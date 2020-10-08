Federated Mint Offers Unsearched Vault Bags Loaded with Valuable Government-Issued Coins

MASSILLON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Federated Mint has been firmly committed to offering its clients the best possible deals at attractive prices, and more than 75,000 satisfied customers attest to its success in that endeavor. The company is a leader in the industry and is now pleased to announce that it is putting back in circulation US government-issued coins some of which date back to the 1800s. For collectors across the United States, the opportunity to own these valuable coins presents itself through a compelling offer for unsearched vault bags.

"The residents of specific zip code areas are being given a unique chance to grab scarce coins of high collectible value," says Federated Mint. "Since we anticipate the demand to greatly exceed our supply, we have decided to extend this special offer to US citizens who are eligible as per a distribution list covering certain zip codes in a given state. Those who qualify have 48 hours after the publication of our advertisement to call the National Toll-Free Hotline and snatch some of these vault bags at a bargain price."

As part of this deal, buyers will be getting bags loaded with more than two pounds of US government-issued coins, among them some that are over a century old and worth as much as 50 times their face value. These include highly sought-after or extremely rare collectibles such as the Silver Walking Liberty Half Dollar, President Eisenhower Dollars, Silver Franklin Half Dollars, President Kennedy Silver Half Dollars, Silver Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar, American Bicentennial Quarters, Liberty V Nickels, the Indian Head one cent coin, and the last ever minted Buffalo Nickels. Those who make the deadline will benefit from a vault bag fee of just $249 while the amount for the rest has been set at $349, Federated Mint points out.

As with any purchase in the world of coins and collectibles, prospective buyers always wonder about the value of the unsearched vault bags. But the truth is that it's impossible to predict since coin values always fluctuate, and collectors cannot rely on guarantees. However, Federated Mint can say with certainty that every unsearched bag weighs more than two pounds and is known to contain at least one silver Walking Liberty coin, and that coin alone could be worth $15 to $325 in collector value. As Federated Mint notes, these bags have been securely sealed and the dates were never searched since they were loaded, so there is no telling what other valuable finds are in store for their new owners.

Coin and collectible giant, Federated Mint operates from headquarters in Massillon, OH, specializing in collectible coins, currency, and precious metal products. The company typically notifies prospective buyers of its various offers through full-page advertisements printed in papers nationwide. Federated Mint is not affiliated with any United States government agency or bank.



