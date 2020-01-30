Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2019 of $0.81, compared to $0.61 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $82.1 million for Q4 2019, compared to $61.5 million for Q4 2018. Full-year 2019 EPS was $2.69, compared to $2.18 for 2018 on net income of $272.3 million for 2019, compared to $220.3 million for 2018. Federated's full-year 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).

Federated's total managed assets were $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $116.0 billion or 25% from $459.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $48.7 billion or 9% from $527.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Average managed assets for Q4 2019 were $550.1 billion, up $106.4 billion or 24% from $443.7 billion reported for Q4 2018 and up $32.1 billion or 6% from $518.0 billion reported for Q3 2019.

"Federated reached new records across all three major asset classes—equity, fixed income and money market—with the latter increasing by $94 billion in 2019 as Federated's diverse lineup of liquidity products offered competitive yields for investors seeking cash-management solutions," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated also saw strong sales in the Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, the Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and a range of other Hermes products."

As announced earlier this month, Federated will change its name to Federated Hermes, Inc., and the company will change its NYSE ticker symbol from FII to FHI. The name change will be effective Jan. 31, 2020, and shares of Federated stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the FHI ticker symbol on Feb. 3, 2020. Also, on Feb. 3, Federated Hermes will launch a multi-faceted campaign to reintroduce the combined company to the investing public. The campaign showcases the combined company as a global leader in active, responsible investing and details its capabilities across asset classes. These changes will come a little more than 18 months after Federated's July 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in London-based Hermes, which operates Hermes Investment Management, a pioneer of integrated ESG investing.

Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 7, 2020. During Q4 2019, Federated purchased 421,052 shares of Federated class B common stock for $11.7 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2019 to 614,077 shares for $15.7 million.

Federated's equity assets were a record $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $16.5 billion or 23% from $72.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $8.2 billion or 10% from $80.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2019

were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund, Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund and Hermes US SMID Equity Fund.

Federated's fixed-income assets were a record $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $5.8 billion or 9% from $63.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $3.2 billion or 5% from $65.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2019 were Federated Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund, Federated Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Municipal Ultrashort Fund.

Federated's money market assets were a record $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $93.7 billion or 31% from $301.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $36.2 billion or 10% from $359.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Money market mutual fund assets were $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $78.1 billion or 37% from $208.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $25.4 billion or 10% from $261.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Federated's money market separate account assets were $108.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $15.6 billion or 17% from $93.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $10.8 billion or 11% from $98.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2019.

Financial Summary

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Revenue increased $50.8 million or 17% primarily due to higher average money market and equity assets and an increase in revenue from assets acquired from PNC Bank, N.A in Q4 2019 ("PNC Acquisition").

During Q4 2019, Federated derived 57% of its revenue from long-term assets (39% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 42% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $36.0 million or 16% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments primarily held by consolidated investment companies and an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Revenue increased $17.7 million or 5% primarily due to higher average money market assets and the PNC Acquisition.

Operating expenses increased by $4.2 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.

2019 vs. 2018

Revenue increased $191.2 million or 17% primarily due to higher average money market assets and the consolidation of Hermes' revenue for the full year in 2019 as compared to half of the year in 2018. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average domestic equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.

During 2019, Federated derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $173.6 million or 22% primarily due to Hermes' expenses being included for the full year in 2019 as compared to half of the year in 2018 and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $51.5 million primarily due to the FX Forward Loss recorded in 2018, an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, and an increase in the market value of investments primarily held by consolidated investment companies.

Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 31, 2020. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 844-369-8770 (domestic) or 862-298-0840 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 31, 2020 until Feb. 7, 2020 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 57109. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.

Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 12% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 12th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

1) Strategic Insight as of Dec. 31, 2019. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2019.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)











Quarter Ended % Change

Q4 2018 to

Q4 2019 Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2019 to

Q4 2019

Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2019 Revenue









Investment advisory fees, net $ 243,631

$ 213,990

14 % $ 232,106

5 % Administrative service fees, net 69,568

52,022

34

64,216

8

Other service fees, net 44,826

41,204

9

44,018

2

Total Revenue 358,025

307,216

17

340,340

5













Operating Expenses









Compensation and related 111,436

99,153

12

112,247

(1)

Distribution 92,950

73,482

26

88,082

6

Systems and communications 14,731

11,528

28

13,353

10

Professional service fees 12,269

10,461

17

10,678

15

Office and occupancy 11,643

10,384

12

10,855

7

Advertising and promotional 4,785

5,174

(8)

4,102

17

Travel and related 4,180

4,627

(10)

4,158

1

Other 3,240

4,453

(27)

7,558

(57)

Total Operating Expenses 255,234

219,262

16

251,033

2

Operating Income 102,791

87,954

17

89,307

15













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)









Investment income (loss), net 4,737

(1,666)

384

444

NM

Debt expense (1,066)

(1,522)

(30)

(1,239)

(14)

Other, net 5,209

(2,972)

275

8,264

(37)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 8,880

(6,160)

244

7,469

19

Income before income taxes 111,671

81,794

37

96,776

15

Income tax provision 26,582

20,162

32

23,191

15

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 85,089

61,632

38

73,585

16

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2,982

96

NM

623

379

Net Income $ 82,107

$ 61,536

33 % $ 72,962

13 %











Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.









Earnings Per Share1









Basic and diluted $ 0.81

$ 0.61

33 % $ 0.72

13 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic and diluted 97,403

96,758



97,306



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27



$ 0.27





1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.9 million, $2.3 million and $2.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)















Year Ended







Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

% Change Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$ 907,605

$ 773,418

17 % Administrative service fees, net

245,887

199,269

23

Other service fees, net

173,402

162,990

6

Total Revenue

1,326,894

1,135,677

17















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

442,147

354,765

25

Distribution

340,663

287,580

18

Systems and communications

52,988

39,925

33

Office and occupancy

44,926

34,622

30

Professional service fees

43,714

42,903

2

Advertising and promotional

17,774

16,141

10

Travel and related

16,645

15,594

7

Other

20,110

13,867

45

Total Operating Expenses

978,967

805,397

22

Operating Income

347,927

330,280

5















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income, net

9,416

1,628

478

Debt expense

(5,037)

(5,885)

(14)

Other, net

12,965

(29,849)

143

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

17,344

(34,106)

151

Income before income taxes

365,271

296,174

23

Income tax provision

88,146

73,875

19

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

277,125

222,299

25

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

4,786

2,002

139

Net Income

$ 272,339

$ 220,297

24 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted

$ 2.69

$ 2.18

23 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and diluted

97,259

96,949



Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 1.08

$ 1.06





1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $10.2 million and $8.6 million available to unvested restricted shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Assets



Cash and other investments $ 340,635

$ 190,490

Other current assets 120,649

113,611

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,220,762

1,149,247

Other long-term assets 198,085

90,335

Total Assets $ 1,880,131

$ 1,543,683







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 230,713

$ 181,180

Long-term debt 100,000

135,000

Other long-term liabilities 296,052

187,869

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 212,086

182,513

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,322,312

1,144,458

Treasury stock (281,032)

(287,337)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,880,131

$ 1,543,683



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Equity











Beginning assets $ 80,750

$ 81,999

$ 84,143



$ 72,497

$ 62,816

Sales1 5,092

5,182

4,274



20,222

13,955

Redemptions1 (5,080)

(6,384)

(6,777)



(21,794)

(22,401)

Net sales (redemptions)1 12

(1,202)

(2,503)



(1,572)

(8,446)

Net exchanges (12)

(11)

(180)



181

(116)

Acquisition-related 2,244

0

0



2,244

24,700

Impact of foreign exchange2 667

(577)

0



(28)

0

Market gains and (losses)3 5,350

541

(8,963)



15,689

(6,457)

Ending assets $ 89,011

$ 80,750

$ 72,497



$ 89,011

$ 72,497















Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 65,824

$ 65,052

$ 65,369



$ 63,158

$ 64,160

Sales1 6,010

4,805

5,330



21,424

20,156

Redemptions1 (4,603)

(5,418)

(7,424)



(21,543)

(23,370)

Net sales (redemptions)1 1,407

(613)

(2,094)



(119)

(3,214)

Net exchanges 6

10

214



(208)

136

Acquisition-related 450

0

0



450

2,732

Impact of foreign exchange2 184

(107)

0



60

0

Market gains and (losses)3 1,152

1,482

(331)



5,682

(656)

Ending assets $ 69,023

$ 65,824

$ 63,158



$ 69,023

$ 63,158















Alternative / Private Markets4











Beginning assets $ 17,156

$ 17,917

$ 18,621



$ 18,318

$ 366

Sales1 426

384

437



1,443

1,250

Redemptions1 (486)

(813)

(530)



(2,459)

(1,315)

Net redemptions1 (60)

(429)

(93)



(1,016)

(65)

Net exchanges (1)

(61)

1



(65)

(2)

Acquisition-related 0

0

0



0

18,509

Impact of foreign exchange2 1,302

(560)

0



694

0

Market gains and (losses)3 (295)

289

(211)



171

(490)

Ending assets $ 18,102

$ 17,156

$ 18,318



$ 18,102

$ 18,318















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 4,140

$ 4,213

$ 4,790



$ 4,093

$ 5,014

Sales1 85

65

119



332

493

Redemptions1 (206)

(218)

(369)



(893)

(1,044)

Net redemptions1 (121)

(153)

(250)



(561)

(551)

Net exchanges (4)

57

(23)



55

(21)

Acquisition-related 11

0

0



11

45

Market gains and (losses)3 173

23

(424)



601

(394)

Ending assets $ 4,199

$ 4,140

$ 4,093



$ 4,199

$ 4,093















Total Long-term Assets4











Beginning assets $ 167,870

$ 169,181

$ 172,923



$ 158,066

$ 132,356

Sales1 11,613

10,436

10,160



43,421

35,854

Redemptions1 (10,375)

(12,833)

(15,100)



(46,689)

(48,130)

Net sales (redemptions)1 1,238

(2,397)

(4,940)



(3,268)

(12,276)

Net exchanges (11)

(5)

12



(37)

(3)

Acquisition-related 2,705

0

0



2,705

45,986

Impact of foreign exchange2 2,153

(1,244)

0



726

0

Market gains and (losses)3 6,380

2,335

$ (9,929)



22,143

(7,997)

Ending assets $ 180,335

$ 167,870

$ 158,066



$ 180,335

$ 158,066



1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses). 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to 2019. 4) Ending assets includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion and $8.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2019

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 42,575

$ 38,175

$ 42,329

$ 23,495

$ 10,826

$ 6,330

$ 3,952

$ 188

$ 99,682

$ 68,188

Sales 3,252

1,840

4,464

1,546

367

59

82

3

8,165

3,448

Redemptions (3,023)

(2,057)

(3,604)

(999)

(470)

(16)

(199)

(7)

(7,296)

(3,079)

Net sales (redemptions) 229

(217)

860

547

(103)

43

(117)

(4)

869

369

Net exchanges (12)

0

86

(80)

(1)

0

(4)

0

69

(80)

Acquisition-related 2,191

53

450

0

0

0

11

0

2,652

53

Impact of foreign exchange3 387

280

167

17

810

492

0

0

1,364

789

Market gains and (losses)4 2,742

2,608

331

821

(143)

(152)

158

15

3,088

3,292

Ending assets $ 48,112

$ 40,899

$ 44,223

$ 24,800

$ 11,389

$ 6,713

$ 4,000

$ 199

$ 107,724

$ 72,611

























Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2019

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 36,584

$ 35,913

$ 40,490

$ 22,668

$ 11,365

$ 6,953

$ 3,920

$ 173

$ 92,359

$ 65,707

Sales 12,380

7,842

16,730

4,694

1,062

381

317

15

30,489

12,932

Redemptions (11,757)

(10,037)

(16,311)

(5,232)

(1,721)

(738)

(864)

(29)

(30,653)

(16,036)

Net sales (redemptions) 623

(2,195)

419

(538)

(659)

(357)

(547)

(14)

(164)

(3,104)

Net exchanges 181

0

(98)

(110)

(65)

0

55

0

73

(110)

Acquisition-related 2,191

53

450

0

0

0

11

0

2,652

53

Impact of foreign exchange3 54

(82)

72

(12)

430

264

0

0

556

170

Market gains and (losses)4 8,479

7,210

2,890

2,792

318

(147)

561

40

12,248

9,895

Ending assets $ 48,112

$ 40,899

$ 44,223

$ 24,800

$ 11,389

$ 6,713

$ 4,000

$ 199

$ 107,724

$ 72,611



1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Ending assets includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment. 3) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 4) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018













Total Fund Assets1











Beginning assets $ 99,682

$ 100,946

$ 101,437



$ 92,359

$ 79,301

Sales 8,165

6,900

7,868



30,489

26,601

Redemptions (7,296)

(7,986)

(10,375)



(30,653)

(32,361)

Net sales (redemptions) 869

(1,086)

(2,507)



(164)

(5,760)

Net exchanges 69

0

13



73

0

Acquisition-related 2,652

0

0



2,652

23,564

Impact of foreign exchange2 1,364

(725)

0



556

0

Market gains and (losses)3 3,088

547

(6,584)



12,248

(4,746)

Ending assets $ 107,724

$ 99,682

$ 92,359



$ 107,724

$ 92,359















Total Separate Accounts Assets4











Beginning assets $ 68,188

$ 68,235

$ 71,486



$ 65,707

$ 53,055

Sales5 3,448

3,536

2,292



12,932

9,253

Redemptions5 (3,079)

(4,847)

(4,725)



(16,036)

(15,769)

Net sales (redemptions)5 369

(1,311)

(2,433)



(3,104)

(6,516)

Net exchanges (80)

(5)

(1)



(110)

(3)

Acquisition-related 53

0

0



53

22,422

Impact of foreign exchange2 789

(519)

0



170

0

Market gains and (losses)3 3,292

1,788

(3,345)



9,895

(3,251)

Ending assets $ 72,611

$ 68,188

$ 65,707



$ 72,611

$ 65,707















Total Long-term Assets1,4











Beginning assets $ 167,870

$ 169,181

$ 172,923



$ 158,066

$ 132,356

Sales5 11,613

10,436

10,160



43,421

35,854

Redemptions5 (10,375)

(12,833)

(15,100)



(46,689)

(48,130)

Net sales (redemptions)5 1,238

(2,397)

(4,940)



(3,268)

(12,276)

Net exchanges (11)

(5)

12



(37)

(3)

Acquisition-related 2,705

0

0



2,705

45,986

Impact of foreign exchange2 2,153

(1,244)

0



726

0

Market gains and (losses)3 6,380

2,335

(9,929)



22,143

(7,997)

Ending assets $ 180,335

$ 167,870

$ 158,066



$ 180,335

$ 158,066



1) Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion and $8.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses). 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to 2019. 4) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. 5) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 By Asset Class









Equity $ 89,011

$ 80,750

$ 81,999

$ 80,245

$ 72,497 Fixed-income 69,023

65,824

65,052

64,107

63,158 Alternative / private markets1 18,102

17,156

17,917

17,854

18,318 Multi-asset 4,199

4,140

4,213

4,259

4,093 Total long-term assets 180,335

167,870

169,181

166,465

158,066 Money market 395,539

359,292

333,066

318,413

301,794 Total Managed Assets $ 575,874

$ 527,162

$ 502,247

$ 484,878

$ 459,860











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 48,112

$ 42,575

$ 43,443

$ 42,057

$ 36,584 Fixed-income 44,223

42,329

42,084

41,189

40,490 Alternative / private markets1 11,389

10,826

11,400

11,164

11,365 Multi-asset 4,000

3,952

4,019

4,072

3,920 Total long-term assets 107,724

99,682

100,946

98,482

92,359 Money market 286,612

261,215

231,321

214,764

208,480 Total Fund Assets $ 394,336

$ 360,897

$ 332,267

$ 313,246

$ 300,839 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 40,899

$ 38,175

$ 38,556

$ 38,188

$ 35,913 Fixed-income 24,800

23,495

22,968

22,918

22,668 Alternative / private markets 6,713

6,330

6,517

6,690

6,953 Multi-asset 199

188

194

187

173 Total long-term assets 72,611

68,188

68,235

67,983

65,707 Money market 108,927

98,077

101,745

103,649

93,314 Total Separate Account Assets $ 181,538

$ 166,265

$ 169,980

$ 171,632

$ 159,021 Total Managed Assets $ 575,874

$ 527,162

$ 502,247

$ 484,878

$ 459,860

1) Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.1 billion, and $8.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 By Asset Class









Equity $ 84,448

$ 82,027

$ 80,819

$ 77,554

$ 78,084

Fixed-income 67,602

65,074

64,913

64,167

63,881

Alternative / private markets1 17,838

17,407

17,772

18,311

18,410

Multi-asset 4,149

4,167

4,225

4,225

4,449

Total long-term assets 174,037

168,675

167,729

164,257

164,824

Money market 376,029

349,313

325,527

311,150

278,885

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 550,066

$ 517,988

$ 493,256

$ 475,407

$ 443,709

By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 44,984

$ 43,077

$ 42,571

$ 40,217

$ 39,871

Fixed-income 43,304

41,958

41,652

41,095

41,088

Alternative / private markets1 11,283

11,035

11,146

11,545

11,351

Multi-asset 3,956

3,978

4,034

4,042

4,268

Total long-term assets 103,527

100,048

99,403

96,899

96,578

Money market 274,116

249,846

222,282

209,260

194,009

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 377,643

$ 349,894

$ 321,685

$ 306,159

$ 290,587

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 39,464

$ 38,950

$ 38,248

$ 37,337

$ 38,213

Fixed-income 24,298

23,116

23,261

23,072

22,793

Alternative / private markets 6,555

6,372

6,626

6,766

7,059

Multi-asset 193

189

191

183

181

Total long-term assets 70,510

68,627

68,326

67,358

68,246

Money market 101,913

99,467

103,245

101,890

84,876

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 172,423

$ 168,094

$ 171,571

$ 169,248

$ 153,122

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 550,066

$ 517,988

$ 493,256

$ 475,407

$ 443,709



1) The average balance includes $8.3 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.4 billion and $8.3 billion for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Year Ended (in millions)

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 81,212

$ 70,680 Fixed-income

65,375

63,454 Alternative / private markets1

17,896

9,397 Multi-asset

4,192

4,764 Total long-term assets

168,675

148,295 Money market

340,505

267,093 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 509,180

$ 415,388 By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 42,712

$ 36,984 Fixed-income

41,938

40,952 Alternative / private markets1

11,317

5,784 Multi-asset

4,003

4,554 Total long-term assets

99,970

88,274 Money market

238,876

182,828 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 338,846

$ 271,102 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,500

$ 33,696 Fixed-income

23,437

22,502 Alternative / private markets

6,579

3,613 Multi-asset

189

210 Total long-term assets

68,705

60,021 Money market

101,629

84,265 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 170,334

$ 144,286 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 509,180

$ 415,388

1) The average balance includes $8.2 billion and $4.1 billion for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

