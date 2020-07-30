Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

- Q2 2020 earnings per diluted share of $0.80 compared to $0.62 for Q2 2019

- Managed assets reach a record $628.8 billion

- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc.

Jul 30, 2020, 16:17 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global, active, responsible investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.80 for Q2 2020, compared to $0.62 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $81.2 million for Q2 2020, compared to $62.7 million for Q2 2019. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2020 EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.16 for the same period in 2019, on YTD 2020 net income of $145.4 million, compared to $117.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $628.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up $126.6 billion or 25% from $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $23.0 billion or 4% from $605.8 billion at March 31, 2020. Total average managed assets for Q2 2020 were $636.9 billion, up $143.6 billion or 29% from $493.3 billion reported for Q2 2019 and up $56.7 billion or 10% from $580.2 billion reported for Q1 2020.

"While the economy continued to be challenged by the coronavirus in the second quarter, investors sought haven in a range of Federated Hermes investment strategies that offered diversification, performance and competitive yields," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes' high-yield and multi-sector fixed-income strategies saw strong sales, leading to record fixed-income assets under management of $73.1 billion at quarter end. Money market assets under management also reached an all-time high of $457.6 billion."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 7, 2020. During Q2 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 843,416 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $18.1 million.

Equity assets were $76.9 billion at June 30, 2020, down $5.1 billion or 6% from $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $8.7 billion or 13% from $68.2 billion at March 31, 2020. The decrease from Q2 2019 was primarily due to net redemptions and market depreciation partially offset by acquisitions, while the increase from the prior quarter largely resulted from a partial recovery in the market value of investments following the impact of the coronavirus. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2020 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Global Small Cap Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were a record $73.1 billion at June 30, 2020, up $8.0 billion or 12% from $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $8.4 billion or 13% from $64.7 billion at March 31, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2020 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund and Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund.

Money market assets were a record $457.6 billion at June 30, 2020, up $124.5 billion or 37% from $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $6.3 billion or 1% from $451.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Money market fund assets were $344.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up $113.5 billion or 49% from $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $8.7 billion or 3% from $336.1 billion at March 31, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

Revenue increased $39.2 million or 12% primarily due to higher average money market assets, an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and higher performance fees. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. See additional information about voluntary yield-related fee waivers in the paragraph at the end of this financial summary.

During Q2 2020, Federated Hermes derived 55% of its revenue from long-term assets (34% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 44% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $26.9 million or 11% primarily due to increased incentive compensation and increased distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets. The distribution expenses include a reduction resulting from  voluntary yield–related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $14.7 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, which significantly recovered from the Q1 2020 coronavirus impact on the markets.

Q2 2020 vs. Q1 2020

Revenue increased $1.5 million primarily due to higher average money market assets, an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and higher performance fees. These increases were partially offset by an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average equity assets.

Operating expenses decreased $3.0 million or 1% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield–related fee waivers on certain money market fund assets offset by increased incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $21.1 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, which significantly recovered from the Q1 2020 coronavirus impact on the markets. This increase was partially offset by a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity reported in Q1 2020.

YTD 2020 vs. YTD 2019

Revenue increased $91.4 million or 15% primarily due to higher average money market assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.                                    

For the first half of 2020, Federated derived 56% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 43% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $57.2 million or 12% primarily due to increased incentive compensation and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield–related fee waivers.

Nonoperating (expenses) income, net increased $6.0 million primarily due to a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $20.0 million and $20.4 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $18.0 million and $18.3 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 31, 2020. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 31, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 35618. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $628.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 162 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 14th-largest SMA manager2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2020. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2020.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and mix, fee waivers, and the coronavirus and efforts to combat it, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)
















Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2019 to
Q2 2020

Quarter Ended

% Change
Q1 2020 to
Q2 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net

$

245,126

$

220,669

11

%

$

240,660

2

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

83,733

57,968

44

72,199

16

Other service fees, net

31,853

42,842

(26)

46,324

(31)

  Total Revenue

360,712

321,479

12

359,183

0







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related

123,583

107,248

15

115,335

7

Distribution

89,038

82,000

9

96,160

(7)

Systems and communications

15,091

12,111

25

14,896

1

Professional service fees

13,888

10,281

35

13,268

5

Office and occupancy

10,190

11,066

(8)

11,771

(13)

Advertising and promotional

3,065

4,697

(35)

4,995

(39)

Travel and related

325

4,459

(93)

3,159

(90)

Other

8,281

4,677

77

6,855

21

  Total Operating Expenses

263,461

236,539

11

266,439

(1)

Operating Income

97,251

84,940

14

92,744

5







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net

14,841

1,526

NM

(14,451)

203

Debt expense

(785)

(1,332)

(41)

(931)

(16)

Other, net

(24)

(832)

(97)

8,345

(100)

  Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

14,032

(638)

NM

(7,037)

(299)

Income before income taxes

111,283

84,302

32

85,707

30

Income tax provision

26,482

20,462

29

22,442

18

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

84,801

63,840

33

63,265

34

  Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

3,605

1,116

223

(913)

(495)

Net Income

$

81,196

$

62,724

29

%

$

64,178

27

%







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic

$

0.81

$

0.62

31

%

$

0.63

29

%

Diluted

$

0.80

$

0.62

29

%

$

0.63

27

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted

96,800

97,330


97,345

Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27

$

0.27


$

0.27



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.2 million, $2.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

% Change

Revenue


Investment advisory fees, net

$

485,787

$

431,868

12

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

155,932

112,103

39

Other service fees, net

78,176

84,558

(8)

  Total Revenue

719,895

628,529

15




Operating Expenses


Compensation and related

238,918

218,464

9

Distribution

185,198

159,632

16

Systems and communications

29,987

24,905

20

Professional service fees

27,156

20,767

31

Office and occupancy

21,961

22,428

(2)

Advertising and promotional

8,061

8,886

(9)

Travel and related

3,484

8,307

(58)

Other

15,135

9,311

63

  Total Operating Expenses

529,900

472,700

12

Operating Income

189,995

155,829

22




Nonoperating Income (Expenses)


Investment income (loss), net

390

4,235

(91)

Debt expense

(1,717)

(2,732)

(37)

Other, net

8,322

(508)

NM

  Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

6,995

995

NM

Income before income taxes

196,990

156,824

26

Income tax provision

48,924

38,373

27

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

148,066

118,451

25

  Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

2,692

1,181

128

Net Income

$

145,374

$

117,270

24

%




Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.


Earnings Per Share1


Basic and Diluted

$

1.44

$

1.16

24

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding


Basic and Diluted

97,073

97,163

Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.54

$

0.54



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.6 million and $4.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Assets

  Cash and other investments

$

372,603

$

340,635

  Other current assets

148,797

120,649

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,241,808

1,220,762

  Other long-term assets

170,687

198,085

  Total Assets

$

1,933,895

$

1,880,131



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

  Current liabilities

$

248,996

$

230,713

  Long-term debt

90,000

100,000

  Other long-term liabilities

303,560

296,052

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

204,672

212,086

  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,384,809

1,322,312

  Treasury stock

(298,142)

(281,032)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

1,933,895

$

1,880,131

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Equity





Beginning assets

$

68,239

$

89,011

$

80,245

$

89,011

$

72,497

Sales1

4,579

6,080

4,812

10,659

9,948

Redemptions1

(7,280)

(7,842)

(4,404)

(15,122)

(10,330)

  Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,701)

(1,762)

408

(4,463)

(382)

Net exchanges

(56)

(37)

191

(93)

204

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

(71)

0

(71)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

439

(768)

4

(329)

(118)

Market gains and (losses)3

10,938

(18,134)

1,151

(7,196)

9,798

Ending assets

$

76,859

$

68,239

$

81,999

$

76,859

$

81,999







Fixed Income





Beginning assets

$

64,715

$

69,023

$

64,107

$

69,023

$

63,158

Sales1

11,755

7,687

5,193

19,442

10,609

Redemptions1

(5,407)

(9,398)

(5,181)

(14,805)

(11,522)

  Net sales (redemptions)1

6,348

(1,711)

12

4,637

(913)

Net exchanges

146

(115)

(191)

31

(224)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

(1)

0

(1)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

29

(155)

(25)

(126)

(17)

Market gains and (losses)3

1,905

(2,326)

1,149

(421)

3,048

Ending assets

$

73,143

$

64,715

$

65,052

$

73,143

$

65,052







Alternative/Private Markets4





Beginning assets

$

18,061

$

18,102

$

17,854

$

18,102

$

18,318

Sales1

792

888

320

1,680

633

Redemptions1

(961)

(582)

(302)

(1,543)

(1,160)

   Net sales (redemptions)1

(169)

306

18

137

(527)

Net exchanges

(3)

2

(1)

(1)

(3)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

452

0

452

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

(33)

(1,121)

(435)

(1,154)

(48)

Market gains and (losses)3

(371)

320

481

(51)

177

Ending assets

$

17,485

$

18,061

$

17,917

$

17,485

$

17,917







Multi-asset





Beginning assets

$

3,494

$

4,199

$

4,259

$

4,199

$

4,093

Sales1

48

98

78

146

182

Redemptions1

(168)

(235)

(228)

(403)

(469)

  Net sales (redemptions)1

(120)

(137)

(150)

(257)

(287)

Net exchanges

(5)

(14)

0

(19)

2

Market gains and (losses)3

336

(554)

104

(218)

405

Ending assets

$

3,705

$

3,494

$

4,213

$

3,705

$

4,213







Total Long-term Assets4





Beginning assets

$

154,509

$

180,335

$

166,465

$

180,335

$

158,066

Sales1

17,174

14,753

10,403

31,927

21,372

Redemptions1

(13,816)

(18,057)

(10,115)

(31,873)

(23,481)

  Net sales (redemptions)1

3,358

(3,304)

288

54

(2,109)

Net exchanges

82

(164)

(1)

(82)

(21)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

380

0

380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

435

(2,044)

(456)

(1,609)

(183)

Market gains and (losses)3

12,808

(20,694)

2,885

(7,886)

13,428

Ending assets

$

171,192

$

154,509

$

169,181

$

171,192

$

169,181


1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

The balance at June 30, 2019 includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

36,955

$

31,284

$

40,601

$

24,114

$

11,365

$

6,696

$

3,330

$

164

$

92,251

$

62,258

Sales

3,094

1,485

8,356

3,399

704

88

47

1

12,201

4,973

Redemptions

(4,330)

(2,950)

(4,845)

(562)

(684)

(277)

(163)

(5)

(10,022)

(3,794)

  Net sales (redemptions)

(1,236)

(1,465)

3,511

2,837

20

(189)

(116)

(4)

2,179

1,179

Net exchanges

(56)

0

146

0

(3)

0

(5)

0

82

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

99

340

13

16

(19)

(14)

0

0

93

342

Market gains and (losses)3

7,961

2,977

1,775

130

(326)

(45)

307

29

9,717

3,091

Ending assets

$

43,723

$

33,136

$

46,046

$

27,097

$

11,037

$

6,448

$

3,516

$

189

$

104,322

$

66,870












Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds2

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds2

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

48,112

$

40,899

$

44,223

$

24,800

$

11,389

$

6,713

$

4,000

$

199

$

107,724

$

72,611

Sales

7,486

3,173

14,628

4,814

1,328

352

120

26

23,562

8,365

Redemptions

(9,132)

(5,990)

(12,977)

(1,828)

(1,125)

(418)

(392)

(11)

(23,626)

(8,247)

  Net sales (redemptions)

(1,646)

(2,817)

1,651

2,986

203

(66)

(272)

15

(64)

118

Net exchanges

(87)

(6)

31

0

(1)

0

(19)

0

(76)

(6)

Acquisition-related

0

(71)

0

(1)

0

452

0

0

0

380

Impact of foreign exchange2

(245)

(84)

(128)

2

(698)

(456)

0

0

(1,071)

(538)

Market gains and (losses)3

(2,411)

(4,785)

269

(690)

144

(195)

(193)

(25)

(2,191)

(5,695)

Ending assets

$

43,723

$

33,136

$

46,046

$

27,097

$

11,037

$

6,448

$

3,516

$

189

$

104,322

$

66,870


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Total Fund Assets1





Beginning assets

$

92,251

$

107,724

$

98,482

$

107,724

$

92,359

Sales

12,201

11,361

7,502

23,562

15,424

Redemptions

(10,022)

(13,604)

(7,020)

(23,626)

(15,371)

  Net sales (redemptions)

2,179

(2,243)

482

(64)

53

Net exchanges

82

(158)

(1)

(76)

4

Impact of foreign exchange2

93

(1,164)

(331)

(1,071)

(83)

Market gains and (losses)3

9,717

(11,908)

2,314

(2,191)

8,613

Ending assets

$

104,322

$

92,251

$

100,946

$

104,322

$

100,946







Total Separate Account Assets4





Beginning assets

$

62,258

$

72,611

$

67,983

$

72,611

$

65,707

Sales5

4,973

3,392

2,901

8,365

5,948

Redemptions5

(3,794)

(4,453)

(3,095)

(8,247)

(8,110)

  Net sales (redemptions)5

1,179

(1,061)

(194)

118

(2,162)

Net exchanges

0

(6)

0

(6)

(25)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

380

0

380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

342

(880)

(125)

(538)

(100)

Market gains and (losses)3

3,091

(8,786)

571

(5,695)

4,815

Ending assets

$

66,870

$

62,258

$

68,235

$

66,870

$

68,235







Total Long-term Assets1,4





Beginning assets

$

154,509

$

180,335

$

166,465

$

180,335

$

158,066

Sales5

17,174

14,753

10,403

31,927

21,372

Redemptions5

(13,816)

(18,057)

(10,115)

(31,873)

(23,481)

  Net sales (redemptions)5

3,358

(3,304)

288

54

(2,109)

Net exchanges

82

(164)

(1)

(82)

(21)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

380

0

380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

435

(2,044)

(456)

(1,609)

(183)

Market gains and (losses)3

12,808

(20,694)

2,885

(7,886)

13,428

Ending assets

$

171,192

$

154,509

$

169,181

$

171,192

$

169,181


1)

The balance at June 30, 2019 includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment.  As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

5)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

By Asset Class




Equity

$

76,859

$

68,239

$

89,011

$

80,750

$

81,999

Fixed-income

73,143

64,715

69,023

65,824

65,052

Alternative / private markets1

17,485

18,061

18,102

17,156

17,917

Multi-asset

3,705

3,494

4,199

4,140

4,213

  Total long-term assets

171,192

154,509

180,335

167,870

169,181

Money market

457,624

451,330

395,539

359,292

333,066

Total Managed Assets

$

628,816

$

605,839

$

575,874

$

527,162

$

502,247






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$

43,723

$

36,955

$

48,112

$

42,575

$

43,443

Fixed-income

46,046

40,601

44,223

42,329

42,084

Alternative / private markets1

11,037

11,365

11,389

10,826

11,400

Multi-asset

3,516

3,330

4,000

3,952

4,019

  Total long-term assets

104,322

92,251

107,724

99,682

100,946

Money market

344,846

336,133

286,612

261,215

231,321

Total Fund Assets

$

449,168

$

428,384

$

394,336

$

360,897

$

332,267

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$

33,136

$

31,284

$

40,899

$

38,175

$

38,556

Fixed-income

27,097

24,114

24,800

23,495

22,968

Alternative / private markets

6,448

6,696

6,713

6,330

6,517

Multi-asset

189

164

199

188

194

  Total long-term assets

66,870

62,258

72,611

68,188

68,235

Money market

112,778

115,197

108,927

98,077

101,745

Total Separate Account Assets

$

179,648

$

177,455

$

181,538

$

166,265

$

169,980

Total Managed Assets

$

628,816

$

605,839

$

575,874

$

527,162

$

502,247


1)

Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion and $8.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

By Asset Class




Equity

$

73,620

$

82,767

$

84,448

$

82,027

$

80,819

Fixed-income

69,603

69,068

67,602

65,074

64,913

Alternative / private markets1

18,022

17,983

17,838

17,407

17,772

Multi-asset

3,630

4,006

4,149

4,167

4,225

  Total long-term assets

164,875

173,824

174,037

168,675

167,729

Money market

471,984

406,365

376,029

349,313

325,527

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

636,859

$

580,189

$

550,066

$

517,988

$

493,256






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$

41,301

$

44,996

$

44,984

$

43,077

$

42,571

Fixed-income

43,229

44,017

43,304

41,958

41,652

Alternative / private markets1

11,345

11,143

11,283

11,035

11,146

Multi-asset

3,453

3,814

3,956

3,978

4,034

  Total long-term assets

99,328

103,970

103,527

100,048

99,403

Money market

356,736

290,641

274,116

249,846

222,282

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

456,064

$

394,611

$

377,643

$

349,894

$

321,685

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$

32,319

$

37,771

$

39,464

$

38,950

$

38,248

Fixed-income

26,374

25,051

24,298

23,116

23,261

Alternative / private markets

6,677

6,840

6,555

6,372

6,626

Multi-asset

177

192

193

189

191

  Total long-term assets

65,547

69,854

70,510

68,627

68,326

Money market

115,248

115,724

101,913

99,467

103,245

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

180,795

$

185,578

$

172,423

$

168,094

$

171,571

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

636,859

$

580,189

$

550,066

$

517,988

$

493,256


1)

The average balance includes $8.3 billion, $8.1 billion and $8.1 billion for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment.  As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

By Asset Class



Equity

$

78,194

$

79,187

Fixed-income

69,336

64,540

Alternative / private markets1

18,002

18,041

Multi-asset

3,818

4,225

  Total long-term assets

169,350

165,993

Money market

439,174

318,339

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

608,524

$

484,332





By Product Type



Funds:



Equity

$

43,149

$

41,394

Fixed-income

43,623

41,373

Alternative / private markets1

11,244

11,346

Multi-asset

3,633

4,038

  Total long-term assets

101,649

98,151

Money market

323,688

215,771

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

425,337

$

313,922

Separate Accounts:



Equity

$

35,045

$

37,793

Fixed-income

25,713

23,167

Alternative / private markets

6,758

6,695

Multi-asset

185

187

  Total long-term assets

67,701

67,842

Money market

115,486

102,568

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

183,187

$

170,410

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

608,524

$

484,332


1)

The average balance for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes $8.3 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

