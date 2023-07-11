FedEx invests in Vue.ai to accelerate enterprise use of AI

News provided by

Mad Street Den

11 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET

Logistics giant FedEx makes an investment in Vue.ai through FedEx Innovation Lab

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vue.ai announces a new investment from FedEx Innovation Lab(FIL). FedEx and Vue.ai will collaborate to use advanced technology and data-driven insights to create smarter supply chains with differentiated offerings to deliver greater value and experience for customers.

Continue Reading

The FedEx Innovation Lab(FIL) makes investments in rising start-ups in India and brings additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through the FedEx network, resources, and global customer base. These collaborations will help expand FedEx advanced digital capabilities globally as it continues to evolve its operations and product offerings to meet the needs of the modern supply chain. The partnerships formed through FIL will benefit customers globally.

Vue.ai, powers AI transformation for fortune 2000 companies and large enterprises across industries. Vue.ai enables meaningful adoption of AI and builds a wide range of applications across industries on top of the platform using a combination of it's large preset model marketplace or DSML tools which allow them to build their own models on top of a fully setup data platform layer.

The Vue.ai platform takes a data-centric approach to operationalizing AI on the scale in the enterprise. With a focus on enriching and extracting the most out of data, letting the AI decide which models get applied when for whom and by whom based on interaction with its users. The company will continue to expand its capabilities across industries, to serve as the single unifying AI platform on top of which large enterprises can build entire vertically integrated stacks that are relevant to their industry.

Ashwini Asokan, Mad Street Den's CEO highlighted the significance of this collaboration, noting that "Vue.ai is thrilled to be working alongside FedEx. The FedEx vision for logistics powered by AI was an incredibly exciting proposal for us. Through this partnership, we aim to power mission critical applications and a data centric approach for the logistics industry and collaborate on a holistic vision for AI in the organization. By bringing this collaboration to market, our goal is to explore and execute tech-led product innovation and enable smart logistics for all.'

"FedEx is committed to creating smart logistics for all and this investment will be instrumental for both parties to achieve technological innovation that benefits global customers. This collaboration will also help expand FedEx's advanced digital capabilities as it continues to differentiate its portfolio offerings to meet modern supply chain and logistics needs'', said Kami Viswanathan, senior vice president, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), FedEx Express

About Mad Street Den

Headquartered in California, Mad Street Den is an enterprise AI company transforming businesses across the globe. Its proprietary AI stack, Vue.ai is the world's first general-purpose AI platform that powers applications across workflows delivering value, unlike any other point solution. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude improvement to lead generation, churn reduction, revenue growth, cost efficiency, and more.

SOURCE Mad Street Den

