Feds Give Highest Rating To MDFT Programs Supporting Youth, Families

Gold-standard rating means feds will assume half of states' cost for treatment

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. federal government has given Multidimensional Family Therapy (MDFT) its highest effectiveness rating, designating it "Well- Supported" under Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse, and recognizing its proven effectiveness in reducing substance use, violence, and mental health symptoms among adolescents while improving school performance and family functioning. The high rating means that states with MDFT programs are eligible for federal reimbursement of 50 percent—and this funding is available not only for youth already in the child welfare system, but also for youth at imminent risk of foster care placement. Particularly in child welfare, where children are involved with the foster care system, MDFT programs are proven more effective and cost less than many other approaches.

The rating came from the federal IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse, which reviews research on hundreds of programs and services that support children and families and helps prevent foster care placements. It has a searchable database to help policymakers across the country fund programs with the highest effectiveness and greatest positive impact.

The ratings range from most effective to least effective. A well-supported rating requires multiple rigorous studies demonstrating sustained positive impact.

MDFT was rated as "Well-Supported" across a range of outcomes. In child well-being, the Clearinghouse confirmed excellent outcomes on behavioral, social and emotional functioning, substance use, delinquent behavior, and educational achievement. In adult well-being, MDFT was rated as "well supported" in positive parenting practices and improved family functioning. The federal Clearinghouse rating now matches the California Evidence-Based Clearinghouse, which gave MDFT a rating of "well supported" in 2023.

Currently the federal government's searchable database shows that there are more than 100 programs across the country with no favorable effects. Another 47 are listed as promising. MDFT is now one of only a handful of programs that the Clearinghouse confirmed as highly effective.

The funding implications are significant. Under the Family First Prevention Services Act, states may claim 50% federal reimbursement for prevention services provided to youth at imminent risk for foster care placement—a designation that states have flexibility to define, and that many have extended to youth with serious substance use or mental health challenges whose families are under significant stress. States are also required to direct at least half of their prevention funds toward programs rated "Well-Supported," making MDFT's rating a direct funding priority.

This is particularly important because youth and families touched by the child welfare system—or at imminent risk of entering it—carry disproportionate burdens of trauma, stress and adversity that often lead to social, emotional, mental health, and substance use challenges lasting into adulthood. MDFT's excellent outcomes is one reason that 87 percent of its programs are sustained for five years or more.

"The highest ratings from both clearinghouses confirm what MDFT providers and families have known for over 25 years - that this approach produces real, lasting change. It also means that states that implement MDFT will have greater federal funding support than ever before, removing one of the key barriers to adoption," said Gayle Dakof, Ph.D., President, MDFT International, Inc.

Multidimensional Family Therapy, MDFT®, is an evidence-based, comprehensive treatment approach for adolescents (10-18 years) and their families that is proven to reduce substance misuse, violence, criminal behavior and mental health symptoms, while improving school performance and family functioning. Used in 25 states and overseas, the model provides individual therapy for youth, parent sessions for education and support, and family therapy, including providing families with strong linkages to community services.

Media Contact:

Gayle Dakof

786-668-2088

[email protected]

SOURCE MDFT International, Inc.