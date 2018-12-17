Federated Investors, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the nation's largest investment managers, will report financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) or visit FederatedInvestors.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About Federated section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 25, 2019 and will be available until Feb. 1, 2019. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 41747. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing $437.2 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2018. With 129 funds and a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management more than 9,600 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers around the world. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

