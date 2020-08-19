Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Board Establishes COVID-19 Resources

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Board (FCLB) added changes to its regulatory guidance along with new continuing education courses explicitly aimed to help chiropractors keep themselves and their patients safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and viruses.

"In the early days of the virus, the FCLB swiftly affirmed that chiropractic doctors are essential healthcare providers and moved to help state boards assert this position to their respective state governors and healthcare leaders," said Dr. Karlos Boghosian, president, FCLB. "Following FCLB's advocacy, some states re-evaluated their position regarding chiropractors as essential health care workers."

On March 28th, the US Department of Homeland Security CISA formally identified chiropractors as essential care providers. In April 2020, the State of Colorado issued a proclamation naming April 24, 2020, as Colorado Chiropractic Regulation Day. The proclamation was awarded in acknowledgment of the FCLB mission to protect the public by promoting excellence in chiropractic regulation.

In support of chiropractic state boards' efforts to help chiropractors communicate with patients, the FCLB created resources for use by boards and chiropractic professionals. These resources included a video discussing steps boards and chiropractors should take to understand their specific state requirements, restrictions, and advice when re-opening clinics or serving patients during the global pandemic.

"PACE (Providers of Approved Continuing Education) Providers moved swiftly to add unique continuing education courses that address the COVID-19 virus," added Boghosian. "Courses include clinical considerations for COVID-19, preparing clinical support staff for working in a COVID-19 environment, and regulatory instruction on how to implement telehealth platforms during and post COVID-19."

The FCLB worked directly with state licensing boards to distribute information on industry best practices in telehealth. FCLB reminds practitioners that proper telehealth structure follows HIPPA compliances, including secure patient messaging, electronic health records, patient scheduling, and records application. Furthermore, the best practices emphasize using computers with HIPPA compliant security requirements that perform synchronous video capability.

"FCLB works with state chiropractic boards to maintain continuity and regulations particular to the health and safety of patients. It is advised that practitioners seek guidance from their state licensing board and their malpractice carriers regarding telehealth requirements," concluded Boghosian.

About the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Board

The Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards (FCLB) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose membership is comprised of the United States chiropractic licensing boards, specific Canadian provincial registration boards, and the chiropractic licensing board of New Zealand. FCLB lessens burdens on state government by providing programs and services to its membership. Dr. Karlos Boghosian is the current President of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards.

