Beginning assets

$            20,465

$            20,551

$            21,174

$            20,551

$            20,802

Sales1

647

761

643

1,408

1,908

Redemptions1

(1,177)

(740)

(745)

(1,917)

(1,537)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(530)

21

(102)

(509)

371

Net exchanges

174

2

(4)

176

(3)

Impact of foreign exchange2

21

(226)

539

(205)

907

Market gains and (losses)3

(69)

117

(5)

48

(475)

Ending assets

$            20,061

$            20,465

$            21,602

$            20,061

$            21,602







Multi-asset





Beginning assets

$              2,928

$              2,867

$              2,973

$              2,867

$              2,989

Sales1

42

44

33

86

80

Redemptions1

(113)

(112)

(143)

(225)

(287)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(71)

(68)

(110)

(139)

(207)

Net exchanges

1

0

1

1

3

Market gains and (losses)3

18

129

58

147

137

Ending assets

$              2,876

$              2,928

$              2,922

$              2,876

$              2,922







Total Long-term Assets





Beginning assets

$          199,875

$          197,629

$          195,237

$          197,629

$          192,057

Sales1

9,762

11,303

10,436

21,065

23,426

Redemptions1

(15,060)

(13,598)

(11,548)

(28,658)

(24,347)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(5,298)

(2,295)

(1,112)

(7,593)

(921)

Net exchanges

5

0

8

5

13

Impact of foreign exchange2

25

(864)

653

(839)

1,167

Market gains and (losses)3

1,475

5,405

155

6,880

2,625

Ending assets

$          196,082

$          199,875

$          194,941

$          196,082

$          194,941

1)

For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other

managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending

assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for

reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested

dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds.

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    43,415

$    36,742

$     44,481

$     51,844

$   12,458

$     8,007

$      2,789

$        139

$ 103,143

$     96,732

Sales

2,413

1,398

3,326

1,936

537

110

42

0

6,318

3,444

Redemptions

(3,594)

(3,477)

(3,957)

(2,742)

(1,098)

(79)

(108)

(5)

(8,757)

(6,303)

Net sales (redemptions)

(1,181)

(2,079)

(631)

(806)

(561)

31

(66)

(5)

(2,439)

(2,859)

Net exchanges

9

0

(178)

(1)

174

0

1

0

6

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(11)

23

(1)

(7)

7

14

0

0

(5)

30

Market gains and (losses)3

172

761

171

422

180

(249)

19

(1)

542

933

Ending assets

$    42,404

$    35,447

$     43,842

$     51,452

$   12,258

$     7,803

$      2,743

$        133

$ 101,247

$     94,835












Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    42,513

$    36,778

$     43,908

$     51,012

$   12,379

$     8,172

$      2,730

$        137

$ 101,530

$     96,099

Sales

4,832

2,894

7,375

4,470

1,191

217

86

0

13,484

7,581

Redemptions

(7,663)

(6,759)

(7,441)

(4,653)

(1,667)

(250)

(216)

(9)

(16,987)

(11,671)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,831)

(3,865)

(66)

(183)

(476)

(33)

(130)

(9)

(3,503)

(4,090)

Net exchanges

14

0

(183)

(3)

176

0

1

0

8

(3)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(246)

(309)

(47)

(32)

(132)

(73)

0

0

(425)

(414)

Market gains and (losses)3

2,954

2,843

230

658

311

(263)

142

5

3,637

3,243

Ending assets

$    42,404

$    35,447

$     43,842

$     51,452

$   12,258

$     7,803

$      2,743

$        133

$ 101,247

$     94,835

1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and

Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type


(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Total Fund Assets





Beginning assets

$          103,143

$          101,530

$          104,220

$          101,530

$          102,423

Sales

6,318

7,166

6,462

13,484

14,779

Redemptions

(8,757)

(8,230)

(7,916)

(16,987)

(16,407)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,439)

(1,064)

(1,454)

(3,503)

(1,628)

Net exchanges

6

2

(5)

8

10

Impact of foreign exchange1

(5)

(420)

487

(425)

821

Market gains and (losses)2

542

3,095

1,139

3,637

2,761

Ending assets

$          101,247

$          103,143

$          104,387

$          101,247

$          104,387







Total Separate Account Assets3





Beginning assets

$            96,732

$            96,099

$            91,017

$            96,099

$            89,634

Sales4

3,444

4,137

3,974

7,581

8,647

Redemptions4

(6,303)

(5,368)

(3,632)

(11,671)

(7,940)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(2,859)

(1,231)

342

(4,090)

707

Net exchanges

(1)

(2)

13

(3)

3

Impact of foreign exchange1

30

(444)

166

(414)

346

Market gains and (losses)2

933

2,310

(984)

3,243

(136)

Ending assets

$            94,835

$            96,732

$            90,554

$            94,835

$            90,554







Total Long-term Assets3





Beginning assets

$          199,875

$          197,629

$          195,237

$          197,629

$          192,057

Sales4

9,762

11,303

10,436

21,065

23,426

Redemptions4

(15,060)

(13,598)

(11,548)

(28,658)

(24,347)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(5,298)

(2,295)

(1,112)

(7,593)

(921)

Net exchanges

5

0

8

5

13

Impact of foreign exchange1

25

(864)

653

(839)

1,167

Market gains and (losses)2

1,475

5,405

155

6,880

2,625

Ending assets

$          196,082

$          199,875

$          194,941

$          196,082

$          194,941

1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested

dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

 

(in millions)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

By Asset Class




Equity

$              77,851

$              80,157

$              79,291

$              77,315

$              82,992

Fixed-income

95,294

96,325

94,920

89,765

87,425

Alternative / private markets

20,061

20,465

20,551

20,337

21,602

Multi-asset

2,876

2,928

2,867

2,728

2,922

Total long-term assets

196,082

199,875

197,629

190,145

194,941

Money market

586,647

578,811

559,993

525,085

509,017

Total Managed Assets

$            782,729

$            778,686

$            757,622

$            715,230

$            703,958






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$              42,404

$              43,415

$              42,513

$              40,801

$              44,383

Fixed-income

43,842

44,481

43,908

42,569

43,884

Alternative / private markets

12,258

12,458

12,379

12,409

13,338

Multi-asset

2,743

2,789

2,730

2,599

2,782

Total long-term assets

101,247

103,143

101,530

98,378

104,387

Money market

425,627

417,102

406,166

384,896

364,014

Total Fund Assets

$            526,874

$            520,245

$            507,696

$            483,274

$            468,401

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$              35,447

$              36,742

$              36,778

$              36,514

$              38,609

Fixed-income

51,452

51,844

51,012

47,196

43,541

Alternative / private markets

7,803

8,007

8,172

7,928

8,264

Multi-asset

133

139

137

129

140

Total long-term assets

94,835

96,732

96,099

91,767

90,554

Money market

161,020

161,709

153,827

140,189

145,003

Total Separate Account Assets

$            255,855

$            258,441

$            249,926

$            231,956

$            235,557

Total Managed Assets

$            782,729

$            778,686

$            757,622

$            715,230

$            703,958

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

By Asset Class




Equity

$              78,137

$              78,969

$              76,009

$              82,203

$              83,025

Fixed-income

95,484

95,791

91,927

88,677

87,504

Alternative / private markets

20,306

20,485

20,623

21,413

21,411

Multi-asset

2,889

2,874

2,744

2,861

2,929

Total long-term assets

196,816

198,119

191,303

195,154

194,869

Money market

582,758

578,383

536,727

516,046

510,418

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            779,574

$            776,502

$            728,030

$            711,200

$            705,287






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$              42,274

$              42,355

$              40,296

$              43,687

$              44,218

Fixed-income

43,910

43,857

42,705

43,437

43,827

Alternative / private markets

12,331

12,377

12,571

13,184

13,181

Multi-asset

2,737

2,739

2,615

2,724

2,787

Total long-term assets

101,252

101,328

98,187

103,032

104,013

Money market

419,999

414,902

392,946

373,088

362,608

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$            521,251

$            516,230

$            491,133

$            476,120

$            466,621

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$              35,863

$              36,614

$              35,713

$              38,516

$              38,807

Fixed-income

51,574

51,934

49,222

45,240

43,677

Alternative / private markets

7,975

8,108

8,052

8,229

8,230

Multi-asset

152

135

129

137

142

Total long-term assets

95,564

96,791

93,116

92,122

90,856

Money market

162,759

163,481

143,781

142,958

147,810

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$            258,323

$            260,272

$            236,897

$            235,080

$            238,666

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            779,574

$            776,502

$            728,030

$            711,200

$            705,287

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

By Asset Class



Equity

$                          78,553

$                           83,590

Fixed-income

95,638

87,856

Alternative / private markets

20,395

21,174

Multi-asset

2,882

2,971

Total long-term assets

197,468

195,591

Money market

580,570

496,751

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$                        778,038

$                         692,342





By Product Type



Funds:



Equity

$                          42,315

$                           44,637

Fixed-income

43,884

43,893

Alternative / private markets

12,354

13,121

Multi-asset

2,738

2,828

Total long-term assets

101,291

104,479

Money market

417,450

347,983

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$                        518,741

$                         452,462

Separate Accounts:



Equity

$                          36,238

$                           38,953

Fixed-income

51,754

43,963

Alternative / private markets

8,041

8,053

Multi-asset

144

143

Total long-term assets

96,177

91,112

Money market

163,120

148,768

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$                        259,297

$                         239,880

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$                        778,038

$                         692,342

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

