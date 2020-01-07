Federated Investors, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, will report financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 844-369-8770 (domestic) or 862-298-0840 (international) or visit FederatedInvestors.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About Federated section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 31, 2020 and will be available until Feb. 7, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 57109. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com .

###

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

Related Links

http://FederatedInvestors.com

