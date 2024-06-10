Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund sets date for annual shareholders meeting

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Investors can view additional portfolio fund and portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com/us.

