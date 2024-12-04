FedLearn Partners With Digital University to Expand Course Access

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, an online adaptive learning solutions provider, powered by artificial intelligence, that delivers content contextualized to federal government mission areas—particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community—announces that its self-paced online courses are now accessible via Digital University, a joint venture between the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

Through this collaboration, DoD customers and personnel can access FedLearn course catalogs in AI and data, the IC and space topics via a single seat license on DU. Interested parties must register for DU to review available courses.

Learners accessing course content via DU will continue to engage with FedLearn's adaptive learning platform. This will enable customers to utilize the platform's robust learning analytics and learners to experience its personalized learning capabilities and course content specifically contextualized to defense mission areas.

"FedLearn's mission is to address critical upskilling and reskilling requirements across the vast DoD enterprise," said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. "Our collaboration with DU underscores our commitment to equipping warfighters and other DoD personnel with cutting-edge, cost-effective and scalable training to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving, global defense landscape."

"We're excited to offer FedLearn through DU, providing new opportunities for learning and collaboration," said Logan Brost, DU product manager. "This partnership aims to provide students and professionals the ability to drive meaningful personal and academic growth."

To learn more about FedLearn, visit fedlearn.com.

To learn more about DU, visit digitalu.af.mil.

About FedLearn

FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer an online adaptive learning platform—enabled by artificial intelligence—to deliver contextualized courses and content directly supporting government mission areas, particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Our state-of-the-art technology solutions offer a rich, dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

About Digital University

Digital University (digitalu.af.mil) is a GOTS training platform that provides anytime access to Silicon Valley-accredited training in the most in-demand operational cyber career pathways. Currently, DU serves more than 165,000 learners across the DoD with a 48,000+ course catalog across Udemy, Data Camp, Cloud Academy, Coursera and many more.

