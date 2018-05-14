Federated Rights Management from Verimatrix Wins Two Awards from The Connies 2018, Including Top International Honor

"Federated Rights Management is bold and innovative – one of that rare breed of products that has the potential to completely change the way we do things," commented judge and Videonet Editor-in-Chief John Moulding. "It arrives at a time when everyone is focused on rationalizing the increasingly complex video delivery environment. The judges felt this solution can contribute to that process and made it a worthy winner for 2018."

The Federated Rights Management model reduces OTT distribution complexity by offering a single point of integration for both operators and content providers where content is encoded, encrypted, and stored in the cloud before being delivered to video head-ends simply by exchanging encryption keys, content rights policy, and metadata. In addition to persistent encryption, it streamlines security workflows with content release window controls, policy definition and enforcement, and automated consumption reporting and analytics. The end result eliminates duplication of process and strengthens relationships between operators and content providers.

"Federated rights management is worthy of the Video Technology Hero award because that is precisely what it embodies; it's a completely redefined workflow that eliminates redundant processing that can cost operators millions and opens doors to new content distribution business models," said Verimatrix President Steve Oetegenn. "And we couldn't be more thrilled to take home the Grand Prix award as well. This is a huge win that underscores the need for such a game-changing solution that enables enormous savings in infrastructure, labor, and workflow risk."

The Connies brings together the established UK Connected Consumer Awards from Mediatel and the internationally based Connected TV Awards from Videonet, now part of Mediatel Events. Awards serve to recognize innovation and the emerging best practices from across all sectors of the media landscape, showcasing initiatives that meet the needs of leading media businesses and practitioners in delivering value to the connected consumer. To view the full list of award recipients, click here.

To learn more about federated rights management, download Verimatrix's use case.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-rights-management-from-verimatrix-wins-two-awards-from-the-connies-2018-including-top-international-honor-300647914.html

SOURCE Verimatrix

Related Links

http://www.verimatrix.com

