Federated Mint First to Release Sealed Vault Bags Loaded with .999 Solid State Silver Bars

MASSILLON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Mint, a privately held US organization that specializes in creating the finest collections of minted precious metal products, is excited to announce an exclusive offer for US residents living in select zip code areas. With the launch of this limited-time deal, the company becomes the first entity to make available sealed Silver Vault Bags containing ten solid .999 pure Silver State Bars. This unique opportunity is made all the more attractive by the fact that prospective buyers who beat the 48-hour deadline to call the National Silver Hotline will benefit from the lowest ever state minimum set by Federated Mint.

"Collectors and other interested parties who find their zip code on the distribution list we publish will be eligible for this exclusive offer provided that they make the deadline. The terms of the offer are incredible: we have slashed the state minimum to the record low of $29 for each silver half-ounce bar, or what amounts to a mere $290 per Silver Vault Bag, every one of which contains ten pristine State Silver Bars. The keenest among collectors and other buyers can go for the jumbo silver ballistic bags, each of them holding 100 state silver bars and coming with an even steeper discount. Once the deadline expires, the state minimum will rise to $500 per vault bag, so we urge people to hurry and snatch this exceptional offer," says Federated Mint.

The company is bracing for enormous demand for these new 2020 edition state silver bars, noting that people should act quickly as there is no limit on the number of jumbo silver ballistic bags a person can get, so many risk missing this chance if they delay. Made of solid .999 pure fine silver, these are the only existing Silver Bars struck with the double forged state proclamation. Federated Mint adds, "In case some are wondering whether they can buy a single bar, the answer is yes, but the record low state minimum we have set ($29 per bar) applies only to residents who acquire at least one Silver Vault Bag or a Jumbo Silver Ballistic Bag. Our exclusive price does not extend to single bar purchases, nor does it benefit those who place orders after the 48-hour deadline expires or reside outside the state. In these cases, buyers will be expected to pay $50 per silver half-ounce bar. We hope that as many people as possible manage to seize our unmissable offer, which gives dedicated collectors an incredible opportunity to possess artifacts that are in pristine collector condition."

Headquartered in Massillon, OH, Federated Mint began operating in 2010 as a specialist dealer in collectible coins, currency, and precious metal products. Boasting more than 75,000 satisfied customers, the company uses full-page advertisements printed in papers nationwide to inform potential buyers of its offers. Federated Mint has no affiliation to any United States government agency or bank.

