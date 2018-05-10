Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).
|
Record Date:
|
May 23, 2018
|
Ex-Dividend Date:
|
May 22, 2018
|
Payable Date:
|
June 1, 2018
|
Tax-Free Dividend Per Share
|
Closed-End Fund
|
Amount
|
Change From
|
FMN
|
Federated Premier Municipal
|
$ 0.0610
|
$ --
Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.
Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing $392.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. With 108 funds, as well as a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management worldwide to more than 8,500 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.
