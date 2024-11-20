Federato announces $80 million raised to bring RiskOps to insurance

New capital will drive continued global expansion to bring more insurers into the AI era

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federato , the AI-native underwriting platform for insurance, announced today that it has raised a total of $80 million, including its latest Series C funding round. The $40 million round was led by global private markets investor StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP), with participation from existing investors, including Emergence Capital , Caffeinated Capital and Pear VC , who together represent over $200 billion in combined assets under management.

"We have been closely following Federato's rapid growth over the past five years as an LP in several organizations who have been investors in the company since inception. Founders Will and William's deep expertise in AI and their dedication to bringing a true vertical AI product to the insurance industry is impressive. Federato's fast-growing customer base is a testament to the impact they've already delivered," said John Avirett, Partner at StepStone Group. "We are excited to partner with Federato as they help insurers innovate on business models to better serve challenged markets."

Federato's RiskOps platform opens the door to a new era of underwriting for the industry. Insurers have confronted new challenges like climate change, cyber crime, and social inflation over the last decade, and AI is likely to define the winners and losers in the decade to come. RiskOps is about enabling an AI-first mindset that makes risk selection faster and more precise, teams more efficient, and growth more profitable and sustainable. Federato customers regularly see a 90% improvement in time-to-quote, 3x improvement in the proportion of good business bound, and 50-90% reduction in systems used by underwriters. These improvements across the value chain are fundamental to confronting these new challenges while staying efficient and competitive.

"When we started with Federato nearly three years ago, we were impressed by the modern underwriting platform they had built. Since then, Federato has become the core engine that powers our growth businesses here in North America. Today, we are leveraging the RiskOps platform as a unified core system for the entire policy lifecycle, from submission to quote, bind, and issue." said Mike Foley, Chief Underwriting Officer, QBE North America.

As losses have grown more volatile and less predictable for the insurance industry, the volume of data insurers need to manage has grown faster than it can be organized and used. The combination of these forces has led many large players to pull back from challenged markets, citing a technical inability to effectively price risk. Federato's AI-native RiskOps approach has been particularly impactful in helping insurers confront difficult markets like aviation, commercial trucking, political violence, wildfire, and hurricane while delivering strong baseline efficiencies to more traditional markets.

"Velocity is and always has been in the relentless pursuit of a more efficient operation that can serve the challenged coastal wind-exposed property market," said Rod Harden, President, Velocity Risk, an MGA/carrier hybrid specializing in E&S property insurance. "In order to do that, we need an underwriting platform that can keep up with the complexity and speed of our business. Federato has delivered on those needs and pushed us to constantly iterate and improve on our processes, driving a 3.7x increase in the percentage of our bound policies that meet our definition of high appetite."

While Federato already helps thousands of underwriters focus on the highest-value business across global carriers, MGAs, and mutuals, this funding will be used to drive Federato's continued global presence in the UK, Europe, LATAM, and APAC markets.

On the round and its significance, Will Ross, co-founder and CEO of Federato said, "We couldn't be more elated that our investors and customers feel the momentum of RiskOps in insurance the way we do. We see this financing as a milestone of continued progress and not an achievement in and of itself. That achievement lies in the value we are creating each and every day for our customers and the communities they serve. Onward!"

About Federato

Federato is bringing RiskOps to insurance to help underwriters win the right deals, faster. From the moment a submission hits an underwriter's email or portal, RiskOps puts AI to work, triaging submissions with a focus on high-appetite business, delivering real-time feedback on the portfolio, and consolidating workflows into a single proven system. Federato delivers the transformation required to drive profitable growth, providing confidence that teams will stick to the plan, because their unique portfolio goals, strategies, rules, and appetite are built into the core system through which they transact business.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $682 billion of total capital, including $176 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

