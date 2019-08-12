Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Record Date: Aug. 23, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date: Aug. 22, 2019 Payable Date: Sept. 3, 2019



Tax-Free Dividend Per Share Amount Change From

Previous Month $0.050 $ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is a leading global investment manager with $502.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 130 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's more than 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

