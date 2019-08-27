Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, today announced that it has appointed Martin Jarzebowski to the newly created position of director of responsible investing. In this role, Jarzebowski will advance the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into Federated's investment decision-making process. The announcement was made by John B. Fisher, president and chief executive officer of Federated Advisory Companies.

Jarzebowski will be responsible for the design and build-out of the Responsible Investing Office. He will focus on providing advanced investment research and data directly supporting the portfolio managers and analysts on Federated's investment teams. Partnering with Hermes Investment Management, a global leader in active management and stewardship services, Jarzebowski will work closely with Federated's equity, fixed-income and liquidity investment teams to advance their methodologies for systematically integrating ESG factors and engagement into investment strategies. In his new role, he will also originate, publish and actively promote sustainability research across the industry. Jarzebowski will report to Anne H. Kruczek, executive vice president, who has led the Responsible Investing Office since its formation in February 2019.

"Martin brings a wealth of portfolio management and analyst experience over a variety of market cycles, strong academic credentials and great personal passion and energy to his new role. He will accelerate Federated's ability to leverage the resources and experience of Hermes into Federated's investment management decision making," said Kruczek. "He is a natural fit for the role, striking the right balance between demonstrated investment skill, ESG acumen and strategic leadership. Martin will also lead the continued development of ESG measurement tools and investment engagement practices at Federated for each asset class."

Jarzebowski, who has 12 years of industry experience, joined Federated in 2008 and most recently served as a portfolio manager of the Federated Clover Small Value Fund, where he has experience in fundamental research, quantitative analysis, portfolio construction and multi-asset risk management. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Cornell University and a master's degree in law and accounting with a focus on corporate governance from the London School of Economics. At Federated, he has been a long-time member of the proxy-voting committee and will continue to provide ESG insights to that process. Jarzebowski is a CFA charterholder and holds the FSA credential from the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB). He is a regular guest lecturer on ESG investing at the University of Rochester and an advisory board member of the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute.

Effective Sept. 3, 2019, when Jarzebowski assumes his new role, the Federated Clover Small Value Fund will continue to be managed by Stephen Gutch, senior portfolio manager and head of the Federated Clover value team. Gutch has been a portfolio manager of the fund for 12 years and has 24 years of investment experience. Gutch joined Federated in 2008.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is a leading global investment manager with $502.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 130 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's more than 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

