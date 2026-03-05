Federated Hermes, Inc.'s CEO to participate in 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference from approximately 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedHermes.com/us. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the About tab of the website and visit the link under Featured at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

