Federated Investors, Inc.'s CFO to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, today announced that Vice President and CFO Thomas Donahue is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank Ninth Annual Global Financial Services Conference at 11 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedInvestors.com. To listen to the live presentation, go to the About section of FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $484.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Our investment solutions span 129 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to approximately 9,500 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

