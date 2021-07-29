Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2021 earnings

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.56 for Q2 2021, compared to $0.80 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $55.9 million for Q2 2021, compared to $81.2 million for Q2 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 earnings per diluted share of $1.31, compared to $1.44 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $130.4 million, compared to $145.4 million for the same period in 2020. As a result of legislation enacted in the U.K. that increases the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, Federated Hermes' Q2 2021 results include a $14.5 million noncash tax expense, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 3% from $628.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $20.8 billion or 3% from $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q2 2021 were $639.7 billion, up $2.8 billion or less than 1% from $636.9 billion reported for Q2 2020 and up $21.6 billion or 3% from $618.1 billion reported for Q1 2021.

"As the economy continued to reopen in the second quarter, Federated Hermes offered our global clients a range of strong-performing active, responsible investment strategies. We reached record long-term assets on new highs in equity, fixed-income and alternative/private markets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Fixed-income investors also positioned themselves for what may be the first sustained rising-rate environment in decades, and ultrashort and multisector products were among those that led net sales."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2021. During Q2 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 993,100 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $31.8 million.

Equity assets were a record $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021, up $23.6 billion or 31% from $76.9 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.3 billion or 4% from $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity Fund.

Fixed-income assets were a record $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 24% from $73.1 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.3 billion or 5% from $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional Fixed Income Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS) and Federated Hermes Strategic Income Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021, up $3.5 billion or 20% from $17.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $1.7 billion or 9% from $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021.

Money market assets were $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021, down $27.8 billion or 6% from $457.6 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $10.7 billion or 3% from $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021. Money market fund assets were $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021, down $42.8 billion or 12% from $344.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.8 billion or 2% from $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021.

Financial Summary

In Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased their corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash tax expense, or $0.11 per diluted share, to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020

Revenue decreased $49.7 million or 14% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q2 2021, Federated Hermes derived 83% of its revenue from long-term assets (55% from equity assets, 19% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 16% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $34.2 million or 13% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $7.2 million or 51% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a greater increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2020 resulting from the recovery in the markets following the initial onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021

Revenue decreased $30.1 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in carried interest revenue of consolidated variable interest entities. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average money market and long-term assets.

Operating expenses decreased $14.5 million or 6% primarily due to decreased compensation expense of consolidated variable interest entities and a decrease in distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.0 million or 268% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.

YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020

Revenue decreased $67.7 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets, previously nonconsolidated variable interest entities being recorded in operating revenue beginning in Q1 2021 and an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets assets, primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning in March 2020.

For the first half of 2021, Federated Hermes derived 79% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 20% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $57.0 million or 11% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expense), net increased $1.7 million or 25% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments. This increase was partially offset by a gain recorded in March 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $117.8 million and $200.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $71.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $46.8 million and $68.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $19.7 million and $20.1 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $17.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Short-term interest rates continued to hover near historic lows during Q2 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. At their June Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the Federal Reserve increased the Reverse Repo Facility and the Interest on Excess Reserves rates by 5 basis points each, to 5 and 15 basis points, respectively.

As a result, the negative impact on pre-tax income from minimum yield waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $38 million during Q3 2021. The amount of minimum yield waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of minimum yield waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 30, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 30, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 42046. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $645.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2021.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, gross yields and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2020 to

Q2 2021

Quarter Ended % Change

Q1 2021 to

Q2 2021

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 214,289

$ 245,126

(13) %

$ 247,689

(13) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 77,750

83,733

(7)



74,302

5

Other service fees, net 19,001

31,853

(40)



19,182

(1)

Total Revenue 311,040

360,712

(14)



341,173

(9)















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 132,769

123,583

7



143,620

(8)

Distribution 38,115

89,038

(57)



44,389

(14)

Systems and communications 18,954

15,091

26



18,594

2

Professional service fees 15,122

13,888

9



14,636

3

Office and occupancy 11,082

10,190

9



11,240

(1)

Advertising and promotional 4,623

3,065

51



2,824

64

Travel and related 898

325

176



296

203

Other 7,668

8,281

(7)



8,096

(5)

Total Operating Expenses 229,231

263,461

(13)



243,695

(6)

Operating Income 81,809

97,251

(16)



97,478

(16)















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 7,393

14,841

(50)



2,011

268

Debt expense (346)

(785)

(56)



(491)

(30)

Other, net (184)

(24)

NM



345

(153)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 6,863

14,032

(51)



1,865

268

Income before income taxes 88,672

111,283

(20)



99,343

(11)

Income tax provision 35,193

26,482

33



24,997

41

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 53,479

84,801

(37)



74,346

(28)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (2,405)

3,605

(167)



(138)

NM

Net Income $ 55,884

$ 81,196

(31) %

$ 74,484

(25) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.81

(30) %

$ 0.75

(24) % Diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.80

(30) %

$ 0.75

(25) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 93,964

96,800





95,218



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27





$ 0.27







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.4 million, $3.2 million and $3.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 461,978

$ 485,787

(5) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 152,051

155,932

(2)

Other service fees, net 38,184

78,176

(51)

Total Revenue 652,213

719,895

(9)









Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 276,389

238,918

16

Distribution 82,504

185,198

(55)

Systems and communications 37,549

29,987

25

Professional service fees 29,759

27,156

10

Office and occupancy 22,322

21,961

2

Advertising and promotional 7,447

8,061

(8)

Travel and related 1,195

3,484

(66)

Other 15,761

15,135

4

Total Operating Expenses 472,926

529,900

(11)

Operating Income 179,287

189,995

(6)









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 9,404

390

NM

Debt expense (837)

(1,717)

(51)

Other, net 161

8,322

(98)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 8,728

6,995

25

Income before income taxes 188,015

196,990

(5)

Income tax provision 60,190

48,924

23

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 127,825

148,066

(14)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (2,543)

2,692

(194)

Net Income $ 130,368

$ 145,374

(10) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic $ 1.32

$ 1.44

(8) % Diluted $ 1.31

$ 1.44

(9) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 94,588

97,073



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.54

$ 0.54









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.4 million and $5.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 424,201

$ 438,771

Other current assets 139,998

136,572

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,281,456

1,282,020

Other long-term assets 199,293

203,476

Total Assets $ 2,044,948

$ 2,060,839







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 213,173

$ 265,446

Long-term debt 65,000

75,000

Other long-term liabilities 353,376

346,409

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 251,469

236,987

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,548,034

1,461,728

Treasury stock (386,104)

(324,731)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,044,948

$ 2,060,839



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Equity











Beginning assets $ 96,170

$ 91,788

$ 68,239



$ 91,788

$ 89,011

Sales1 5,366

7,760

4,579



13,126

10,659

Redemptions1 (6,784)

(7,164)

(7,280)



(13,948)

(15,122)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,418)

596

(2,701)



(822)

(4,463)

Net exchanges 8

32

(56)



40

(93)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

(71)

Impact of foreign exchange2 171

(595)

439



(424)

(329)

Market gains and (losses)3 5,575

4,349

10,938



9,924

(7,196)

Ending assets $ 100,506

$ 96,170

$ 76,859



$ 100,506

$ 76,859















Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 86,464

$ 84,277

$ 64,715



$ 84,277

$ 69,023

Sales1 10,584

11,187

10,691



21,771

18,378

Redemptions1 (7,418)

(8,284)

(5,407)



(15,702)

(15,195)

Net sales (redemptions)1 3,166

2,903

5,284



6,069

3,183

Net exchanges (7)

(44)

146



(51)

31

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2 25

(60)

29



(35)

(126)

Market gains and (losses)3 1,153

(612)

2,969



541

1,033

Ending assets $ 90,801

$ 86,464

$ 73,143



$ 90,801

$ 73,143















Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets4 $ 19,301

$ 19,084

$ 18,061



$ 19,084

$ 18,102

Sales1 1,330

478

792



1,808

1,680

Redemptions1 (546)

(631)

(961)



(1,177)

(1,543)

Net sales (redemptions)1 784

(153)

(169)



631

137

Net exchanges (1)

(1)

(3)



(2)

(1)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

452

Impact of foreign exchange2 54

139

(33)



193

(1,154)

Market gains and (losses)3 824

232

(371)



1,056

(51)

Ending assets $ 20,962

$ 19,301

$ 17,485



$ 20,962

$ 17,485















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,981

$ 3,948

$ 3,494



$ 3,948

$ 4,199

Sales1 88

67

48



155

146

Redemptions1 (544)

(170)

(168)



(714)

(403)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (456)

(103)

(120)



(559)

(257)

Net exchanges 14

5

(5)



19

(19)

Impact of foreign exchange2 0

(1)

0



(1)

0

Market gains and (losses)3 160

132

336



292

(218)

Ending assets $ 3,699

$ 3,981

$ 3,705



$ 3,699

$ 3,705















Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets4 $ 205,916

$ 199,097

$ 154,509



$ 199,097

$ 180,335

Sales1 17,368

19,492

16,110



36,860

30,863

Redemptions1 (15,292)

(16,249)

(13,816)



(31,541)

(32,263)

Net sales (redemptions)1 2,076

3,243

2,294



5,319

(1,400)

Net exchanges 14

(8)

82



6

(82)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

380

Impact of foreign exchange2 250

(517)

435



(267)

(1,609)

Market gains and (losses)3 7,712

4,101

13,872



11,813

(6,432)

Ending assets $ 215,968

$ 205,916

$ 171,192



$ 215,968

$ 171,192







1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) The beginning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 56,767

$ 39,403

$ 55,581

$ 30,883

$ 12,231

$ 7,070

$ 3,797

$ 184

$ 128,376

$ 77,540

Sales 3,454

1,912

8,216

2,368

881

449

88

0

12,639

4,729

Redemptions (3,754)

(3,030)

(6,115)

(1,303)

(528)

(18)

(539)

(5)

(10,936)

(4,356)

Net sales (redemptions) (300)

(1,118)

2,101

1,065

353

431

(451)

(5)

1,703

373

Net exchanges 9

(1)

(9)

2

(1)

0

13

1

12

2

Impact of foreign exchange2 81

90

19

6

38

16

0

0

138

112

Market gains and (losses)3 3,376

2,199

794

359

604

220

158

2

4,932

2,780

Ending assets $ 59,933

$ 40,573

$ 58,486

$ 32,315

$ 13,225

$ 7,737

$ 3,517

$ 182

$ 135,161

$ 80,807

























Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 54,312

$ 37,476

$ 53,557

$ 30,720

$ 12,100

$ 6,984

$ 3,744

$ 204

$ 123,713

$ 75,384

Sales 9,103

4,023

17,451

4,320

1,185

623

153

2

27,892

8,968

Redemptions (8,195)

(5,753)

(12,847)

(2,855)

(989)

(188)

(680)

(34)

(22,711)

(8,830)

Net sales (redemptions) 908

(1,730)

4,604

1,465

196

435

(527)

(32)

5,181

138

Net exchanges (363)

403

(53)

2

(2)

0

18

1

(400)

406

Impact of foreign exchange2 (180)

(244)

(19)

(16)

120

73

0

(1)

(79)

(188)

Market gains and (losses)3 5,256

4,668

397

144

811

245

282

10

6,746

5,067

Ending assets $ 59,933

$ 40,573

$ 58,486

$ 32,315

$ 13,225

$ 7,737

$ 3,517

$ 182

$ 135,161

$ 80,807







1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 128,376

$ 123,713

$ 92,251



$ 123,713

$ 107,724

Sales 12,639

15,253

12,201



27,892

23,562

Redemptions (10,936)

(11,775)

(10,022)



(22,711)

(23,626)

Net sales (redemptions) 1,703

3,478

2,179



5,181

(64)

Net exchanges 12

(412)

82



(400)

(76)

Impact of foreign exchange1 138

(217)

93



(79)

(1,071)

Market gains and (losses)2 4,932

1,814

9,717



6,746

(2,191)

Ending assets $ 135,161

$ 128,376

$ 104,322



$ 135,161

$ 104,322















Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets5 $ 77,540

$ 75,384

$ 62,258



$ 75,384

$ 72,611

Sales4 4,729

4,239

3,909



8,968

7,301

Redemptions4 (4,356)

(4,474)

(3,794)



(8,830)

(8,637)

Net sales (redemptions)4 373

(235)

115



138

(1,336)

Net exchanges 2

404

0



406

(6)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

380

Impact of foreign exchange1 112

(300)

342



(188)

(538)

Market gains and (losses)2 2,780

2,287

4,155



5,067

(4,241)

Ending assets $ 80,807

$ 77,540

$ 66,870



$ 80,807

$ 66,870















Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets5 $ 205,916

$ 199,097

$ 154,509



$ 199,097

$ 180,335

Sales4 17,368

19,492

16,110



36,860

30,863

Redemptions4 (15,292)

(16,249)

(13,816)



(31,541)

(32,263)

Net sales (redemptions)4 2,076

3,243

2,294



5,319

(1,400)

Net exchanges 14

(8)

82



6

(82)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

380

Impact of foreign exchange1 250

(517)

435



(267)

(1,609)

Market gains and (losses)2 7,712

4,101

13,872



11,813

(6,432)

Ending assets $ 215,968

$ 205,916

$ 171,192



$ 215,968

$ 171,192







1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 5) The beginning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.







Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 By Asset Class









Equity $ 100,506

$ 96,170

$ 91,788

$ 80,405

$ 76,859

Fixed-income 90,801

86,464

84,277

79,546

73,143

Alternative / private markets 20,962

19,301

19,084

18,146

17,485

Multi-asset 3,699

3,981

3,948

3,737

3,705

Total long-term assets 215,968

205,916

199,097

181,834

171,192

Money market 429,804

419,080

420,333

432,952

457,624

Total Managed Assets $ 645,772

$ 624,996

$ 619,430

$ 614,786

$ 628,816













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 59,933

$ 56,767

$ 54,312

$ 46,093

$ 43,723

Fixed-income 58,486

55,581

53,557

49,779

46,046

Alternative / private markets 13,225

12,231

12,100

11,393

11,037

Multi-asset 3,517

3,797

3,744

3,546

3,516

Total long-term assets 135,161

128,376

123,713

110,811

104,322

Money market 301,971

297,182

301,855

325,940

344,846

Total Fund Assets $ 437,132

$ 425,558

$ 425,568

$ 436,751

$ 449,168

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 40,573

$ 39,403

$ 37,476

$ 34,312

$ 33,136

Fixed-income 32,315

30,883

30,720

29,767

27,097

Alternative / private markets 7,737

7,070

6,984

6,753

6,448

Multi-asset 182

184

204

191

189

Total long-term assets 80,807

77,540

75,384

71,023

66,870

Money market 127,833

121,898

118,478

107,012

112,778

Total Separate Account Assets $ 208,640

$ 199,438

$ 193,862

$ 178,035

$ 179,648

Total Managed Assets $ 645,772

$ 624,996

$ 619,430

$ 614,786

$ 628,816



Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 By Asset Class









Equity $ 99,165

$ 95,167

$ 85,572

$ 80,403

$ 73,620

Fixed-income 88,405

86,939

82,144

76,798

69,603

Alternative / private markets 20,047

19,278

18,549

18,270

18,022

Multi-asset 4,067

3,974

3,831

3,786

3,630

Total long-term assets 211,684

205,358

190,096

179,257

164,875

Money market 427,993

412,720

420,436

448,795

471,984

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 639,677

$ 618,078

$ 610,532

$ 628,052

$ 636,859













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 58,662

$ 56,832

$ 50,022

$ 46,020

$ 41,301

Fixed-income 57,006

55,416

51,934

48,418

43,229

Alternative / private markets 12,703

12,239

11,670

11,539

11,345

Multi-asset 3,880

3,783

3,634

3,590

3,453

Total long-term assets 132,251

128,270

117,260

109,567

99,328

Money market 301,990

288,403

311,769

338,814

356,736

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 434,241

$ 416,673

$ 429,029

$ 448,381

$ 456,064

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 40,503

$ 38,335

$ 35,550

$ 34,383

$ 32,319

Fixed-income 31,399

31,523

30,210

28,380

26,374

Alternative / private markets 7,344

7,039

6,879

6,731

6,677

Multi-asset 187

191

197

196

177

Total long-term assets 79,433

77,088

72,836

69,690

65,547

Money market 126,003

124,317

108,667

109,981

115,248

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 205,436

$ 201,405

$ 181,503

$ 179,671

$ 180,795

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 639,677

$ 618,078

$ 610,532

$ 628,052

$ 636,859



Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended (in millions)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 97,166



$ 78,194

Fixed-income

87,671



69,336

Alternative / private markets1

19,663



18,002

Multi-asset

4,021



3,818

Total long-term assets

208,521



169,350

Money market

420,357



439,174

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 628,878



$ 608,524











By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 57,747



$ 43,149

Fixed-income

56,210



43,623

Alternative / private markets1

12,471



11,244

Multi-asset

3,832



3,633

Total long-term assets

130,260



101,649

Money market

295,197



323,688

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 425,457



$ 425,337

Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 39,419



$ 35,045

Fixed-income

31,461



25,713

Alternative / private markets

7,192



6,758

Multi-asset

189



185

Total long-term assets

78,261



67,701

Money market

125,160



115,486

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 203,421



$ 183,187

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 628,878



$ 608,524







1) The average balance for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8.1 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.