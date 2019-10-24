Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.72 for Q3 2019, compared to $0.59 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $73.0 million for Q3 2019, compared to $59.6 million for Q3 2018. Federated reported YTD 2019 EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.57 for the same period in 2018, on YTD 2019 net income of $190.2 million, compared to $158.8 million for the same period in 2018. Federated's YTD 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's Q3 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).

Federated's total managed assets were a record $527.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $90.0 billion or 21% from $437.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $25.0 billion or 5% from $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019. Total average managed assets for Q3 2019 were $518.0 billion, up $84.1 billion or 19% from $433.9 billion reported for Q3 2018 and up $24.7 billion or 5% from $493.3 billion reported for Q2 2019.

"As the Federal Reserve cut rates twice in the quarter, investors sought Federated's range of ultrashort products and other fixed-income strategies, and our liquidity management solutions approached record highs," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated also continued to see interest in the growth-focused Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, as well as a range of Hermes equity strategies."

Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2019. During Q3 2019, Federated purchased 79,592 shares of Federated class B common stock for $1.9 million.

Federated's equity assets were $80.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, down $3.3 billion or 4% from $84.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and down $1.2 billion or 1% from $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2019 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund; Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund; Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund; Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund; and Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund.

Federated's fixed-income assets were a record $65.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $0.4 billion or 1% from $65.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $0.7 billion or 1% from $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2019 on a net basis were Federated Bond Fund; Federated Municipal Ultrashort Fund; Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund; Hermes Global High Yield Credit Fund; and Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund.

Money market assets were $359.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $95.1 billion or 36% from $264.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $26.2 billion or 8% from $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019. Money market fund assets were $261.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $78.2 billion or 43% from $183.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and up $29.9 billion or 13% from $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019.

Federated's money market separate account assets were $98.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, up $16.8 billion or 21% from $81.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2018 and down $3.6 billion or 4% from $101.7 billion at June 30, 2019.

Financial Summary

Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018

Revenue increased $31.7 million or 10% primarily due to higher average money market assets. This increase in revenue was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets.

During Q3 2019, Federated derived 58% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 41% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $24.3 million or 11% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.6 million primarily due to an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.

Q3 2019 vs. Q2 2019

Revenue increased $18.9 million or 6% primarily due to higher average money market assets and an extra day of revenue in Q3 2019.

Operating expenses increased $14.5 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.1 million primarily due to an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.

YTD 2019 vs. YTD 2018

Revenue increased $140.4 million or 17% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue (which included performance fees of $4.2 million in 2019) for three quarters in 2019 as compared to one quarter in 2018 and higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.

For the first nine months of 2019, Federated derived 60% of its revenue from long-term assets (41% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 39% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $137.6 million or 23% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses for three quarters in 2019 as compared to one quarter in 2018 and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $36.4 million primarily due to the FX Forward Loss recorded in Q2 2018.

Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 844-602-0380 (domestic) or 862-298-0970 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, 2019 until Nov. 1, 2019 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 54018. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies, and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.

Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 10th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

###

1) Strategic Insight, Sept. 30, 2019. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2019.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2018 to

Q3 2019

Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2019 to

Q3 2019

Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018

June 30, 2019 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 232,106

$ 217,036

7 %

$ 220,669

5 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 64,216

49,855

29



57,968

11

Other service fees, net 44,018

41,725

5



42,842

3

Total Revenue 340,340

308,616

10



321,479

6















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 112,247

103,092

9



107,248

5

Distribution 88,082

72,153

22



82,000

7

Systems and communications 13,353

12,213

9



12,111

10

Office and occupancy 10,855

9,332

16



11,066

(2)

Professional service fees 10,678

13,535

(21)



10,281

4

Advertising and promotional 4,102

4,502

(9)



4,697

(13)

Travel and related 4,158

4,622

(10)



4,459

(7)

Other 7,558

7,269

4



4,677

62

Total Operating Expenses 251,033

226,718

11



236,539

6

Operating Income 89,307

81,898

9



84,940

5















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 444

1,199

(63)



1,526

(71)

Debt expense (1,239)

(1,602)

(23)



(1,332)

(7)

Other, net 8,264

2,240

269



(832)

NM Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 7,469

1,837

307



(638)

NM Income before income taxes 96,776

83,735

16



84,302

15

Income tax provision 23,191

21,741

7



20,462

13

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 73,585

61,994

19



63,840

15

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 623

2,386

(74)



1,116

(44)

Net Income $ 72,962

$ 59,608

22 %

$ 62,724

16 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.59

22 %

$ 0.62

16 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and diluted 97,306

96,664





97,330



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27





$ 0.27





1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2019, Sept. 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 663,974

$ 559,429

19 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 176,319

147,248

20

Other service fees, net 128,576

121,784

6

Total Revenue 968,869

828,461

17









Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 330,712

255,613

29

Distribution 247,713

214,098

16

Systems and communications 38,258

28,397

35

Office and occupancy 33,283

24,238

37

Professional service fees 31,445

32,443

(3)

Advertising and promotional 12,989

10,967

18

Travel and related 12,465

10,967

14

Other 16,868

9,412

79

Total Operating Expenses 723,733

586,135

23

Operating Income 245,136

242,326

1









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 4,679

3,294

42

Debt expense (3,971)

(4,363)

(9)

Other, net 7,756

(26,877)

129

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 8,464

(27,946)

130

Income before income taxes 253,600

214,380

18

Income tax provision 61,564

53,713

15

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 192,036

160,667

20

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 1,804

1,906

(5)

Net Income $ 190,232

$ 158,761

20 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 1.88

$ 1.57

20 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 97,211

97,013



Diluted 97,211

97,014



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.81

$ 0.79





1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $7.3 million and $6.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 309,005

$ 190,490

Other current assets 111,867

113,611

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,133,370

1,149,247

Other long-term assets 199,729

90,335

Total Assets $ 1,753,971

$ 1,543,683







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 194,375

$ 181,180

Long-term debt 120,000

135,000

Other long-term liabilities 289,607

187,869

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 199,492

182,513

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,229,969

1,144,458

Treasury stock (279,472)

(287,337)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,753,971

$ 1,543,683



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018

Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 Equity











Beginning assets $ 81,999

$ 80,245

$ 57,973



$ 72,497

$ 62,816

Sales1 5,182

4,812

3,757



15,130

9,681

Redemptions1 (6,384)

(4,404)

(5,288)



(16,714)

(15,624)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,202)

408

(1,531)



(1,584)

(5,943)

Net exchanges (11)

191

(11)



193

64

Acquisition-related 0

0

24,700



0

24,700

Impact of foreign exchange2 (577)

4

0



(695)

0

Market gains and (losses)3 541

1,151

3,012



10,339

2,506

Ending assets $ 80,750

$ 81,999

$ 84,143



$ 80,750

$ 84,143















Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 65,052

$ 64,107

$ 61,435



$ 63,158

$ 64,160

Sales1 4,805

5,193

5,163



15,414

14,826

Redemptions1 (5,418)

(5,181)

(4,418)



(16,940)

(15,946)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (613)

12

745



(1,526)

(1,120)

Net exchanges 10

(191)

2



(214)

(78)

Acquisition-related 0

0

2,732



0

2,732

Impact of foreign exchange2 (107)

(25)

0



(124)

0

Market gains and (losses)3 1,482

1,149

455



4,530

(325)

Ending assets $ 65,824

$ 65,052

$ 65,369



$ 65,824

$ 65,369















Alternative/Private Markets4











Beginning assets $ 17,917

$ 17,854

$ 292



$ 18,318

$ 366

Sales1 384

320

757



1,017

813

Redemptions1 (813)

(302)

(674)



(1,973)

(785)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (429)

18

83



(956)

28

Net exchanges (61)

(1)

(2)



(64)

(3)

Acquisition-related 0

0

18,509



0

18,509

Impact of foreign exchange2 (560)

(435)

0



(608)

0

Market gains and (losses)3 289

481

(261)



466

(279)

Ending assets $ 17,156

$ 17,917

$ 18,621



$ 17,156

$ 18,621















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 4,213

$ 4,259

$ 4,730



$ 4,093

$ 5,014

Sales1 65

78

120



247

374

Redemptions1 (218)

(228)

(211)



(687)

(675)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (153)

(150)

(91)



(440)

(301)

Net exchanges 57

0

4



59

2

Acquisition-related 0

0

45



0

45

Market gains and (losses)3 23

104

102



428

30

Ending assets $ 4,140

$ 4,213

$ 4,790



$ 4,140

$ 4,790















Total Long-term Assets4











Beginning assets $ 169,181

$ 166,465

$ 124,430



$ 158,066

$ 132,356

Sales1 10,436

10,403

9,797



31,808

25,694

Redemptions1 (12,833)

(10,115)

(10,591)



(36,314)

(33,030)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (2,397)

288

(794)



(4,506)

(7,336)

Net exchanges (5)

(1)

(7)



(26)

(15)

Acquisition-related 0

0

45,986



0

45,986

Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,244)

(456)

0



(1,427)

0

Market gains and (losses)3 2,335

2,885

3,308



15,763

1,932

Ending assets $ 167,870

$ 169,181

$ 172,923



$ 167,870

$ 172,923



1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses). 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019. 4) Ending assets includes $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, and $8.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2019

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds2 Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds2 Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,443

$ 38,556

$ 42,084

$ 22,968

$ 11,400

$ 6,517

$ 4,019

$ 194

$ 100,946

$ 68,235

Sales 2,669

2,513

3,971

834

200

184

60

5

6,900

3,536

Redemptions (2,991)

(3,393)

(4,136)

(1,282)

(651)

(162)

(208)

(10)

(7,986)

(4,847)

Net sales (redemptions) (322)

(880)

(165)

(448)

(451)

22

(148)

(5)

(1,086)

(1,311)

Net exchanges (11)

0

15

(5)

(61)

0

57

0

0

(5)

Impact of foreign exchange3 (291)

(286)

(81)

(26)

(353)

(207)

0

0

(725)

(519)

Market gains and (losses)4 (244)

785

476

1,006

291

(2)

24

(1)

547

1,788

Ending assets $ 42,575

$ 38,175

$ 42,329

$ 23,495

$ 10,826

$ 6,330

$ 3,952

$ 188

$ 99,682

$ 68,188

























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2019

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds2 Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds2 Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 36,584

$ 35,913

$ 40,490

$ 22,668

$ 11,365

$ 6,953

$ 3,920

$ 173

$ 92,359

$ 65,707

Sales 9,128

6,002

12,266

3,148

695

322

235

12

22,324

9,484

Redemptions (8,734)

(7,980)

(12,707)

(4,233)

(1,251)

(722)

(665)

(22)

(23,357)

(12,957)

Net sales (redemptions) 394

(1,978)

(441)

(1,085)

(556)

(400)

(430)

(10)

(1,033)

(3,473)

Net exchanges 193

0

(184)

(30)

(64)

0

59

0

4

(30)

Impact of foreign exchange3 (333)

(362)

(95)

(29)

(380)

(228)

0

0

(808)

(619)

Market gains and (losses)4 5,737

4,602

2,559

1,971

461

5

403

25

9,160

6,603

Ending assets $ 42,575

$ 38,175

$ 42,329

$ 23,495

$ 10,826

$ 6,330

$ 3,952

$ 188

$ 99,682

$ 68,188



1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Ending assets includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment. 3) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 4) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.