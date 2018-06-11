Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

Federated Investors, Inc.

09:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend.  The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax.  In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Record Date:

June 22, 2018


Ex-Dividend Date:

June 21, 2018


Payable Date:

July 2, 2018









Tax-Free Dividend Per Share

 Closed-End Fund

Amount

Change From
Previous Month

FMN

Federated Premier Municipal
Income Fund

$  0.054

$  (0.007)

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing $392.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018.  With 108 funds, as well as a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management worldwide to more than 8,500 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers.  For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com

