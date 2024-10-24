Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with third quarter 2024 earnings

Total assets under management reach a record $800.5 billion



Money market assets at record $593.0 billion ; fixed income assets at record $100.2 billion



Q3 2024 earnings per diluted share of $1.06



Board declares $0.31 per share dividend; authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.06 for Q3 2024, compared to $0.86 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $87.5 million for Q3 2024, compared to $75.0 million for Q3 2023.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $800.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, up $85.3 billion or 12% from $715.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2023 and up $17.8 billion or 2% from $782.7 billion at June 30, 2024. Total average managed assets for Q3 2024 were $793.5 billion, up $82.3 billion or 12% from $711.2 billion reported for Q3 2023 and up $13.9 billion or 2% from $779.6 billion for Q2 2024.

"Federated Hermes reached record assets under management for the eighth consecutive quarter on the strength of flows into money market and fixed-income products, along with market appreciation of equity and fixed-income assets. This continued after the Fed's mid-September rate cut, as money market products historically offer a yield advantage when compared to bank deposit accounts and some securities in the direct market," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "We also saw interest in our Total Return Bond Fund and core plus strategies—in mutual fund, ETF and collective investment fund offerings—as those products are well positioned to meet changing market conditions. In equities, we saw positive net flows in nine of our strong-performing Federated Hermes MDT quantitative mutual funds and ETFs."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Nov 8, 2024. During Q3 2024, Federated Hermes purchased 818,164 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $26.9 million. The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program, which is the firm's 17th, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in October 2023, has approximately 1.2 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $83.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, up $6.3 billion or 8% from $77.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023 and up $5.7 billion or 7% from $77.9 billion at June 30, 2024. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2024 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund and Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF.

Fixed-income assets were a record $100.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, up $10.4 billion or 12% from $89.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2023 and up $4.9 billion or 5% from $95.3 billion at June 30, 2024. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2024 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, up $0.4 billion or 2% from $20.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2023 and up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.1 billion at June 30, 2024.

Money market assets were a record $593.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, up $67.9 billion or 13% from $525.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2023 and up $6.4 billion or 1% from $586.6 billion at June 30, 2024. Money market fund assets were a record $440.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, up $55.5 billion or 14% from $384.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2023 and up $14.8 billion or 3% from $425.6 billion at June 30, 2024.

Financial Summary

Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023

Revenue increased $5.8 million or 1% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in carried interest of $10.7 million, including a decrease of $7.2 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles which is offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets.

During Q3 2024, Federated Hermes derived 48% of its revenue from long-term assets (29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 51% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $4.5 million or 1% primarily due to a $13.2 million decrease in Other expense resulting primarily from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by a $6.0 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $11.3 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2024 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2023.

Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024

Revenue increased $5.9 million or 1% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average managed assets of all asset classes.

Operating expenses decreased $65.2 million or 18% primarily due to the $66.3 million impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited in Q2 2024.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.9 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2024 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2024.

YTD 2024 vs. YTD 2023

Revenue decreased $10.7 million or 1% primarily due to a decrease in carried interest of $47.0 million, including a decrease of $30.8 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles which is offset in compensation expense, and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market and fixed-income assets.

For the first nine months of 2024, Federated Hermes derived 48% of its revenue from long-term assets (29% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 51% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $23.3 million or 2% primarily due to increased intangible asset expense resulting from the impairment charge offset by a decrease in compensation expense primarily resulting from the lower carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles and a decrease in other expense primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and fund reorganization costs in 2023.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $9.2 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2023 and, to a lesser extent, an increase in investment yields resulting primarily from higher average interest rates in 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2024. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 51374. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $800.5 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

1) As of Sept. 30, 2024.

2) Morningstar, Sept. 30, 2024. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.



Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and uses of repurchased class B common stock constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended %

Change

Q3 2023

to Q3

2024

Quarter Ended %

Change

Q2 2024

to Q3

2024

Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 274,621 $ 276,771 (1) %

$ 270,622 1 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 97,687 88,023 11

95,346 2 Other service fees, net 36,148 37,862 (5)

36,615 (1) Total Revenue 408,456 402,656 1

402,583 1













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 136,027 139,123 (2)

130,748 4 Distribution 95,859 89,838 7

93,503 3 Systems and communications 23,656 21,213 12

23,194 2 Professional service fees 19,849 17,561 13

19,845 — Office and occupancy 9,884 10,632 (7)

9,765 1 Advertising and promotional 5,378 3,857 39

6,621 (19) Travel and related 4,221 4,034 5

3,847 10 Intangible asset related 3,504 3,451 2

69,392 (95) Other (1,664) 11,523 (114)

4,951 (134) Total Operating Expenses 296,714 301,232 (1)

361,866 (18) Operating Income 111,742 101,424 10

40,717 174













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 14,015 2,722 415

5,132 173 Debt expense (3,170) (3,133) 1

(3,159) — Other, net 16 (8) 300

(34) 147 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 10,861 (419) NM

1,939 460 Income before income taxes 122,603 101,005 21

42,656 187 Income tax provision 32,262 26,739 21

23,431 38 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 90,341 74,266 22

19,225 370 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2,803 (760) 469

(1,802) 256 Net Income $ 87,538 $ 75,026 17 %

$ 21,027 316 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.86 23 %

$ 0.20 430 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 78,690 83,710



80,026

Diluted 78,706 83,710



80,026

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.28



$ 1.31







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.7 million, $3.3 million and $4.7 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2024, Sept. 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 809,537 $ 851,089 (5) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 287,819 252,402 14 Other service fees, net 110,054 114,586 (4) Total Revenue 1,207,410 1,218,077 (1)







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 403,321 435,884 (7) Distribution 284,257 280,258 1 Intangible asset related 76,131 10,194 NM Systems and communications 68,672 63,259 9 Professional service fees 58,046 52,881 10 Office and occupancy 29,617 34,910 (15) Advertising and promotional 16,306 13,308 23 Travel and related 11,341 11,101 2 Other 8,679 31,303 (72) Total Operating Expenses 956,370 933,098 2 Operating Income 251,040 284,979 (12)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 27,630 18,322 51 Debt expense (9,478) (9,377) 1 Other, net 85 101 (16) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 18,237 9,046 102 Income before income taxes 269,277 294,025 (8) Income tax provision 84,701 75,291 12 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 184,576 218,734 (16) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 978 1,932 (49) Net Income $ 183,598 $ 216,802 (15) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 2.20 $ 2.44 (10) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 79,804 84,499

Diluted 79,809 84,502

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.90 $ 0.83







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.0 million and $10.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)





Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 565,028 $ 560,675 Other current assets 158,158 160,054 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,156,135 1,216,605 Other long-term assets 158,230 164,510 Total Assets $ 2,037,551 $ 2,101,844





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 263,138 $ 287,343 Long-term debt 348,040 347,843 Other long-term liabilities 289,449 312,561 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 53,408 25,845 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,706,212 1,649,655 Treasury stock (622,696) (521,403) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,037,551 $ 2,101,844

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Equity











Beginning assets $ 77,851 $ 80,157 $ 82,992

$ 79,291 $ 81,523 Sales1 3,607 3,811 3,897

11,333 14,397 Redemptions1 (5,046) (7,071) (6,304)

(19,468) (16,737) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,439) (3,260) (2,407)

(8,135) (2,340) Net exchanges (4) 9 18

10 126 Impact of foreign exchange2 725 12 (532)

170 (353) Market gains and (losses)3 6,476 933 (2,756)

12,273 (1,641) Ending assets $ 83,609 $ 77,851 $ 77,315

$ 83,609 $ 77,315













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 95,294 $ 96,325 $ 87,425

$ 94,920 $ 86,743 Sales1 7,345 5,262 8,277

19,190 19,215 Redemptions1 (5,942) (6,699) (5,133)

(18,036) (17,223) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,403 (1,437) 3,144

1,154 1,992 Net exchanges (12) (179) (25)

(198) (120) Impact of foreign exchange2 98 (8) (96)

19 (15) Market gains and (losses)3 3,388 593 (683)

4,276 1,165 Ending assets $ 100,171 $ 95,294 $ 89,765

$ 100,171 $ 89,765













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 20,061 $ 20,465 $ 21,602

$ 20,551 $ 20,802 Sales1 558 647 660

1,966 2,568 Redemptions1 (881) (1,177) (866)

(2,798) (2,403) Net sales (redemptions)1 (323) (530) (206)

(832) 165 Net exchanges 12 174 (3)

188 (6) Impact of foreign exchange2 1,017 21 (762)

812 145 Market gains and (losses)3 (84) (69) (294)

(36) (769) Ending assets $ 20,683 $ 20,061 $ 20,337

$ 20,683 $ 20,337













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,876 $ 2,928 $ 2,922

$ 2,867 $ 2,989 Sales1 38 42 30

124 110 Redemptions1 (94) (113) (119)

(319) (406) Net sales (redemptions)1 (56) (71) (89)

(195) (296) Net exchanges 4 1 0

5 3 Market gains and (losses)3 134 18 (105)

281 32 Ending assets $ 2,958 $ 2,876 $ 2,728

$ 2,958 $ 2,728













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 196,082 $ 199,875 $ 194,941

$ 197,629 $ 192,057 Sales1 11,548 9,762 12,864

32,613 36,290 Redemptions1 (11,963) (15,060) (12,422)

(40,621) (36,769) Net sales (redemptions)1 (415) (5,298) 442

(8,008) (479) Net exchanges 0 5 (10)

5 3 Impact of foreign exchange2 1,840 25 (1,390)

1,001 (223) Market gains and (losses)3 9,914 1,475 (3,838)

16,794 (1,213) Ending assets $ 207,421 $ 196,082 $ 190,145

$ 207,421 $ 190,145





1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2024

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 42,404 $ 35,447 $ 43,842 $ 51,452 $ 12,258 $ 7,803 $ 2,743 $ 133 $ 101,247 $ 94,835 Sales 2,261 1,346 3,876 3,469 476 82 33 5 6,646 4,902 Redemptions (2,874) (2,172) (3,571) (2,371) (699) (182) (90) (4) (7,234) (4,729) Net sales (redemptions) (613) (826) 305 1,098 (223) (100) (57) 1 (588) 173 Net exchanges (4) 0 2 (14) 12 0 4 0 14 (14) Impact of foreign exchange2 397 328 75 23 588 429 0 0 1,060 780 Market gains and (losses)3 3,207 3,269 1,803 1,585 (77) (7) 133 1 5,066 4,848 Ending assets $ 45,391 $ 38,218 $ 46,027 $ 54,144 $ 12,558 $ 8,125 $ 2,823 $ 135 $ 106,799 $ 100,622























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 42,513 $ 36,778 $ 43,908 $ 51,012 $ 12,379 $ 8,172 $ 2,730 $ 137 $ 101,530 $ 96,099 Sales 7,093 4,240 11,251 7,939 1,667 299 119 5 20,130 12,483 Redemptions (10,537) (8,931) (11,012) (7,024) (2,366) (432) (306) (13) (24,221) (16,400) Net sales (redemptions) (3,444) (4,691) 239 915 (699) (133) (187) (8) (4,091) (3,917) Net exchanges 10 0 (181) (17) 188 0 5 0 22 (17) Impact of foreign exchange2 151 19 28 (9) 456 356 0 0 635 366 Market gains and (losses)3 6,161 6,112 2,033 2,243 234 (270) 275 6 8,703 8,091 Ending assets $ 45,391 $ 38,218 $ 46,027 $ 54,144 $ 12,558 $ 8,125 $ 2,823 $ 135 $ 106,799 $ 100,622





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 101,247 $ 103,143 $ 104,387

$ 101,530 $ 102,423 Sales 6,646 6,318 5,413

20,130 20,192 Redemptions (7,234) (8,757) (8,018)

(24,221) (24,425) Net sales (redemptions) (588) (2,439) (2,605)

(4,091) (4,233) Net exchanges 14 6 0

22 10 Impact of foreign exchange1 1,060 (5) (798)

635 23 Market gains and (losses)2 5,066 542 (2,606)

8,703 155 Ending assets $ 106,799 $ 101,247 $ 98,378

$ 106,799 $ 98,378













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 94,835 $ 96,732 $ 90,554

$ 96,099 $ 89,634 Sales4 4,902 3,444 7,451

12,483 16,098 Redemptions4 (4,729) (6,303) (4,404)

(16,400) (12,344) Net sales (redemptions)4 173 (2,859) 3,047

(3,917) 3,754 Net exchanges (14) (1) (10)

(17) (7) Impact of foreign exchange1 780 30 (592)

366 (246) Market gains and (losses)2 4,848 933 (1,232)

8,091 (1,368) Ending assets $ 100,622 $ 94,835 $ 91,767

$ 100,622 $ 91,767













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 196,082 $ 199,875 $ 194,941

$ 197,629 $ 192,057 Sales4 11,548 9,762 12,864

32,613 36,290 Redemptions4 (11,963) (15,060) (12,422)

(40,621) (36,769) Net sales (redemptions)4 (415) (5,298) 442

(8,008) (479) Net exchanges 0 5 (10)

5 3 Impact of foreign exchange1 1,840 25 (1,390)

1,001 (223) Market gains and (losses)2 9,914 1,475 (3,838)

16,794 (1,213) Ending assets $ 207,421 $ 196,082 $ 190,145

$ 207,421 $ 190,145





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 By Asset Class









Equity $ 83,609 $ 77,851 $ 80,157 $ 79,291 $ 77,315 Fixed-income 100,171 95,294 96,325 94,920 89,765 Alternative / private markets 20,683 20,061 20,465 20,551 20,337 Multi-asset 2,958 2,876 2,928 2,867 2,728 Total long-term assets 207,421 196,082 199,875 197,629 190,145 Money market 593,030 586,647 578,811 559,993 525,085 Total Managed Assets $ 800,451 $ 782,729 $ 778,686 $ 757,622 $ 715,230











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 45,391 $ 42,404 $ 43,415 $ 42,513 $ 40,801 Fixed-income 46,027 43,842 44,481 43,908 42,569 Alternative / private markets 12,558 12,258 12,458 12,379 12,409 Multi-asset 2,823 2,743 2,789 2,730 2,599 Total long-term assets 106,799 101,247 103,143 101,530 98,378 Money market 440,397 425,627 417,102 406,166 384,896 Total Fund Assets $ 547,196 $ 526,874 $ 520,245 $ 507,696 $ 483,274 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,218 $ 35,447 $ 36,742 $ 36,778 $ 36,514 Fixed-income 54,144 51,452 51,844 51,012 47,196 Alternative / private markets 8,125 7,803 8,007 8,172 7,928 Multi-asset 135 133 139 137 129 Total long-term assets 100,622 94,835 96,732 96,099 91,767 Money market 152,633 161,020 161,709 153,827 140,189 Total Separate Account Assets $ 253,255 $ 255,855 $ 258,441 $ 249,926 $ 231,956 Total Managed Assets $ 800,451 $ 782,729 $ 778,686 $ 757,622 $ 715,230

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 By Asset Class









Equity $ 80,220 $ 78,137 $ 78,969 $ 76,009 $ 82,203 Fixed-income 97,563 95,484 95,791 91,927 88,677 Alternative / private markets 20,455 20,306 20,485 20,623 21,413 Multi-asset 2,910 2,889 2,874 2,744 2,861 Total long-term assets 201,148 196,816 198,119 191,303 195,154 Money market 592,304 582,758 578,383 536,727 516,046 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 793,452 $ 779,574 $ 776,502 $ 728,030 $ 711,200











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 43,632 $ 42,274 $ 42,355 $ 40,296 $ 43,687 Fixed-income 44,977 43,910 43,857 42,705 43,437 Alternative / private markets 12,451 12,331 12,377 12,571 13,184 Multi-asset 2,775 2,737 2,739 2,615 2,724 Total long-term assets 103,835 101,252 101,328 98,187 103,032 Money market 436,418 419,999 414,902 392,946 373,088 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 540,253 $ 521,251 $ 516,230 $ 491,133 $ 476,120 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 36,588 $ 35,863 $ 36,614 $ 35,713 $ 38,516 Fixed-income 52,586 51,574 51,934 49,222 45,240 Alternative / private markets 8,004 7,975 8,108 8,052 8,229 Multi-asset 135 152 135 129 137 Total long-term assets 97,313 95,564 96,791 93,116 92,122 Money market 155,886 162,759 163,481 143,781 142,958 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 253,199 $ 258,323 $ 260,272 $ 236,897 $ 235,080 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 793,452 $ 779,574 $ 776,502 $ 728,030 $ 711,200

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2024

Sept. 30, 2023 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 79,108

$ 83,128 Fixed-income

96,280

88,130 Alternative / private markets

20,415

21,254 Multi-asset

2,891

2,934 Total long-term assets

198,694

195,446 Money market

584,482

503,182 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 783,176

$ 698,628









By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 42,754

$ 44,320 Fixed-income

44,248

43,741 Alternative / private markets

12,386

13,143 Multi-asset

2,751

2,794 Total long-term assets

102,139

103,998 Money market

423,773

356,351 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 525,912

$ 460,349 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 36,354

$ 38,808 Fixed-income

52,032

44,389 Alternative / private markets

8,029

8,111 Multi-asset

140

140 Total long-term assets

96,555

91,448 Money market

160,709

146,831 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 257,264

$ 238,279 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 783,176

$ 698,628

