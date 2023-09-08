Feds For Medical Freedom Expands Mission, Announces Rebrand to Feds For Freedom

News provided by

Feds For Freedom

08 Sep, 2023, 14:06 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feds for Medical Freedom, a group of over 9,000 workers who came together to fight vaccine mandates, has changed its name to "Feds For Freedom" and is expanding its scope and mission.

The newly relaunched Feds For Freedom will work with a broad coalition of stakeholders to advocate and litigate for constitutional rights while working to reform the federal service to be more accountable, transparent, and representative of the values of the American people.  

Continue Reading

"Our group was formed when thousands of us came together to fight the COVID vaccine mandates and take a stand for employees and contractors who were being targeted, harassed, and wrongfully terminated for their beliefs," said Feds For Freedom President Marcus Thornton. "What we discovered is this persecution at the hands of our government was a symptom of a deeper problem: a federal service that is unaccountable and does not reflect the values of the Americans it claims to serve. Our mission is to fix that by working within the ranks of government employees and contractors to promote accountability, transparency, and values that align with the American public's."

Feds For Freedom has already successfully challenged the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates in court, winning a Fifth Circuit Court case that blocked implementation of the mandates and filing several suits against the government seeking damages for employees whose religious and Constitutional rights were violated. The group is now planning to expand its efforts, focusing on reforms that promote diversity of opinion, professionalism, and non-partisan service across all federal agencies.

"The federal government should never be a weapon wielded by a political party, or an ideology, or one part of the country against another," said Thornton. "Our goal is to ensure that federal workers are truly serving the American people, rather than operating as partisan enforcers."

To complement its expanded mission and to serve as a conduit for conversation and debate, Feds For Freedom is also launching a new podcast available on iTunes and other platforms. Entitled, "The Feds: Insiders Bringing Accountability, Integrity, and Reform to a Broken Bureaucracy," the podcast will feature guests discussing how to reform and improve the federal service to better reflect the values of the American people.

About Feds For Freedom:  
Feds For Freedom is the premier 501(c)3 organization promoting, from within, a reformed federal service that is accountable, transparent, and reflective of the people it serves.  Feds For Freedom has over two dozen local chapters, and its membership ranks include thousands of current federal employees and contractors who have put their careers on the line to stand up for freedom and the rights of all Americans. For more information, visit fedsforfreedom.org. 

Contact:
Alex Weintz 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Feds For Freedom

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.