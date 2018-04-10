Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

Federated's Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Suite 200 of the Liberty Center in Pittsburgh.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) or visit FederatedInvestors.com for real time Internet access. To listen via the Internet, go to the About Federated section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 27, 2018 and will be available through May 4, 2018. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code #27609. The Internet replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing $397.6 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. With 108 funds, as well as a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management worldwide to more than 8,500 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

