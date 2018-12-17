Fedora Remix for Windows Subsystem for Linux Arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitewater Foundry, the indie open-source startup developing innovative solutions on Windows® Subsystem for Linux, has released a 'remix' of the popular Fedora® Linux® distribution from the community-backed Fedora Project for Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Windows Subsystem for Linux-often abbreviated 'WSL'-is a feature of Windows 10 that lets users run open-source Linux tools on their Windows PCs. Linux software is packaged in 'distributions' that can be installed from the Microsoft Store. Fedora Remix for WSL joins other Linux distributions Debian GNU/Linux, Kali Linux, OpenSUSE, Ubuntu, and WLinux there.

The Fedora Linux distribution has a reputation for innovation, integrating new technologies, and working closely with upstream projects. Fedora Remix for WSL brings powerful Fedora Linux distribution-specific tools, the DNF package manager, and access to the Fedora Linux distribution package repositories to Windows Subsystem for Linux, as well as easy access to additional packages available on the COPR, EPEL, and RPM Fusion repositories.

The Fedora Remix program allows independent Fedora community members to combine software from the Fedora Linux distribution into a 'remix' for unique use-cases. Whitewater Foundry saw the interest in Fedora Linux distribution on Windows Subsystem for Linux and is sponsoring the Fedora Remix for WSL under the Fedora Remix program to meet that need. As a remix, Fedora Remix for WSL is not endorsed or supported by the Fedora Project.

Purchases of Fedora Remix for WSL on the Microsoft Store support ongoing open-source development by Whitewater Foundry. Signed app packages of Fedora Remix for WSL can also be downloaded for free from the project's GitHub page. The official Fedora Linux distribution can be obtained for free at getfedora.org.

Fedora Remix for WSL is based on Whitewater Foundry's custom Windows Subsystem for Linux solution for enterprise customers, WLinux Enterprise. WLinux Enterprise allows enterprise-scale users to deploy WSL with the customization, security, reliability, and support levels that enterprise customers demand.

Whitewater Foundry is a member of the Open Innovation Network, a member of the Microsoft Partner Network, and a sponsor of DebConf19.

Fedora and the Infinity design logo are trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. Microsoft® and Windows® are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

