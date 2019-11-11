Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend.  The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax.  In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Record Date:

Nov. 22, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date:

Nov. 21, 2019

Payable Date:

Dec. 2, 2019

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share              

Amount

Change From
Previous Month

 

$0.050

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019.  Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies.  Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers.  Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide.  In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.  For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

