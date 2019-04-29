FedEx Signs 10-Year Data Center Infrastructure Agreement with Switch

"Switch provides world class hyperscale data centers for the digital-ready enterprise," said Rob Carter, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of FedEx Corporation. "With its ability to sustainably power our digital infrastructure for the next decade, this solution supports our future-forward vision of where technology is headed while significantly reducing our network expense for years to come."

"Welcoming FedEx, the globally-recognized logistics powerhouse, to Switch's client ecosystem represents endless opportunities for collaboration and technology advancement around their rapidly-expanding business portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. "It is a great honor of ours to make this announcement and marks the beginning of a remarkable relationship with many opportunities to grow in the coming years."

Switch and FedEx are aligned in their vision for sustainability. Switch's commitment to running its data center campus locations with 100 percent clean energy enhances the FedEx global citizenship initiative to decrease the company's environmental footprint and achieve its sustainability goals. FedEx will also leverage the business incentives of Switch's Nevada data centers including low taxes, low cost of power, low cost of connectivity, low cost of living and low natural disaster risk. Switch's Core Campus in Las Vegas offers capacity to facilitate decades of future enterprise growth and rapid scale requirements.

This is not the first collaboration between Switch and FedEx as both companies sponsor FIRST® Robotics, founded by Dean Kamen. Kamen, who also worked with FedEx on the development of the FedEx SameDay Bot, was pleased with the agreement, saying, "It is very exciting that these two amazing technology infrastructure players can come together to achieve superior technology results. And, I look forward to our continued work with both companies on the success of the FIRST Robotics Program."

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the Internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia (opening in Q4 2019) are the world's most powerful hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future data center campus capacity. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Switch as of the date hereof, and Switch disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to Switch's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (including information under the caption "Risk Factors") and other reports filed with the SEC. Switch's SEC filings are available on the Investors section of Switch's website at https://investors.switch.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

