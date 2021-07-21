FedRAMP Authorized DevSecOps Solution Now Available

FGC DSO is a turn-key solution that will integrate with all of the leading cloud providers to include Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, on-premises, and other sophisticated cloud environments. This affordable solution empowers organizations to deploy agile, iterative, secure applications faster without sizeable investments in CI/CD.

The solution expedites DSO implementation, meets federal mandates, shifts security left in the SDLC, increases agility, and enables cloud adoption without slowing developers down. Organization don't have to sacrifice change management driven release processes with this solution. FGC DSO features include secure coding practices, 508 testing, and secure source code management. It eliminates the legacy approach of purchasing tools, installing and configuring, cloud hosting, hiring separate implementation resources, integration across the toolchain, life-cycle maintenance, and helpdesk. The solution includes industry-leading automated tools such as GitHub for secure source code management and can be customized to your organization's needs.

Enabling secure automation or DSO does not need to be expensive! This FedRAMP authorization will enable your organization to greatly expedite the authority to operate approval knowing they are procuring a solution that has met strict security requirements and risk assessments. In summary, FGC enables government agencies and contractors to work smarter and deploy secure applications, faster.

Contact us today to schedule a demo or learn how Federal GovCloud DevSecOps can empower your teams to rapidly achieve mission success. www.techtrend.us/devsecops

About TechTrend, Inc.

TechTrend is a trusted advisor to agencies and organizations that need an agile, future-focused approach to enterprise IT. We develop strong public and private sector partnerships and relationships with customers and stakeholders across the federal marketplace. We serve agencies and departments large and small with a relentless focus on exceptional customer service.

TechTrend creates both custom and off-the-shelf solutions for organizations including cloud migration, application modernization, DevSecOps, Secure Cloud Managed Services, Microsoft Power Platform, and cloud hosting and services.

www.techtrend.us/devsecops

SOURCE TechTrend

Related Links

http://www.techtrend.us

