Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with second quarter 2024 earnings

Total assets under management reach a record $782.7 billion

Money market assets reach a record $586.6 billion

Q2 2024 earnings per diluted share of $0.20 , including a ($0.76) per diluted share non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

Board declares $0.31 per share dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.20 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.81 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $21.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $72.2 million for Q2 2023. Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results include a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $782.7 billion at June 30, 2024, up $78.7 billion or 11% from $704.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and up $4.0 billion or 1% from $778.7 billion at March 31, 2024. Total average managed assets for Q2 2024 were $779.6 billion, up $74.3 billion or 11% from $705.3 billion reported for Q2 2023 and up $3.1 billion or less than 1% from $776.5 billion for Q1 2024.

"Money market asset increases once again drove Federated Hermes to record total assets under management, as our liquidity products continued to offer excellent cash management services and attractive yields," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In equities, our range of strong-performing Federated Hermes MDT quantitative products offered core and complementary strategies for portfolio diversification. We also saw interest in our Total Return Bond Fund and core plus strategies, which have the ability to dynamically shift sector, duration, yield curve and currency positioning in changing market conditions."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Aug 8, 2024. During Q2 2024, Federated Hermes purchased 1,559,200 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $47.5 million.

Equity assets were $77.9 billion at June 30, 2024, down $5.1 billion or 6% from $83.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and down $2.3 billion or 3% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2024. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2024 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund and Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $95.3 billion at June 30, 2024, up $7.9 billion or 9% from $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023 and down $1.0 billion or 1% from $96.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2024 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional Fixed Income Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.1 billion at June 30, 2024, down $1.5 billion or 7% from $21.6 billion at June 30, 2023 and down $0.4 billion or 2% from $20.5 billion at March 31, 2024.

Money market assets were a record $586.6 billion at June 30, 2024, up $77.6 billion or 15% from $509.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and up $7.8 billion or 1% from $578.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Money market fund assets were a record $425.6 billion at June 30, 2024, up $61.6 billion or 17% from $364.0 billion at June 30, 2023 and up $8.5 billion or 2% from $417.1 billion at March 31, 2024.

Financial Summary

Q2 2024 non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results include a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited, which was driven by changes in projected cash flows.

Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023

Revenue decreased $30.6 million or 7% primarily due to a decrease in carried interest of $36.1 million, including a decrease of $23.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

During Q2 2024, Federated Hermes derived 47% of its revenue from long-term assets (29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 52% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $27.0 million or 8% primarily due to increased intangible asset related expense due to the impairment charge, offset by decreases in compensation expense primarily resulting from the lower carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $23.4 million and a decrease in other expense related to fund reorganization costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net was flat.

Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024

Revenue increased $6.2 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in carried interest of $3.4 million, including an increase of $2.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense, and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

Operating expenses increased $64.1 million or 22% primarily due to increased intangible asset related expense due to the impairment charge.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $3.5 million or 64% primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2024 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2024.

YTD 2024 vs. YTD 2023

Revenue decreased $16.5 million or 2% primarily due to a decrease in carried interest of $36.2 million, including a decrease of $23.6 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

For the first half of 2024, Federated Hermes derived 47% of its revenue from long-term assets (29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 52% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $27.8 million or 4% primarily due to increased intangible asset related expense due to the impairment charge offset by a decrease in compensation expense primarily resulting from the lower carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $23.4 million and a decrease in other expense related to fund reorganization costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $2.1 million or 22% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2024 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2023. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in investment yields due to higher interest rates.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $782.7 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

1) As of June 30, 2024.

2) Morningstar, June 30, 2024. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2024.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2023 to

Q2 2024

Quarter Ended % Change

Q1 2024 to

Q2 2024

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 270,622 $ 310,337 (13) %

$ 264,294 2 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 95,346 85,199 12

94,786 1 Other service fees, net 36,615 37,696 (3)

37,291 (2) Total Revenue 402,583 433,232 (7)

396,371 2













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 130,748 159,883 (18)

136,546 (4) Distribution 93,503 97,086 (4)

94,894 (1) Intangible asset related 69,392 3,418 NM

3,235 NM Systems and communications 23,194 22,074 5

21,823 6 Professional service fees 19,845 19,099 4

18,352 8 Office and occupancy 9,765 11,404 (14)

9,969 (2) Advertising and promotional 6,621 5,109 30

4,306 54 Travel and related 3,847 3,835 0

3,273 18 Other 4,951 12,935 (62)

5,392 (8) Total Operating Expenses 361,866 334,843 8

297,790 22 Operating Income 40,717 98,389 (59)

98,581 (59)













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 5,132 5,289 (3)

8,483 (40) Debt expense (3,159) (3,118) 1

(3,149) 0 Other, net (34) (15) (127)

103 (133) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 1,939 2,156 (10)

5,437 (64) Income before income taxes 42,656 100,545 (58)

104,018 (59) Income tax provision 23,431 27,543 (15)

29,008 (19) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 19,225 73,002 (74)

75,010 (74) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (1,802) 827 (318)

(23) NM Net Income $ 21,027 $ 72,175 (71) %

$ 75,033 (72) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.81 (75) %

$ 0.89 (78) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 80,026 84,930



80,709

Diluted 80,026 84,939



80,710

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.31 $ 0.28



$ 0.28



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.7 million, $3.5 million and $3.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 534,916 $ 574,318 (7) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 190,132 164,378 16 Other service fees, net 73,906 76,725 (4) Total Revenue 798,954 815,421 (2)







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 267,294 296,761 (10) Distribution 188,398 190,420 (1) Intangible asset related 72,627 6,743 NM Systems and communications 45,017 42,046 7 Professional service fees 38,197 35,320 8 Office and occupancy 19,734 24,278 (19) Advertising and promotional 10,927 9,451 16 Travel and related 7,119 7,066 1 Other 10,343 19,781 (48) Total Operating Expenses 659,656 631,866 4 Operating Income 139,298 183,555 (24)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 13,615 15,601 (13) Debt expense (6,308) (6,243) 1 Other, net 69 107 (36) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 7,376 9,465 (22) Income before income taxes 146,674 193,020 (24) Income tax provision 52,439 48,552 8 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 94,235 144,468 (35) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (1,825) 2,692 (168) Net Income $ 96,060 $ 141,776 (32) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.59 (30) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 80,367 84,902

Diluted 80,368 84,907

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.59 $ 0.55



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.8 million and $7.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 452,879 $ 560,675 Other current assets 160,422 160,054 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,141,623 1,216,605 Other long-term assets 156,583 164,510 Total Assets $ 1,911,507 $ 2,101,844





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 223,380 $ 287,343 Long-term debt 347,974 347,843 Other long-term liabilities 292,637 312,561 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 30,491 25,845 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,612,617 1,649,655 Treasury stock (595,592) (521,403) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,911,507 $ 2,101,844

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Equity











Beginning assets $ 80,157 $ 79,291 $ 83,629

$ 79,291 $ 81,523 Sales1 3,811 3,915 4,869

7,726 10,500 Redemptions1 (7,071) (7,351) (5,697)

(14,422) (10,433) Net sales (redemptions)1 (3,260) (3,436) (828)

(6,696) 67 Net exchanges 9 5 5

14 108 Impact of foreign exchange2 12 (567) 71

(555) 179 Market gains and (losses)3 933 4,864 115

5,797 1,115 Ending assets $ 77,851 $ 80,157 $ 82,992

$ 77,851 $ 82,992













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 96,325 $ 94,920 $ 87,461

$ 94,920 $ 86,743 Sales1 5,262 6,583 4,891

11,845 10,938 Redemptions1 (6,699) (5,395) (4,963)

(12,094) (12,090) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,437) 1,188 (72)

(249) (1,152) Net exchanges (179) (7) 6

(186) (95) Impact of foreign exchange2 (8) (71) 43

(79) 81 Market gains and (losses)3 593 295 (13)

888 1,848 Ending assets $ 95,294 $ 96,325 $ 87,425

$ 95,294 $ 87,425













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 20,465 $ 20,551 $ 21,174

$ 20,551 $ 20,802 Sales1 647 761 643

1,408 1,908 Redemptions1 (1,177) (740) (745)

(1,917) (1,537) Net sales (redemptions)1 (530) 21 (102)

(509) 371 Net exchanges 174 2 (4)

176 (3) Impact of foreign exchange2 21 (226) 539

(205) 907 Market gains and (losses)3 (69) 117 (5)

48 (475) Ending assets $ 20,061 $ 20,465 $ 21,602

$ 20,061 $ 21,602













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,928 $ 2,867 $ 2,973

$ 2,867 $ 2,989 Sales1 42 44 33

86 80 Redemptions1 (113) (112) (143)

(225) (287) Net sales (redemptions)1 (71) (68) (110)

(139) (207) Net exchanges 1 0 1

1 3 Market gains and (losses)3 18 129 58

147 137 Ending assets $ 2,876 $ 2,928 $ 2,922

$ 2,876 $ 2,922













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 199,875 $ 197,629 $ 195,237

$ 197,629 $ 192,057 Sales1 9,762 11,303 10,436

21,065 23,426 Redemptions1 (15,060) (13,598) (11,548)

(28,658) (24,347) Net sales (redemptions)1 (5,298) (2,295) (1,112)

(7,593) (921) Net exchanges 5 0 8

5 13 Impact of foreign exchange2 25 (864) 653

(839) 1,167 Market gains and (losses)3 1,475 5,405 155

6,880 2,625 Ending assets $ 196,082 $ 199,875 $ 194,941

$ 196,082 $ 194,941

1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds. Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,415 $ 36,742 $ 44,481 $ 51,844 $ 12,458 $ 8,007 $ 2,789 $ 139 $ 103,143 $ 96,732 Sales 2,413 1,398 3,326 1,936 537 110 42 0 6,318 3,444 Redemptions (3,594) (3,477) (3,957) (2,742) (1,098) (79) (108) (5) (8,757) (6,303) Net sales (redemptions) (1,181) (2,079) (631) (806) (561) 31 (66) (5) (2,439) (2,859) Net exchanges 9 0 (178) (1) 174 0 1 0 6 (1) Impact of foreign exchange2 (11) 23 (1) (7) 7 14 0 0 (5) 30 Market gains and (losses)3 172 761 171 422 180 (249) 19 (1) 542 933 Ending assets $ 42,404 $ 35,447 $ 43,842 $ 51,452 $ 12,258 $ 7,803 $ 2,743 $ 133 $ 101,247 $ 94,835























Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 42,513 $ 36,778 $ 43,908 $ 51,012 $ 12,379 $ 8,172 $ 2,730 $ 137 $ 101,530 $ 96,099 Sales 4,832 2,894 7,375 4,470 1,191 217 86 0 13,484 7,581 Redemptions (7,663) (6,759) (7,441) (4,653) (1,667) (250) (216) (9) (16,987) (11,671) Net sales (redemptions) (2,831) (3,865) (66) (183) (476) (33) (130) (9) (3,503) (4,090) Net exchanges 14 0 (183) (3) 176 0 1 0 8 (3) Impact of foreign exchange2 (246) (309) (47) (32) (132) (73) 0 0 (425) (414) Market gains and (losses)3 2,954 2,843 230 658 311 (263) 142 5 3,637 3,243 Ending assets $ 42,404 $ 35,447 $ 43,842 $ 51,452 $ 12,258 $ 7,803 $ 2,743 $ 133 $ 101,247 $ 94,835

1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 103,143 $ 101,530 $ 104,220

$ 101,530 $ 102,423 Sales 6,318 7,166 6,462

13,484 14,779 Redemptions (8,757) (8,230) (7,916)

(16,987) (16,407) Net sales (redemptions) (2,439) (1,064) (1,454)

(3,503) (1,628) Net exchanges 6 2 (5)

8 10 Impact of foreign exchange1 (5) (420) 487

(425) 821 Market gains and (losses)2 542 3,095 1,139

3,637 2,761 Ending assets $ 101,247 $ 103,143 $ 104,387

$ 101,247 $ 104,387













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 96,732 $ 96,099 $ 91,017

$ 96,099 $ 89,634 Sales4 3,444 4,137 3,974

7,581 8,647 Redemptions4 (6,303) (5,368) (3,632)

(11,671) (7,940) Net sales (redemptions)4 (2,859) (1,231) 342

(4,090) 707 Net exchanges (1) (2) 13

(3) 3 Impact of foreign exchange1 30 (444) 166

(414) 346 Market gains and (losses)2 933 2,310 (984)

3,243 (136) Ending assets $ 94,835 $ 96,732 $ 90,554

$ 94,835 $ 90,554













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 199,875 $ 197,629 $ 195,237

$ 197,629 $ 192,057 Sales4 9,762 11,303 10,436

21,065 23,426 Redemptions4 (15,060) (13,598) (11,548)

(28,658) (24,347) Net sales (redemptions)4 (5,298) (2,295) (1,112)

(7,593) (921) Net exchanges 5 0 8

5 13 Impact of foreign exchange1 25 (864) 653

(839) 1,167 Market gains and (losses)2 1,475 5,405 155

6,880 2,625 Ending assets $ 196,082 $ 199,875 $ 194,941

$ 196,082 $ 194,941

1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 By Asset Class









Equity $ 77,851 $ 80,157 $ 79,291 $ 77,315 $ 82,992 Fixed-income 95,294 96,325 94,920 89,765 87,425 Alternative / private markets 20,061 20,465 20,551 20,337 21,602 Multi-asset 2,876 2,928 2,867 2,728 2,922 Total long-term assets 196,082 199,875 197,629 190,145 194,941 Money market 586,647 578,811 559,993 525,085 509,017 Total Managed Assets $ 782,729 $ 778,686 $ 757,622 $ 715,230 $ 703,958











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 42,404 $ 43,415 $ 42,513 $ 40,801 $ 44,383 Fixed-income 43,842 44,481 43,908 42,569 43,884 Alternative / private markets 12,258 12,458 12,379 12,409 13,338 Multi-asset 2,743 2,789 2,730 2,599 2,782 Total long-term assets 101,247 103,143 101,530 98,378 104,387 Money market 425,627 417,102 406,166 384,896 364,014 Total Fund Assets $ 526,874 $ 520,245 $ 507,696 $ 483,274 $ 468,401 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 35,447 $ 36,742 $ 36,778 $ 36,514 $ 38,609 Fixed-income 51,452 51,844 51,012 47,196 43,541 Alternative / private markets 7,803 8,007 8,172 7,928 8,264 Multi-asset 133 139 137 129 140 Total long-term assets 94,835 96,732 96,099 91,767 90,554 Money market 161,020 161,709 153,827 140,189 145,003 Total Separate Account Assets $ 255,855 $ 258,441 $ 249,926 $ 231,956 $ 235,557 Total Managed Assets $ 782,729 $ 778,686 $ 757,622 $ 715,230 $ 703,958

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 By Asset Class









Equity $ 78,137 $ 78,969 $ 76,009 $ 82,203 $ 83,025 Fixed-income 95,484 95,791 91,927 88,677 87,504 Alternative / private markets 20,306 20,485 20,623 21,413 21,411 Multi-asset 2,889 2,874 2,744 2,861 2,929 Total long-term assets 196,816 198,119 191,303 195,154 194,869 Money market 582,758 578,383 536,727 516,046 510,418 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 779,574 $ 776,502 $ 728,030 $ 711,200 $ 705,287











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 42,274 $ 42,355 $ 40,296 $ 43,687 $ 44,218 Fixed-income 43,910 43,857 42,705 43,437 43,827 Alternative / private markets 12,331 12,377 12,571 13,184 13,181 Multi-asset 2,737 2,739 2,615 2,724 2,787 Total long-term assets 101,252 101,328 98,187 103,032 104,013 Money market 419,999 414,902 392,946 373,088 362,608 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 521,251 $ 516,230 $ 491,133 $ 476,120 $ 466,621 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 35,863 $ 36,614 $ 35,713 $ 38,516 $ 38,807 Fixed-income 51,574 51,934 49,222 45,240 43,677 Alternative / private markets 7,975 8,108 8,052 8,229 8,230 Multi-asset 152 135 129 137 142 Total long-term assets 95,564 96,791 93,116 92,122 90,856 Money market 162,759 163,481 143,781 142,958 147,810 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 258,323 $ 260,272 $ 236,897 $ 235,080 $ 238,666 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 779,574 $ 776,502 $ 728,030 $ 711,200 $ 705,287

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended (in millions)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 78,553

$ 83,590 Fixed-income

95,638

87,856 Alternative / private markets

20,395

21,174 Multi-asset

2,882

2,971 Total long-term assets

197,468

195,591 Money market

580,570

496,751 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 778,038

$ 692,342









By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 42,315

$ 44,637 Fixed-income

43,884

43,893 Alternative / private markets

12,354

13,121 Multi-asset

2,738

2,828 Total long-term assets

101,291

104,479 Money market

417,450

347,983 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 518,741

$ 452,462 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 36,238

$ 38,953 Fixed-income

51,754

43,963 Alternative / private markets

8,041

8,053 Multi-asset

144

143 Total long-term assets

96,177

91,112 Money market

163,120

148,768 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 259,297

$ 239,880 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 778,038

$ 692,342

