FedExField To Serve As 41st Vote Center For November General Election

LARGO, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced earlier this week that the State Board of Elections has approved the County's request for FedExField to be used as an Election Day Vote Center for the November 3, 2020 general election.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Washington Football Team for being such wonderful community partners here in Prince George's, responding to our call for assistance and allowing us to use the third floor club level of FedExField as a vote center," said Alsobrooks. "During these unprecedented times, and during an unprecedented election, it is so critical that we have large venues that will allow us to safely accommodate those who wish to cast a ballot in person."

FedExField will be one of 41 Election Day Vote Centers across the County, which can be accessed by any registered voter on Election Day, November 3, from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Voting will take place on the third floor club level of the stadium. In addition, the County will have 11 Early Voting Centers open from October 26 through November 2, 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day. A full list of Early Voting Centers and the other 40 Election Day Voter Centers can be found on the County Board of Elections' website.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the County to provide a safe option for Prince George's County voters," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. "We will continue to work with the County to ensure that voting is accessible to all."

County Executive Alsobrooks also reminds Prince Georgians about upcoming deadlines for the 2020 general election. Residents who are not registered to vote must do so by October 13, 2020. Registration can be done online through the State Board of Elections' website. In addition, unlike the June primary, voters who wish to vote by mail must complete and submit an application for a mail-in ballot. Those applications must be received by the Board of Elections by October 20, 2020.

There are several ways to complete and submit a mail-in ballot application. Registered voters should have already received an application by mail from the State Board of Elections. Voters can fill this out and return it via the prepaid envelope or drop it off at the County Board of Elections (1100 Mercantile Ln, Suite 115A, Largo, MD). Voters can also complete and submit an application in person at the County Board of Elections (Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 4:30 PM). Finally, voters can complete an application online through the State Board of Elections, or text VBM to 77788 to receive a link to the application on their phone.

For additional information and FAQs about the election process, visit elections.mypgc.us.

SOURCE Prince George's County, Maryland