Federated Hermes, Inc.'s CEO to participate in 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference from approximately 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedHermes.com/us. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the About tab of the website and visit the link under Featured at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $902.6 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

