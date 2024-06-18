Federato appoints Lisa Khoury as VP of Marketing and Joshua Dunmire as Head of Industry Enablement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federato, the insurance industry's first RiskOps underwriting platform, today announced the appointment of Lisa Khoury as Vice President of Marketing and Joshua Dunmire as Head of Industry Enablement.

A veteran B2B SaaS marketing leader, Khoury has helped multiple industry-defining software companies scale and deliver for customers. Khoury brings to Federato experience leading marketing functions at Compass (Real Estate), Attentive (Mobile Advertising), and Boost (Embedded Insurance).

Dunmire joins Federato from the insurance industry, after multiple underwriting leadership roles at cutting edge insurers and years on the frontlines as an underwriter himself. As Chief Underwriting Officer at Insurate, Dunmire drove transformation of Workers Compensation insurance by leveraging untapped industry data with proprietary modeling.

"Lisa and Josh couldn't be joining us at a better time," said Will Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Federato. "Federato's customers are seeing unprecedented success getting their underwriters to win the right deals faster. We couldn't be more excited to have an ex-customer in Josh to help us scale the best practices we bring to our partners. And Lisa's history of category creation provides the perfect set of skills to continue to tell these stories as we develop the RiskOps category alongside our carrier, MGA, and mutual customers."

"The thing that excites me the most about Federato is the opportunity to help bring cutting-edge technology to an industry that underpins much of the economy," said Khoury. "Federato can help insurers make the most of data and AI, and bring insurance to more areas and industries that need it."

"I've seen first-hand the power of bringing a modern data architecture into the underwriting experience, and what it can do for underwriting teams as well as their insureds, brokers, and reinsurance partners," said Dunmire. "Federato's RiskOps Platform can solve many of the problems underwriters face in their current work, and will revolutionize the insurance industry in the process."

Federato's RiskOps is an intelligent underwriting platform that gives underwriting leaders the confidence their teams will stick to the plan, because their unique portfolio goals, strategies, rules and appetite are built into the RiskOps platform.

RiskOps leverages our federated data graph and AI-driven recommendations to achieve portfolio-wide execution. The platform is being used today by a broad cross-section of the insurance industry from multi-billion-dollar insurance carriers to tech-savvy, high growth MGAs. Learn more at www.federato.ai.

