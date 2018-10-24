Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the nation's largest investment managers, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.59 for Q3 2018, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter last year on net income of $59.6 million for Q3 2018 compared to $56.4 million for Q3 2017. Federated reported EPS of $1.57 for both YTD 2018 and 2017 on YTD 2018 net income of $158.8 million compared to $159.5 million of net income for the same period last year. The results in this press release include the acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes), beginning July 1, 2018.

Federated's YTD 2018 results include a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily from entering into two foreign exchange derivative instruments used to eliminate exposure to fluctuations in the British pound sterling in preparation for the Q3 2018 Hermes acquisition payment. In addition, Federated has incurred $9.9 million and $12.7 million for Q3 2018 and YTD 2018, respectively, in transaction-related costs directly attributable to the Hermes acquisition.

Federated's total managed assets were a record $437.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 with the completion of the Hermes acquisition, up $73.5 billion or 20 percent from $363.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2017 and up $57.5 billion or 15 percent from $379.7 billion at June 30, 2018. Total average managed assets for Q3 2018 were $433.9 billion, up $73.4 billion or 20 percent from $360.5 billion reported for Q3 2017 and up $47.9 billion or 12 percent from $386.0 billion reported for Q2 2018.

"Hermes incorporates environmental, social and governance factors into a wide range of actively managed strategies and stewardship services," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Hermes and Federated are off to an exciting and promising start together. With demand for ESG investing on the rise, we look forward to Hermes' continued growth as we begin to offer Hermes' strategies to U.S. investors."

Federated's board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2018. During Q3 2018, Federated purchased 276,982 shares of Federated class B common stock for $5.9 million.

Federated's equity assets were a record $84.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2018, primarily due to the inclusion of $25.7 billion of Hermes' assets. Equity assets were up $22.4 billion or 36 percent from $61.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2017 and up $26.1 billion or 45 percent from $58.0 billion at June 30, 2018. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2018 on a net basis were Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund, Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund, Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund and Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund.

Federated's fixed-income assets were a record $65.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2018, primarily resulting from the inclusion of $2.8 billion of Hermes' assets. Fixed-income assets were up $12.7 billion or 24 percent from $52.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2017 and up $4.0 billion or 7 percent from $61.4 billion at June 30, 2018. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2018 on a net basis were Federated Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Short-Term Income Fund, Federated Floating Rate Strategic Income Fund and Federated Total Return Bond Fund.

Money market assets were $264.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018, up $20.4 billion or 8 percent from $243.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2017 and up $9.0 billion or 4 percent from $255.2 billion at June 30, 2018. Money market fund assets were $183.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2018, up $5.1 billion or 3 percent from $177.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2017 and up $10.3 billion or 6 percent from $172.7 billion at June 30, 2018. Federated's money market separate account assets were $81.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2018, up $15.3 billion or 23 percent from $66.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2017 and down $1.3 billion or 2 percent from $82.6 billion at June 30, 2018.

Financial Summary

Q3 2018 vs. Q3 2017

Revenue increased $30.3 million or 11 percent primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard and higher voluntary fee waivers for certain money market funds for competitive purposes.

During Q3 2018, Federated derived 66 percent of its revenue from long-term assets (45 percent from equity assets, 15 percent from fixed-income assets, and 6 percent from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 33 percent from money market assets, and 1 percent from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $37.1 million or 20 percent primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in distribution expense due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard and a change in the mix of average money market fund assets.

Q3 2018 vs. Q2 2018

Revenue increased $52.6 million or 21 percent and operating expenses increased $51.5 million or 29 percent primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $30.9 million primarily due to a loss recorded in Q2 2018 from two foreign currency forward derivative instruments entered into in connection with the Hermes acquisition (FX Forward Loss).

YTD 2018 vs. YTD 2017

Revenue increased $3.8 million primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes revenue. This increase was significantly offset by a decrease in revenue due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard, a change in the mix of average money market assets and a previously disclosed Q1 2017 change in a customer relationship.

For the first nine months of 2018, Federated derived 63 percent of its revenue from long-term assets (42 percent from equity assets, 16 percent from fixed-income assets, and 5 percent from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), and 37 percent from money market assets.

Operating expenses increased by $12.2 million or 2 percent primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in expense due to the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard and a change in the mix of average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating (expenses) income, net decreased $36.1 million due primarily to the FX Forward Loss. In addition, investment income, net decreased due to a decrease in the market value of investments, primarily from securities held by consolidated investment companies, and fewer gains realized from the redemption of investments in the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.

Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, currency fluctuations, fee waivers, acquisitions, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 26, 2018. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About Federated section of FederatedInvestors.com . A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Oct. 26, 2018 until Nov. 2, 2018 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 37820. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing $437.2 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2018. With 129 funds and a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management to more than 9,600 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Federated ranks in the top 6 percent of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 8 percent of money market fund managers and the top 11 percent of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the seventh-largest separately managed accounts manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com . An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com .

###

1) Strategic Insight, Sept. 30, 2018. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Dover Financial Research, Q2 2018.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to growth expectations, anticipated product or strategy offerings, the level of fee waivers and expenses incurred by the company, performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and mix, customer relationships, acquisitions, integration and expenses constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to anticipate when products or strategies will be ready to be offered, predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2017 to

Q3 2018 Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2018 to

Q3 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 Revenue Investment advisory fees, net $ 217,036 $ 184,886 17 % $ 168,127 29 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 49,855 47,461 5 48,370 3 Other service fees, net 41,725 45,968 (9) 39,496 6 Total Revenue 308,616 278,315 11 255,993 21 Operating Expenses Compensation and related 103,092 72,454 42 74,147 39 Distribution 72,153 84,838 (15) 69,446 4 Professional service fees 13,535 6,948 95 9,278 46 Systems and communications 12,213 7,992 53 7,751 58 Office and occupancy 9,332 7,293 28 7,365 27 Travel and related 4,622 3,258 42 3,523 31 Advertising and promotional 4,502 2,345 92 3,237 39 Other 7,269 4,497 62 489 NM Total Operating Expenses 226,718 189,625 20 175,236 29 Operating Income 81,898 88,690 (8) 80,757 1 Nonoperating Income (Expenses) Investment income, net 1,199 3,556 (66) 1,377 (13) Debt expense (1,602) (1,250) 28 (1,431) 12 Other, net 2,240 1 NM (28,974) (108) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 1,837 2,307 (20) (29,028) (106) Income before income taxes 83,735 90,997 (8) 51,729 62 Income tax provision1 21,741 33,756 (36) 13,062 66 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 61,994 57,241 8 38,667 60 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 2,386 802 198 (155) NM Net Income $ 59,608 $ 56,439 6 % $ 38,822 54 % Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc. Earnings Per Share2 Basic and diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.56 5 % $ 0.38 55 % Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 96,664 97,128 97,193 Diluted 96,664 97,129 97,194 Dividends declared per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.27

1) Sept. 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 reflect a lower effective tax rate primarily due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Act). 2) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.2 million and $1.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders and, to a lesser extent, unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2018, Sept. 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 % Change Revenue Investment advisory fees, net $ 559,429 $ 545,525 3 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 147,248 139,763 5 Other service fees, net 121,784 139,324 (13) Total Revenue 828,461 824,612 0 Operating Expenses Compensation and related 255,613 217,226 18 Distribution 214,098 262,371 (18) Professional service fees 32,443 20,141 61 Systems and communications 28,397 24,258 17 Office and occupancy 24,238 21,805 11 Advertising and promotional 10,967 8,396 31 Travel and related 10,967 9,150 20 Other 9,412 10,591 (11) Total Operating Expenses 586,135 573,938 2 Operating Income 242,326 250,674 (3) Nonoperating (Expenses) Income Investment income, net 3,294 11,707 (72) Debt expense (4,363) (3,534) 23 Other, net (26,877) (32) NM Total Nonoperating (Expenses) Income, net (27,946) 8,141 (443) Income before income taxes 214,380 258,815 (17) Income tax provision1 53,713 95,888 (44) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 160,667 162,927 (1) Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 1,906 3,396 (44) Net Income $ 158,761 $ 159,531 0 % Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc. Earnings Per Share2 Basic and diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.57 0 % Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 97,013 97,521 Diluted 97,014 97,522 Dividends declared per share $ 0.79 $ 0.75

1) Sept. 30, 2018 reflects a lower effective tax rate primarily due to the enactment of the Tax Act. 2) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $6.7 million and $6.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders and, to a lesser extent, unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2017, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Sept. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Assets Cash and other investments $ 157,059 $ 369,538 Other current assets 114,563 67,736 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,160,824 736,915 Other long-term assets 91,211 57,221 Total Assets $ 1,523,657 $ 1,231,410 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Current liabilities $ 164,301 $ 128,849 Long-term debt 160,000 170,000 Other long-term liabilities 179,248 141,183 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 192,744 30,163 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,121,518 1,039,947 Treasury stock (294,154) (278,732) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,523,657 $ 1,231,410

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 Equity Beginning assets $ 57,973 $ 58,830 $ 60,404 $ 62,816 $ 56,759 Sales1 3,757 2,731 2,570 9,681 9,131 Redemptions1 (5,288) (5,078) (3,078) (15,624) (11,586) Net redemptions1 (1,531) (2,347) (508) (5,943) (2,455) Net exchanges (11) 202 (52) 64 (53) Acquisition-related 24,700 0 0 24,700 287 Market gains and losses2 3,012 1,288 1,877 2,506 7,183 Ending assets $ 84,143 $ 57,973 $ 61,721 $ 84,143 $ 61,721 Fixed Income Beginning assets $ 61,435 $ 62,205 $ 52,436 $ 64,160 $ 51,314 Sales1 5,163 4,755 3,587 14,826 11,778 Redemptions1 (4,418) (4,934) (3,897) (15,946) (12,415) Net sales (redemptions)1 745 (179) (310) (1,120) (637) Net exchanges 2 (207) 53 (78) (73) Acquisition-related 2,732 0 0 2,732 148 Market gains and losses2 455 (384) 522 (325) 1,949 Ending assets $ 65,369 $ 61,435 $ 52,701 $ 65,369 $ 52,701 Alternative / Private Markets Beginning assets $ 292 $ 343 $ 443 $ 366 $ 458 Sales1 757 15 22 813 94 Redemptions1 (674) (44) (49) (785) (177) Net sales (redemptions)1 83 (29) (27) 28 (83) Net exchanges (2) (2) 1 (3) 58 Acquisition-related3 18,509 0 0 18,509 0 Market gains and losses2 (261) (20) (10) (279) (26) Ending assets $ 18,621 $ 292 $ 407 $ 18,621 $ 407 Multi-asset Beginning assets $ 4,730 $ 4,843 $ 5,011 $ 5,014 $ 5,164 Sales1 120 126 110 374 371 Redemptions1 (211) (229) (274) (675) (909) Net redemptions1 (91) (103) (164) (301) (538) Net exchanges 4 (2) (8) 2 (21) Acquisition-related 45 0 0 45 0 Market gains and losses2 102 (8) 159 30 393 Ending assets $ 4,790 $ 4,730 $ 4,998 $ 4,790 $ 4,998 Total Long-term Assets Beginning assets $ 124,430 $ 126,221 $ 118,294 $ 132,356 $ 113,695 Sales1 9,797 7,627 6,289 25,694 21,374 Redemptions1 (10,591) (10,285) (7,298) (33,030) (25,087) Net redemptions1 (794) (2,658) (1,009) (7,336) (3,713) Net exchanges (7) (9) (6) (15) (89) Acquisition-related3 45,986 0 0 45,986 435 Market gains and losses2 3,308 876 2,548 1,932 9,499 Ending assets $ 172,923 $ 124,430 $ 119,827 $ 172,923 $ 119,827

1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. 3) Acquisition-related includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions) Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2018 Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 31,699 $ 26,274 $ 39,877 $ 21,558 $ 292 $ 0 $ 4,521 $ 209 $ 76,389 $ 48,041 Sales 2,447 1,310 3,878 1,285 723 34 120 0 7,168 2,629 Redemptions (3,047) (2,241) (3,883) (535) (270) (404) (205) (6) (7,405) (3,186) Net (redemptions) sales (600) (931) (5) 750 453 (370) (85) (6) (237) (557) Net exchanges (9) (2) 3 (1) (2) 0 4 0 (4) (3) Acquisition-related 11,131 13,569 1,565 1,167 10,823 7,686 45 0 23,564 22,422 Market gains and losses3 1,357 1,655 377 78 (109) (152) 100 2 1,725 1,583 Ending assets $ 43,578 $ 40,565 $ 41,817 $ 23,552 $ 11,457 $ 7,164 $ 4,585 $ 205 $ 101,437 $ 71,486 Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds2 Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 33,008 $ 29,808 $ 41,144 $ 23,016 $ 366 $ 0 $ 4,783 $ 231 $ 79,301 $ 53,055 Sales 5,763 3,918 11,817 3,009 779 34 374 0 18,733 6,961 Redemptions (8,283) (7,341) (12,668) (3,278) (381) (404) (654) (21) (21,986) (11,044) Net (redemptions) sales (2,520) (3,423) (851) (269) 398 (370) (280) (21) (3,253) (4,083) Net exchanges 65 (1) (77) (1) (3) 0 2 0 (13) (2) Acquisition-related 11,131 13,569 1,565 1,167 10,823 7,686 45 0 23,564 22,422 Market gains and losses3 1,894 612 36 (361) (127) (152) 35 (5) 1,838 94 Ending assets $ 43,578 $ 40,565 $ 41,817 $ 23,552 $ 11,457 $ 7,164 $ 4,585 $ 205 $ 101,437 $ 71,486

1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Acquisition-related includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 Total Fund Assets Beginning assets $ 76,389 $ 76,999 $ 78,105 $ 79,301 $ 75,665 Sales 7,168 5,609 4,699 18,733 15,529 Redemptions (7,405) (6,947) (5,566) (21,986) (18,430) Net redemptions (237) (1,338) (867) (3,253) (2,901) Net exchanges (4) (7) (6) (13) (33) Acquisition-related1 23,564 0 0 23,564 435 Market gains and losses2 1,725 735 1,723 1,838 5,789 Ending assets $ 101,437 $ 76,389 $ 78,955 $ 101,437 $ 78,955 Total Separate Accounts Assets3 Beginning assets $ 48,041 $ 49,222 $ 40,189 $ 53,055 $ 38,030 Sales4 2,629 2,018 1,590 6,961 5,845 Redemptions4 (3,186) (3,338) (1,732) (11,044) (6,657) Net redemptions4 (557) (1,320) (142) (4,083) (812) Net exchanges (3) (2) 0 (2) (56) Acquisition-related 22,422 0 0 22,422 0 Market gains and losses2 1,583 141 825 94 3,710 Ending assets $ 71,486 $ 48,041 $ 40,872 $ 71,486 $ 40,872 Total Long-term Assets3 Beginning assets $ 124,430 $ 126,221 $ 118,294 $ 132,356 $ 113,695 Sales4 9,797 7,627 6,289 25,694 21,374 Redemptions4 (10,591) (10,285) (7,298) (33,030) (25,087) Net redemptions4 (794) (2,658) (1,009) (7,336) (3,713) Net exchanges (7) (9) (6) (15) (89) Acquisition-related1 45,986 0 0 45,986 435 Market gains and losses2 3,308 876 2,548 1,932 9,499 Ending assets $ 172,923 $ 124,430 $ 119,827 $ 172,923 $ 119,827

1) Acquisition-related includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets (in millions) Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017 By Asset Class Equity $ 84,143 $ 57,973 $ 58,830 $ 62,816 $ 61,721 Fixed-income 65,369 61,435 62,205 64,160 52,701 Alternative / private markets1 18,621 292 343 366 407 Multi-asset 4,790 4,730 4,843 5,014 4,998 Total long-term assets 172,923 124,430 126,221 132,356 119,827 Money market 264,233 255,247 265,944 265,214 243,840 Total Managed Assets $ 437,156 $ 379,677 $ 392,165 $ 397,570 $ 363,667 By Product Type Funds: Equity $ 43,578 $ 31,699 $ 31,507 $ 33,008 $ 32,637 Fixed-income 41,817 39,877 40,529 41,144 41,142 Alternative / private markets1 11,457 292 343 366 407 Multi-asset 4,585 4,521 4,620 4,783 4,769 Total long-term assets 101,437 76,389 76,999 79,301 78,955 Money market 182,966 172,671 182,437 185,536 177,865 Total Fund Assets $ 284,403 $ 249,060 $ 259,436 $ 264,837 $ 256,820 Separate Accounts: Equity $ 40,565 $ 26,274 $ 27,323 $ 29,808 $ 29,084 Fixed-income 23,552 21,558 21,676 23,016 11,559 Alternative / private markets 7,164 0 0 0 0 Multi-asset 205 209 223 231 229 Total long-term assets 71,486 48,041 49,222 53,055 40,872 Money market 81,267 82,576 83,507 79,678 65,975 Total Separate Account Assets $ 152,753 $ 130,617 $ 132,729 $ 132,733 $ 106,847 Total Managed Assets $ 437,156 $ 379,677 $ 392,165 $ 397,570 $ 363,667

1) Alternative/private markets at Sept. 30, 2018 includes $8.4 billion of fund assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sept. 30, 2017 By Asset Class Equity $ 84,262 $ 58,818 $ 61,555 $ 62,140 $ 60,782 Fixed-income 64,750 61,648 63,538 64,280 52,559 Alternative / private markets1 18,504 319 355 397 425 Multi-asset 4,805 4,824 4,979 5,000 4,992 Total long-term assets 172,321 125,609 130,427 131,817 118,758 Money market 261,571 260,371 267,546 250,197 241,749 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 433,892 $ 385,980 $ 397,973 $ 382,014 $ 360,507 By Product Type Funds: Equity $ 43,473 $ 31,911 $ 32,680 $ 32,829 $ 32,179 Fixed-income 41,501 40,199 41,022 41,169 40,896 Alternative / private markets1 11,109 319 355 397 425 Multi-asset 4,598 4,604 4,749 4,771 4,768 Total long-term assets 100,681 77,033 78,806 79,166 78,268 Money market 179,562 175,885 181,856 176,918 174,358 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 280,243 $ 252,918 $ 260,662 $ 256,084 $ 252,626 Separate Accounts: Equity $ 40,789 $ 26,907 $ 28,875 $ 29,311 $ 28,603 Fixed-income 23,249 21,449 22,516 23,111 11,663 Alternative / private markets 7,395 0 0 0 0 Multi-asset 207 220 230 229 224 Total long-term assets 71,640 48,576 51,621 52,651 40,490 Money market 82,009 84,486 85,690 73,279 67,391 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 153,649 $ 133,062 $ 137,311 $ 125,930 $ 107,881 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 433,892 $ 385,980 $ 397,973 $ 382,014 $ 360,507

1) Alternative/private markets for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Nine Months Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 By Asset Class Equity $ 68,212 $ 59,627 Fixed-income 63,312 52,178 Alternative / private markets1 6,393 456 Multi-asset 4,869 5,083 Total long-term assets 142,786 117,344 Money market 263,162 243,879 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 405,948 $ 361,223 By Product Type Funds: Equity $ 36,022 $ 31,938 Fixed-income 40,907 40,511 Alternative / private markets1 3,928 456 Multi-asset 4,650 4,864 Total long-term assets 85,507 77,769 Money market 179,100 176,467 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 264,607 $ 254,236 Separate Accounts: Equity $ 32,190 $ 27,689 Fixed-income 22,405 11,667 Alternative / private markets 2,465 0 Multi-asset 219 219 Total long-term assets 57,279 39,575 Money market 84,062 67,412 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 141,341 $ 106,987 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 405,948 $ 361,223

1) Alternative/Private Markets for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 includes

$2.7 billion of fund assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP,

in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

Related Links

http://FederatedInvestors.com

