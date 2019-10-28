Federated Investors, Inc.'s CEO to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2019 Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2019 Conference at 11:20 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedInvestors.com. To listen to the live presentation, go to the About Federated section of FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies, and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

