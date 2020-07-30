Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global, active, responsible investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.80 for Q2 2020, compared to $0.62 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $81.2 million for Q2 2020, compared to $62.7 million for Q2 2019. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2020 EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.16 for the same period in 2019, on YTD 2020 net income of $145.4 million, compared to $117.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $628.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up $126.6 billion or 25% from $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $23.0 billion or 4% from $605.8 billion at March 31, 2020. Total average managed assets for Q2 2020 were $636.9 billion, up $143.6 billion or 29% from $493.3 billion reported for Q2 2019 and up $56.7 billion or 10% from $580.2 billion reported for Q1 2020.

"While the economy continued to be challenged by the coronavirus in the second quarter, investors sought haven in a range of Federated Hermes investment strategies that offered diversification, performance and competitive yields," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes' high-yield and multi-sector fixed-income strategies saw strong sales, leading to record fixed-income assets under management of $73.1 billion at quarter end. Money market assets under management also reached an all-time high of $457.6 billion."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 7, 2020. During Q2 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 843,416 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $18.1 million.

Equity assets were $76.9 billion at June 30, 2020, down $5.1 billion or 6% from $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $8.7 billion or 13% from $68.2 billion at March 31, 2020. The decrease from Q2 2019 was primarily due to net redemptions and market depreciation partially offset by acquisitions, while the increase from the prior quarter largely resulted from a partial recovery in the market value of investments following the impact of the coronavirus. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2020 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Global Small Cap Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were a record $73.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up $8.0 billion or 12% from $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $8.4 billion or 13% from $64.7 billion at March 31, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2020 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund and Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund.

Money market assets were a record $457.6 billion at June 30, 2020, up $124.5 billion or 37% from $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $6.3 billion or 1% from $451.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Money market fund assets were $344.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up $113.5 billion or 49% from $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $8.7 billion or 3% from $336.1 billion at March 31, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

Revenue increased $39.2 million or 12% primarily due to higher average money market assets, an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and higher performance fees. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. See additional information about voluntary yield-related fee waivers in the paragraph at the end of this financial summary.

During Q2 2020, Federated Hermes derived 55% of its revenue from long-term assets (34% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 44% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $26.9 million or 11% primarily due to increased incentive compensation and increased distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets. The distribution expenses include a reduction resulting from voluntary yield–related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $14.7 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, which significantly recovered from the Q1 2020 coronavirus impact on the markets.

Q2 2020 vs. Q1 2020

Revenue increased $1.5 million primarily due to higher average money market assets, an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and higher performance fees. These increases were partially offset by an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average equity assets.

Operating expenses decreased $3.0 million or 1% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield–related fee waivers on certain money market fund assets offset by increased incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $21.1 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, which significantly recovered from the Q1 2020 coronavirus impact on the markets. This increase was partially offset by a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity reported in Q1 2020.

YTD 2020 vs. YTD 2019

Revenue increased $91.4 million or 15% primarily due to higher average money market assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

For the first half of 2020, Federated derived 56% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 43% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $57.2 million or 12% primarily due to increased incentive compensation and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield–related fee waivers.

Nonoperating (expenses) income, net increased $6.0 million primarily due to a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $20.0 million and $20.4 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $18.0 million and $18.3 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 31, 2020. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 31, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 35618. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $628.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 162 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 14th-largest SMA manager2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2020. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2020.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and mix, fee waivers, and the coronavirus and efforts to combat it, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)





























Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2019 to

Q2 2020

Quarter Ended % Change

Q1 2020 to

Q2 2020

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 245,126

$ 220,669

11 %

$ 240,660

2 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 83,733

57,968

44



72,199

16

Other service fees, net 31,853

42,842

(26)



46,324

(31)

Total Revenue 360,712

321,479

12



359,183

0















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 123,583

107,248

15



115,335

7

Distribution 89,038

82,000

9



96,160

(7)

Systems and communications 15,091

12,111

25



14,896

1

Professional service fees 13,888

10,281

35



13,268

5

Office and occupancy 10,190

11,066

(8)



11,771

(13)

Advertising and promotional 3,065

4,697

(35)



4,995

(39)

Travel and related 325

4,459

(93)



3,159

(90)

Other 8,281

4,677

77



6,855

21

Total Operating Expenses 263,461

236,539

11



266,439

(1)

Operating Income 97,251

84,940

14



92,744

5















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 14,841

1,526

NM



(14,451)

203

Debt expense (785)

(1,332)

(41)



(931)

(16)

Other, net (24)

(832)

(97)



8,345

(100)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 14,032

(638)

NM



(7,037)

(299)

Income before income taxes 111,283

84,302

32



85,707

30

Income tax provision 26,482

20,462

29



22,442

18

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 84,801

63,840

33



63,265

34

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 3,605

1,116

223



(913)

(495)

Net Income $ 81,196

$ 62,724

29 %

$ 64,178

27 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic $ 0.81

$ 0.62

31 %

$ 0.63

29 % Diluted $ 0.80

$ 0.62

29 %

$ 0.63

27 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 96,800

97,330





97,345



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27





$ 0.27









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.2 million, $2.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)

















Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 485,787

$ 431,868

12 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 155,932

112,103

39

Other service fees, net 78,176

84,558

(8)

Total Revenue 719,895

628,529

15









Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 238,918

218,464

9

Distribution 185,198

159,632

16

Systems and communications 29,987

24,905

20

Professional service fees 27,156

20,767

31

Office and occupancy 21,961

22,428

(2)

Advertising and promotional 8,061

8,886

(9)

Travel and related 3,484

8,307

(58)

Other 15,135

9,311

63

Total Operating Expenses 529,900

472,700

12

Operating Income 189,995

155,829

22









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 390

4,235

(91)

Debt expense (1,717)

(2,732)

(37)

Other, net 8,322

(508)

NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 6,995

995

NM

Income before income taxes 196,990

156,824

26

Income tax provision 48,924

38,373

27

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 148,066

118,451

25

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2,692

1,181

128

Net Income $ 145,374

$ 117,270

24 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and Diluted $ 1.44

$ 1.16

24 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 97,073

97,163



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.54

$ 0.54









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.6 million and $4.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 372,603

$ 340,635

Other current assets 148,797

120,649

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,241,808

1,220,762

Other long-term assets 170,687

198,085

Total Assets $ 1,933,895

$ 1,880,131







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 248,996

$ 230,713

Long-term debt 90,000

100,000

Other long-term liabilities 303,560

296,052

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 204,672

212,086

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,384,809

1,322,312

Treasury stock (298,142)

(281,032)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,933,895

$ 1,880,131



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Equity











Beginning assets $ 68,239

$ 89,011

$ 80,245



$ 89,011

$ 72,497

Sales1 4,579

6,080

4,812



10,659

9,948

Redemptions1 (7,280)

(7,842)

(4,404)



(15,122)

(10,330)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (2,701)

(1,762)

408



(4,463)

(382)

Net exchanges (56)

(37)

191



(93)

204

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

(71)

0



(71)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 439

(768)

4



(329)

(118)

Market gains and (losses)3 10,938

(18,134)

1,151



(7,196)

9,798

Ending assets $ 76,859

$ 68,239

$ 81,999



$ 76,859

$ 81,999















Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 64,715

$ 69,023

$ 64,107



$ 69,023

$ 63,158

Sales1 11,755

7,687

5,193



19,442

10,609

Redemptions1 (5,407)

(9,398)

(5,181)



(14,805)

(11,522)

Net sales (redemptions)1 6,348

(1,711)

12



4,637

(913)

Net exchanges 146

(115)

(191)



31

(224)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

(1)

0



(1)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 29

(155)

(25)



(126)

(17)

Market gains and (losses)3 1,905

(2,326)

1,149



(421)

3,048

Ending assets $ 73,143

$ 64,715

$ 65,052



$ 73,143

$ 65,052















Alternative/Private Markets4











Beginning assets $ 18,061

$ 18,102

$ 17,854



$ 18,102

$ 18,318

Sales1 792

888

320



1,680

633

Redemptions1 (961)

(582)

(302)



(1,543)

(1,160)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (169)

306

18



137

(527)

Net exchanges (3)

2

(1)



(1)

(3)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

452

0



452

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 (33)

(1,121)

(435)



(1,154)

(48)

Market gains and (losses)3 (371)

320

481



(51)

177

Ending assets $ 17,485

$ 18,061

$ 17,917



$ 17,485

$ 17,917















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,494

$ 4,199

$ 4,259



$ 4,199

$ 4,093

Sales1 48

98

78



146

182

Redemptions1 (168)

(235)

(228)



(403)

(469)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (120)

(137)

(150)



(257)

(287)

Net exchanges (5)

(14)

0



(19)

2

Market gains and (losses)3 336

(554)

104



(218)

405

Ending assets $ 3,705

$ 3,494

$ 4,213



$ 3,705

$ 4,213















Total Long-term Assets4











Beginning assets $ 154,509

$ 180,335

$ 166,465



$ 180,335

$ 158,066

Sales1 17,174

14,753

10,403



31,927

21,372

Redemptions1 (13,816)

(18,057)

(10,115)



(31,873)

(23,481)

Net sales (redemptions)1 3,358

(3,304)

288



54

(2,109)

Net exchanges 82

(164)

(1)



(82)

(21)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

380

0



380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 435

(2,044)

(456)



(1,609)

(183)

Market gains and (losses)3 12,808

(20,694)

2,885



(7,886)

13,428

Ending assets $ 171,192

$ 154,509

$ 169,181



$ 171,192

$ 169,181







1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) The balance at June 30, 2019 includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 36,955

$ 31,284

$ 40,601

$ 24,114

$ 11,365

$ 6,696

$ 3,330

$ 164

$ 92,251

$ 62,258

Sales 3,094

1,485

8,356

3,399

704

88

47

1

12,201

4,973

Redemptions (4,330)

(2,950)

(4,845)

(562)

(684)

(277)

(163)

(5)

(10,022)

(3,794)

Net sales (redemptions) (1,236)

(1,465)

3,511

2,837

20

(189)

(116)

(4)

2,179

1,179

Net exchanges (56)

0

146

0

(3)

0

(5)

0

82

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 99

340

13

16

(19)

(14)

0

0

93

342

Market gains and (losses)3 7,961

2,977

1,775

130

(326)

(45)

307

29

9,717

3,091

Ending assets $ 43,723

$ 33,136

$ 46,046

$ 27,097

$ 11,037

$ 6,448

$ 3,516

$ 189

$ 104,322

$ 66,870

























Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 48,112

$ 40,899

$ 44,223

$ 24,800

$ 11,389

$ 6,713

$ 4,000

$ 199

$ 107,724

$ 72,611

Sales 7,486

3,173

14,628

4,814

1,328

352

120

26

23,562

8,365

Redemptions (9,132)

(5,990)

(12,977)

(1,828)

(1,125)

(418)

(392)

(11)

(23,626)

(8,247)

Net sales (redemptions) (1,646)

(2,817)

1,651

2,986

203

(66)

(272)

15

(64)

118

Net exchanges (87)

(6)

31

0

(1)

0

(19)

0

(76)

(6)

Acquisition-related 0

(71)

0

(1)

0

452

0

0

0

380

Impact of foreign exchange2 (245)

(84)

(128)

2

(698)

(456)

0

0

(1,071)

(538)

Market gains and (losses)3 (2,411)

(4,785)

269

(690)

144

(195)

(193)

(25)

(2,191)

(5,695)

Ending assets $ 43,723

$ 33,136

$ 46,046

$ 27,097

$ 11,037

$ 6,448

$ 3,516

$ 189

$ 104,322

$ 66,870







1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Total Fund Assets1











Beginning assets $ 92,251

$ 107,724

$ 98,482



$ 107,724

$ 92,359

Sales 12,201

11,361

7,502



23,562

15,424

Redemptions (10,022)

(13,604)

(7,020)



(23,626)

(15,371)

Net sales (redemptions) 2,179

(2,243)

482



(64)

53

Net exchanges 82

(158)

(1)



(76)

4

Impact of foreign exchange2 93

(1,164)

(331)



(1,071)

(83)

Market gains and (losses)3 9,717

(11,908)

2,314



(2,191)

8,613

Ending assets $ 104,322

$ 92,251

$ 100,946



$ 104,322

$ 100,946















Total Separate Account Assets4











Beginning assets $ 62,258

$ 72,611

$ 67,983



$ 72,611

$ 65,707

Sales5 4,973

3,392

2,901



8,365

5,948

Redemptions5 (3,794)

(4,453)

(3,095)



(8,247)

(8,110)

Net sales (redemptions)5 1,179

(1,061)

(194)



118

(2,162)

Net exchanges 0

(6)

0



(6)

(25)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

380

0



380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 342

(880)

(125)



(538)

(100)

Market gains and (losses)3 3,091

(8,786)

571



(5,695)

4,815

Ending assets $ 66,870

$ 62,258

$ 68,235



$ 66,870

$ 68,235















Total Long-term Assets1,4











Beginning assets $ 154,509

$ 180,335

$ 166,465



$ 180,335

$ 158,066

Sales5 17,174

14,753

10,403



31,927

21,372

Redemptions5 (13,816)

(18,057)

(10,115)



(31,873)

(23,481)

Net sales (redemptions)5 3,358

(3,304)

288



54

(2,109)

Net exchanges 82

(164)

(1)



(82)

(21)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

380

0



380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 435

(2,044)

(456)



(1,609)

(183)

Market gains and (losses)3 12,808

(20,694)

2,885



(7,886)

13,428

Ending assets $ 171,192

$ 154,509

$ 169,181



$ 171,192

$ 169,181







1) The balance at June 30, 2019 includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. 5) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 By Asset Class









Equity $ 76,859

$ 68,239

$ 89,011

$ 80,750

$ 81,999

Fixed-income 73,143

64,715

69,023

65,824

65,052

Alternative / private markets1 17,485

18,061

18,102

17,156

17,917

Multi-asset 3,705

3,494

4,199

4,140

4,213

Total long-term assets 171,192

154,509

180,335

167,870

169,181

Money market 457,624

451,330

395,539

359,292

333,066

Total Managed Assets $ 628,816

$ 605,839

$ 575,874

$ 527,162

$ 502,247













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 43,723

$ 36,955

$ 48,112

$ 42,575

$ 43,443

Fixed-income 46,046

40,601

44,223

42,329

42,084

Alternative / private markets1 11,037

11,365

11,389

10,826

11,400

Multi-asset 3,516

3,330

4,000

3,952

4,019

Total long-term assets 104,322

92,251

107,724

99,682

100,946

Money market 344,846

336,133

286,612

261,215

231,321

Total Fund Assets $ 449,168

$ 428,384

$ 394,336

$ 360,897

$ 332,267

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 33,136

$ 31,284

$ 40,899

$ 38,175

$ 38,556

Fixed-income 27,097

24,114

24,800

23,495

22,968

Alternative / private markets 6,448

6,696

6,713

6,330

6,517

Multi-asset 189

164

199

188

194

Total long-term assets 66,870

62,258

72,611

68,188

68,235

Money market 112,778

115,197

108,927

98,077

101,745

Total Separate Account Assets $ 179,648

$ 177,455

$ 181,538

$ 166,265

$ 169,980

Total Managed Assets $ 628,816

$ 605,839

$ 575,874

$ 527,162

$ 502,247







1) Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion and $8.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 By Asset Class









Equity $ 73,620

$ 82,767

$ 84,448

$ 82,027

$ 80,819

Fixed-income 69,603

69,068

67,602

65,074

64,913

Alternative / private markets1 18,022

17,983

17,838

17,407

17,772

Multi-asset 3,630

4,006

4,149

4,167

4,225

Total long-term assets 164,875

173,824

174,037

168,675

167,729

Money market 471,984

406,365

376,029

349,313

325,527

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 636,859

$ 580,189

$ 550,066

$ 517,988

$ 493,256













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 41,301

$ 44,996

$ 44,984

$ 43,077

$ 42,571

Fixed-income 43,229

44,017

43,304

41,958

41,652

Alternative / private markets1 11,345

11,143

11,283

11,035

11,146

Multi-asset 3,453

3,814

3,956

3,978

4,034

Total long-term assets 99,328

103,970

103,527

100,048

99,403

Money market 356,736

290,641

274,116

249,846

222,282

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 456,064

$ 394,611

$ 377,643

$ 349,894

$ 321,685

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 32,319

$ 37,771

$ 39,464

$ 38,950

$ 38,248

Fixed-income 26,374

25,051

24,298

23,116

23,261

Alternative / private markets 6,677

6,840

6,555

6,372

6,626

Multi-asset 177

192

193

189

191

Total long-term assets 65,547

69,854

70,510

68,627

68,326

Money market 115,248

115,724

101,913

99,467

103,245

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 180,795

$ 185,578

$ 172,423

$ 168,094

$ 171,571

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 636,859

$ 580,189

$ 550,066

$ 517,988

$ 493,256







1) The average balance includes $8.3 billion, $8.1 billion and $8.1 billion for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended (in millions)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 78,194



$ 79,187

Fixed-income

69,336



64,540

Alternative / private markets1

18,002



18,041

Multi-asset

3,818



4,225

Total long-term assets

169,350



165,993

Money market

439,174



318,339

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 608,524



$ 484,332











By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 43,149



$ 41,394

Fixed-income

43,623



41,373

Alternative / private markets1

11,244



11,346

Multi-asset

3,633



4,038

Total long-term assets

101,649



98,151

Money market

323,688



215,771

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 425,337



$ 313,922

Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 35,045



$ 37,793

Fixed-income

25,713



23,167

Alternative / private markets

6,758



6,695

Multi-asset

185



187

Total long-term assets

67,701



67,842

Money market

115,486



102,568

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 183,187



$ 170,410

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 608,524



$ 484,332







1) The average balance for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes $8.3 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

