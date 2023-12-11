Feds for Freedom Announces, Federal Vaccine Mandate Challenge to Continue as Supreme Court Rules on Procedural Grounds

Feds For Freedom

11 Dec, 2023, 19:03 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Supreme Court today ruled in Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden that lower courts must vacate the injunction against the vaccine mandate for federal workers put in place by the Biden Administration in September 2021. The government argued that the case is over because President Biden revoked the vaccine mandate. 

Feds For Freedom, formerly Feds for Medical Freedom, is a non-profit representing over 8500 federal workers who do not wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or disclose their vaccination status. Feds For Freedom challenged the mandate in federal court, successfully arguing for an injunction in January 2022 and saving hundreds of thousands of jobs and careers of federal workers for the past two years. 

Feds For Freedom President Marcus Thornton issued the following statement following the ruling:

"We believe the United States Constitution clearly does not permit the federal government to force federal workers -- or any law-abiding citizen -- to inject their bodies with something against their will. In fact, the freedom to control your own body and your own medical information is so basic that, without those liberties, it is impossible to truly be 'free' at all. We are disappointed that the Supreme Court dodged these important Constitutional arguments and instead chose to vacate our case on technicalities."

"Earlier this year, Feds For Freedom filed new suits in federal court for violations of our members' rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and the U.S. Constitution. We will be fighting for justice for those whom the vaccine has injured. Many in the government overstepped their legal bounds, and we are going to hold them accountable."

Contact:
Alex Weintz 
[email protected]

SOURCE Feds For Freedom

