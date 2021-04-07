FedEx Office Donates $100,000 in Printing to Future Ready Schools in Support of Students Impacted by Pandemic

Through Future Ready Schools ® , an initiative of the nonprofit Alliance for Excellent Education, FedEx Office is donating $10,000 in printing services each to 10 school districts in communities across the United States:

Howard County Public School System Ellicott City, MD MLK, Jr. Arts Academy Dallas, TX Rowland Unified School District Rowland Heights, CA Middletown City Middletown, OH Sioux City Community School District Sioux City, IA Highline Public Schools Burien, WA Middletown Public Schools Middletown, CT Talladega County Schools Talladega, AL Comm. Consolidated School District 59 Elk Grove, IL Lindsay Unified School District Lindsay, CA

Each of the 10 school districts will be able to select the FedEx Office services that will meet their individual printing needs most supportive to students. Of the schools that were selected, several mentioned wanting to print more COVID-19 signage, informational packets for parents about the return to the classroom, workbooks for students and motivational signage.

"We continue to work side by side with school districts and higher education institutions across the country to provide convenient on-demand and custom printing solutions to help support continuity in learning as COVID-19 continues to disrupt the lives of students, faculty and their families," said Tracy Brightman General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Legal and Human Resources at FedEx Office. "Our hope is that our investment will provide better access to learning for all students, onsite or remotely."

As an essential business, FedEx Office works closely with schools and organizations at every level – from preschool to higher education – to create customized print solutions to enhance safety among faculty and students in classrooms and on campuses. These include floor decals and instructive banners to maintain social distancing and communicate safety protocols, desk shields to attach to student and teacher desks and water-resistant paper and other forms of instructional materials. Additionally, FedEx Office provides school districts the ability to easily print and ship educational materials to students' homes.

"We are grateful to FedEx for stepping up to help ensure these school districts can access the printing resources they need to safely welcome students and families back to in-person learning," said Deborah Delisle, President and CEO of the Alliance for Excellent Education, which houses the Future Ready Schools® program. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how vital schools are not just to families, but also to our communities and our economy. This extra support makes a big difference for school districts at a time when resources are scarce and students are returning with so many more needs than ever before."

At FedEx Office, we are committed to supporting education through our team members, our stores, our community relations activities and our in-kind printing donations. To learn more, please visit fedexcares.com.

About Future Ready Schools®

Future Ready Schools® is an initiative of the Alliance for Excellent Education (All4Ed). All4Ed is a Washington, DC–based national policy, practice, and advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring that all students, particularly those underperforming and those historically underserved, graduate from high school ready for success in college, work, and citizenship. For more information, visit futureready.org or all4Ed.org.

