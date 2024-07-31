Federato Expands GTM Leadership, Names Dave Frechette as CRO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federato , the RiskOps platform for P&C insurance underwriting, today announced that Dave Frechette has joined the company as CRO, extending the organization's sales leadership team. Frechette, a 3x CRO, joins existing sales leaders Page Wiggins and Seth Egliht to amass over 100 years of B2B enterprise software sales leadership experience.

"Dave is a proven GTM leader whose time at companies like Clarizen, Checkr, and Zuora demonstrate his ability to create categories, manage hypergrowth, and establish enduring companies in the public markets," said Will Ross, Co-Founder and CEO, Federato. "I'm ecstatic to welcome Dave into Federato at a time where the realized benefits of the RiskOps approach are massively accelerating our growth."

Frechette's role was announced as Federato finishes its latest quarter with record-high bookings and an accelerating growth rate. Frechette intends to focus on operationalizing the revenue organization, with an increased emphasis on scale to accelerate revenue growth and meet spiking demand.

"Federato is in a very exciting place in the market," said Frechette. "The company has created a new category with its RiskOps solution, and is helping its customers drive more topline revenue with less risk and more profitability. I look forward to partnering with the team to build a world-class sales and revenue organization to drive growth even higher over the coming quarters."

Federato has significantly grown its go-to-market organization in recent months. Frechette joins not only Egliht and Wiggins atop the sales organization but will also partner with Lisa Khoury as Vice President of Marketing and Joshua Dunmire as Head of Industry Enablement.

"We've assembled a group of world class leaders to guide Federato into the next phase of expansion," said Ross. "It's a testament to the strength of the platform we've built and the value we provide our customers that so many talented senior leaders have been attracted to Federato. I look forward to leveraging their combined strength and focus to achieve even greater results for our customers. Onward!"

About Federato:

Federato's RiskOps platform for P&C and Specialty insurance helps insurers win the right deals faster. RiskOps enables customers to make thoughtful decisions, stay ahead of the market, broaden their organization's authority and sleep easy doing it.

Backed by leading venture capital firms who collectively have over $50B under management, Federato's customers include many of North America's foremost insurance carriers, MGAs, and new market entrants. To learn more, visit: www.federato.ai .

SOURCE Federato