FedEx and Salesforce Partner to Deliver Fast and Easy Shipping, End-to-End E-commerce and Supply Chain Management

MEMPHIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announced a new, multi-year partnership that integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with innovative capabilities from FedEx and ShopRunner, its e-commerce platform and subsidiary.

E-Commerce growth is putting pressure on retailers to ensure great customer experiences while keeping up with growing demand. Also, retailers have to manage multiple, complicated inventory management systems to fulfill orders and process returns while struggling to reach their customers in a crowded e-commerce ecosystem. With Salesforce and FedEx, companies now have a single platform that helps remove the complexity and protect the customer experience.

"Brands and merchants have to move quicker than ever to meet their customers' expectations," said Claude Russ, COO of FedEx Dataworks and CEO of ShopRunner. "With the combined power of Salesforce and FedEx, we will provide them the speed, control and economics they need to help them exceed those expectations. From optimizing their inventory management and fulfillment operations, to faster delivery and attracting new buyers, together we're helping change the game so brands and merchants can have greater control over the links of their supply chain and increase their competitiveness."

"We are in a world of commerce anytime and anywhere," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "Commerce Cloud and Order Management let companies sell wherever their customers shop and fulfill on any channel. Pairing that with FedEx's logistics capabilities lets us deliver an even faster, easier, and cost-efficient experience for our customers. Now, retailers can better meet shoppers' two-day shipping expectations without accumulating extensive costs or sacrificing their time or brand."

Bringing together Salesforce Commerce Cloud with ShopRunner and FedEx will redefine how brands and merchants manage the e-commerce journey from promotion and purchase to delivery and returns — delivering a fast and easy end-to-end shopping experience. Companies can harness the power of Salesforce's trusted Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Order Management and Einstein AI technology to quickly innovate, automate processes, and drive demand with deeply personalized digital commerce experiences at scale. With FedEx data-driven supply chain insights, comprehensive shipping network and ShopRunner e-commerce capabilities, companies can optimize and extend the post-purchase journey.

Through this partnership, companies can leverage next-generation intelligent supply chain and fulfillment capabilities to optimize their e-commerce operations. With an integrated platform to run some of the most essential parts of their business independently, companies will be able to unify the customer journey to help drive new demand and increase conversion on their owned channels, which can help in reducing reliance on third parties and preserving time and money.

With FedEx and Salesforce, companies can expect:

Increased Loyalty and Customer Lifetime Value: Access to millions of high-value shoppers actively purchasing through ShopRunner's platform, offering Salesforce merchants a pool of loyal consumers.

Access to millions of high-value shoppers actively purchasing through ShopRunner's platform, offering Salesforce merchants a pool of loyal consumers. Early Network Insights: Advanced insights to help merchants provide their customers with more precise information on when their purchases will arrive.

Advanced insights to help merchants provide their customers with more precise information on when their purchases will arrive. Supply Chain Optimization: Access to tools that optimize transportation and fulfillment, deepen supply chain intelligence, simplify shipping, manage costs, and take control of their business throughout the supply chain.

With FedEx and Salesforce, end-users can expect:

Two-Day Shipping: The option of two-day shipping from the brands they love.

The option of two-day shipping from the brands they love. Easy Returns: An easy return process backed by FedEx with services like label-less returns, access to return-packaging at FedEx locations, easy drop-off and more.

An easy return process backed by FedEx with services like label-less returns, access to return-packaging at FedEx locations, easy drop-off and more. Real-Time Order Visibility: Enhanced insights into delivery dates and times on the product detail page, in the shopping cart, and throughout the delivery journey to increase confidence and peace of mind on when orders will arrive.

Availability & Pricing

The first solution from FedEx and Salesforce is expected to be available to customers in the U.S. in Spring of 2022. Pricing will be announced at the time of general availability.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $84 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About ShopRunner

ShopRunner, a FedEx subsidiary, connects its millions of high value members with Free 2-Day Shipping and Free Returns as well as exclusive, member-only offers and benefits from their favorite stores. For retailers, ShopRunner helps to drive frictionless e-commerce through a comprehensive product suite backed by rich consumer insights and data science.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

www.salesforce.com

