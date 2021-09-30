Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund to call and redeem all outstanding Auction Market Preferred Shares

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) today announced that it plans to call and redeem all of its outstanding Auction Market Preferred Shares (AMPS) on or about Nov. 3, 2021.

The AMPS will be redeemed at $25,000 per share plus any unpaid dividends accrued through the redemption date. The total liquidation preference of the AMPS to be redeemed is $1,175,000. The fund reserves the right to cancel, modify or delay the redemption date or number of AMPS to be redeemed should the fund's net asset value deteriorate or the board of the fund determines it otherwise appropriate.

Any questions about the redemption can be directed to the fund's auction agent Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas at 877-843-9767. This announcement is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the fund.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $645.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, such as the redemption date, are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to: market developments; legal and regulatory developments; and other additional risks and uncertainties. As a result, neither the company, the fund nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

