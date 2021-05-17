FedEx Independent Service Provider, Slicker Trucking, Inc., continues Gold Level Sponsorship of Truckers Against Trafficking

MEDINA, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slicker Trucking, Inc., a FedEx Independent Service Provider with 130 trucks and nearly 170 drivers, jumpers and managers serving both Linehaul and Local Pick-up and Delivery reaching Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, today announced the renewal of its annual sponsorship of Truckers Against Trafficking. The local contractor is again matching the FedEx Corporation gold sponsorship level in hopes to inspire like support from the large network of Contracted Service Providers nationwide.

Human Trafficking, a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise, denies freedom to an estimated 40.3 million individuals globally and has been reported in all 50 states. Through the support of corporate partners like Slicker Trucking, TAT is raising up a mobilized army of transportation professionals to assist law enforcement in recognizing and reporting this crime in order to assist victims and bring their perpetrators to justice.

Dave Byers, President of Slicker Trucking, Inc. explains, "Our company mission is Honesty, Integrity, and Commitment to People. All people not just those near to us. Though my team is not over-the-road, we frequent these rest stops and travel stations and we encounter potential situations every-day. We are growing in numbers and that means more education, more involvement and more awareness. We are committed to supporting the victims and survivors of human trafficking, understanding the signs of a prostituted person, and empowering our team to MAKE THE CALL."

As a continued effort of our 2020 safety initiative, Slicker Trucking, Inc. is committed to make TAT certification a priority of its nearly 170 employees in 2021. Amy Byers, COO of Slicker Trucking, added: "Everyone is feeling the financial burn of COVID, and though we are in an essential market, the costs of doing business have not seen much forgiveness. I can only imagine the sting non-profit networks may be feeling. We believe we are called to support and help others. Our support is just a small piece of the collaborative efforts TAT has in motion. We're incredibly proud of the company we keep. Not just FedEx, but many of our vendors and partners are also TAT sponsors. Side by side we are growing the number of trained eyes and ears on our roadways, each doing our part to fight this problem and bring awareness out of the darkness."

When asked about partner support during these uncertain times, Kendis Paris, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking stated: "The generosity and commitment of Slicker Trucking to its counter-trafficking initiatives and support of TAT in the midst of these times is an inspiration. It's companies like Slicker who help to raise the bar ... demonstrating the power of industry to be a changemaker in the broader abolitionist movement."

About Slicker Trucking, Inc.

Since 2008, Slicker Trucking, Inc. has been a vendor to the FedEx Corporation. Slicker Trucking services FedEx Ground Contracted Linehaul routes covering transport to and from Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as operates a large residential and business delivery operation in Northeast, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.slickertrucking.net . Slicker Trucking's core values of "Honesty, Integrity and Commitment to People" is front and center of their growth, and growth means more education, more involvement and more awareness!

About Truckers Against Trafficking

Truckers Against Trafficking is a grass roots, non-profit organization that seeks to educate, equip, empower, and mobilize members of the trucking and related industries to combat human trafficking as part of their everyday jobs.

