FedGeoDay 2026 Convenes Federal Leaders to Advance Open Data Ecosystems

Two-day conference at U.S. Census Bureau unites government, industry, and nonprofits around federal geospatial data stewardship and interagency collaboration

SUITLAND, Md., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FedGeoDay, the premier federal geospatial conference, returns April 22–23, 2026, at U.S. Census Bureau Headquarters with the theme "Building Ecosystems for Supporting Federal Data Stewardship." The two-day event features keynotes, technical presentations, workshops, and panels focused on advancing open data adoption and cross-agency collaboration.

As federal agencies manage rapidly expanding data volumes, the need for transparent stewardship frameworks is increasing. FedGeoDay 2026 will address this challenge by bringing together practitioners, policymakers, and technologists shaping the future of geospatial intelligence in government.

Keynote Speaker

Denice Ross, Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, will deliver the opening keynote. Ross's address will frame the conference theme around building resilient data ecosystems that drive equitable outcomes and interagency impact.

Conference Highlights

Day 1 (April 22) features a full conference program, including:

Panel discussions on the future of federal open data, the role of non-federal data in the national ecosystem, the interaction of open data and artificial intelligence, and talks on secure spatial data infrastructure. The day will close with a social at Jackie's in the Navy Yard area of Washington, DC.

Day 2 (April 23) will include several firsts. Due to strong response, the morning of Day 2 will feature plenary content for the first time. After lunch, the event will host its first unconference, allowing attendees to host talks and discussions on federal open data topics. Concurrently, NOAA will host a workshop on the updated National Spatial Reference System.

"The geospatial data landscape and technology are constantly changing. Our job is to build resilient, interoperable infrastructure. At FedGeoDay, you'll learn how the geospatial community is tackling exactly that." — Jacqueline Kazil, Director of GIS, Bana Solutions

Registration Now Open

Professionals across government, industry, academia, and nonprofit organizations are invited to register at www.FedGeo.us. Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations seeking to support the federal geospatial community.

About FedGeoDay

FedGeoDay is the premier conference advancing open geospatial ecosystems within the federal government. By bridging open source tools, collaborative mapping, and open science, FedGeoDay strengthens data stewardship and accelerates mission outcomes across agencies. Learn more at www.FedGeo.us.

