Federman Steifman LLP Welcomes New Trusts and Estates Partner Elyse L. Schajer

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman Steifman LLP is pleased to announce that Elyse L. Schajer has joined the firm as a Partner in the firm's New York office. Ms. Schajer brings a full-service trusts and estates law practice to the Firm together with extensive experience representing market participants in all manner of commercial real estate transactions. Ms. Schajer's practice has a focus on corporate planning, estate planning for the owner's of privately held businesses, high net worth entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives. She represents a number of New York's most prominent, multi-generational real estate families.

"Having known Elyse for over two decades and practicing across the table from her a number of times, we are very confident in her unique ability to connect with clients and advise on some of the most intimate aspects of their lives," commented Andrew F. Lampert, managing partner of Federman Steifman's Chicago office. "Elyse has that special touch," he added.

"With the massive anticipated changes to the tax code outlined by the new administration that impacts high net worth families and real estate interests, this is the perfect time to be joining such a reputable firm with such a diverse client base," said Schajer. "I look forward to bringing my clients to a comfortable new home with like-minded lawyers who emphasize client service," she added.

Prior to joining Federman Steifman LLP, Elyse L. Schajer practiced law at a number of boutique trusts and estates firms in Westchester County, New York as well as the New York office of Hogan Lovells and real estate firm Duval & Stachenfeld. Ms. Schajer earned a B.A. in Social Psychology from Tufts University and is a graduate of the George Washington University Law School. Ms. Schajer resides in Brewster, New York with her husband and daughter.

About Federman Steifman LLP

Founded in 2004, Federman Steifman LLP is a law firm specializing in complex and sophisticated real estate, structured finance and corporate transactions as well as private client services including estate planning, trusts and estates. Federman Steifman LLP's attorneys represent major international, national, regional and local underwriters, investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies, credit enhancers, pension funds, insurance companies, private, public and institutional real estate owners and developers, contractors, tax credit and other equity syndicators and investors, banks, non-bank credit companies, mortgage bankers, savings and loan associations, mezzanine lenders, preferred equity investors, utility companies, cooperative corporations, condominium associations, telecommunications companies, family limited partnerships, family offices, trusts and estates, high net worth individuals, executives and state and local governments.



Federman Steifman LLP is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, AZ , Short Hills, NJ and Darien, CT. In 2020, Federman Steifman LLP closed over $8,000,000,000 of real estate financings, sales and acquisitions.

