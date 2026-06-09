Federated Hermes launches its first fund designed for compliance with the GENIUS Act

Federated Hermes Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund is structured to meet reserve and liquidity requirements supporting collateral management for payment- stablecoin issuers

Builds on 50-year legacy of money market innovation

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today introduced Federated Hermes Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund–Reserve Shares (NASDAQ: OFFXX).

Federated Hermes Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund seeks to provide current income consistent with stability of principal by investing in a portfolio of US dollar cash and US Treasury investments that mature within 93 days and overnight repurchase agreements fully collateralized by US Treasury securities. In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the fund intends to comply with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The fund is Federated Hermes' first product designed to satisfy the requirements for eligible reserve assets that payment-stablecoin issuers are required to maintain under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act, or GENIUS Act, which was passed in July 2025. The Act provides a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a type of digital asset, to be backed by high-quality liquid assets on a 1:1 basis. While the fund itself does not employ blockchain technology with respect to the Reserve Shares, fund shares are expected to be used primarily by participants in the broader blockchain ecosystem. Reserve Shares of the fund may be purchased and held by individuals, payment-stablecoin issuers, and institutional investors directly or through intermediaries, including intermediaries that use blockchain technology to maintain a record of share ownership for their customers. In the future, the fund may seek to employ blockchain technology to maintain a record of share ownership with respect to the Reserve Shares or additional share classes.

For more than 50 years, Federated Hermes has been a leader in money market innovation, launching the first fund to include "money market" in its name in 1974. Drawing on that experience, the fund is managed by Susan Hill, CFA, senior portfolio manager and head of government liquidity group, and John Wyda, CFA, senior portfolio manager and senior investment analyst. The firm manages a record $684.7 billion in money market assets as of March 31, 2026.

"Liquidity management is a core business of Federated Hermes and we offer one of the largest menus of targeted solutions," said Paul A. Uhlman, president and chief executive officer of the Federated Advisory Companies. "Federated Hermes is proud to advance strategic initiatives that bring together the strength of money market investments and our management expertise. As the industry continues to explore the digital space and tokenized money market offerings, we continue to vet opportunities that employ the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology."

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $907.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

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You could lose money by investing in the fund. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time, including during periods of market stress. Government money market funds are not required to adopt a liquidity fee framework.

Since the fund's principal investment strategy limits its investments to eligible reserve assets in which payment stablecoin issuers are permitted to maintain under the GENIUS Act, the fund's yield may be lower than other money market funds that are permitted to invest in a wider universe of investments.

Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus containing this and other information, contact us at 1-800-341-7400 or visit FederatedHermes.com/us. Please carefully read the summary prospectus or the prospectus before investing.

Federated Securities Corp. is Distributor of the Federated Hermes mutual funds.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.