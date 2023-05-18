Feds for Medical Freedom, FBI Employees, File Suit Against Garland and Justice Department for Violating Religious Liberties

News provided by

Feds for Medical Freedom

18 May, 2023, 14:17 ET

HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feds for Medical Freedom has filed its second lawsuit this year seeking to hold government agencies and their leadership accountable for religious discrimination based on the persecution of workers with religious beliefs against vaccination for COVID-19. Feds for Med Freedom et al v. Merrick Garland et alfiled in the Southern District of Texas, was brought forward by over three dozen employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The suit details instances of persecution and harassment, unanswered requests for religious accommodations, and, in some cases, termination of employees. A similar suit was filed in March on behalf of State Department employees. 

Continue Reading

Feds for Medical Freedom, a grassroots group of over 9,000 federal employees and contractors who believe strongly the government does not have the legal or moral right to force Americans to get vaccinated in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs, has already achieved significant victories in court. In 2022, a federal judge in Texas overseeing the case of Feds for Med Freedom v. Biden put an injunction on the federal vaccine mandate. In March of 2023, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals again ruled in their favor, upholding the injunction. President Biden made the decision to drop the mandate entirely earlier this month, but Feds for Med Freedom President Marcus Thornton said the damage has already been done for those who suffered through hostile work environments and wrongful terminations.

"As documented in our latest lawsuit, rogue government agencies and leadership treated unvaccinated workers more like sworn enemies than valued civil servants," said Thornton. "Unvaccinated federal workers have faced everything from verbal harassment to segregation to wrongful terminations and suspension of security clearances, resulting in immeasurable damage to national security interests. These workers, and the American public, deserve an apology, and the bad actors who disregarded religious and Constitutional rights must be held accountable to ensure this never happens again. We will continue to fight to achieve that."

Feds for Medical Freedom said it will continue to file new lawsuits seeking justice for federal workers who were injured by the vaccine mandates, and demanding accountability for those in power who violated the religious and Constitutional rights of their fellow Americans.

Media Contact:
Alex Weintz
[email protected]

SOURCE Feds for Medical Freedom

Also from this source

Feds for Med Freedom Responds to End of Federal Vaccine Mandate

Feds for Medical Freedom Victorious in Challenge to Biden Administration Vaccine Mandate

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.