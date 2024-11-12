FedEx strengthens capabilities in Latin America with new flight routes

The company has launched new flights in Central and South America, connecting key markets with Miami. This offers customers increased shipping capabilities and enhanced connectivity, making it easier to import and export goods into the United States and other global destinations.

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, continues to strengthen its commitment to Latin America's economic growth and connectivity. The company is strengthening its air network with two new flights linking important markets in South and Central America with Miami, offering increased capabilities and better connectivity for its customers across the region.

In Central America, a FedEx Boeing 757 aircraft provides direct connectivity from La Aurora airport in Guatemala and Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras with Miami. In South America, a new route served by a FedEx Boeing 767-300 aircraft connects the international airports of Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Airport of Santiago in Chile, and Mariscal Sucre in Quito, Ecuador, with Miami International Airport.

"The launch of these new routes marks a significant milestone in the history and growth strategy of FedEx across the region," said Luiz R. Vasconcelos, President of FedEx in Latin America and the Caribbean. "These flights are part of the ongoing air network redesign, aimed at better serving customers of all sizes by providing direct connectivity with the Americas and the world."

With these new flights, FedEx also establishes direct commercial presence in Honduras and Ecuador, to be closer to its customers and better serve their international shipping needs. The flights will benefit sectors such as flowers, coffee and cacao, seeds, high-tech, and the textile and automotive industries, which have gained increased international market share.

Miami International Airport, the origin and destination for these routes, is among the top three cargo airports in the United States1 and one of the main transportation and international trade hubs in the Americas, playing a crucial role in connecting the region to the rest of the world. The FedEx Hub at Miami International Airport is strategically equipped to efficiently handle significant volumes of cargo and is home to the largest cold storage facility in the company's global network, providing optimal logistics and cold chain support.

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx Latin America and Caribbean (FedEx LAC) serves more than 50 countries and territories and employs more than 23,000 team members committed to total customer satisfaction. FedEx LAC offers a broad portfolio of transportation and logistics solutions, acting as a pillar of growth for the region, and continues its commitment to small, medium and large exporters by offering innovative ways to access the global marketplace.

