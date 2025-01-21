FedTech Launches Four Corners CleanTech Accelerator to Drive Innovation in Clean Energy in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech has announced the Four Corners CleanTech Cluster, a program designed to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs across Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah to advance clean energy innovation. The Four Corners CleanTech Cluster is funded in part through a Contract with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Part of the SBA's nationwide Regional Innovation Clusters (RIC) network, this initiative provides participants with comprehensive training, mentorship, and commercialization resources.

The Four Corners CleanTech Cluster will help startups and small businesses turn transformative ideas into market-ready solutions through two program tracks. The first track is a structured accelerator workshop series designed for newly formed startups that will focus on customer discovery, business modeling, cleantech market dynamics, technology-to-market strategies, and regulatory compliance. The second track, designed for established small businesses aiming to scale, expand their market presence, or achieve commercialization, will provide tailored services that include IP assessment, accounting compliance, market research, and investor pitch and marketing support. This initiative also highlights FedTech and the SBA's commitment to fostering inclusivity, with targeted support for historically underserved entrepreneurs to ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities.

The application for the accelerator program is open through February 21, 2025, with programming set to begin in March and culminating in a showcase event in late July 2025. Applications for the custom advisory program for small businesses are reviewed on a rolling basis. Both programs are provided at no cost to participants.

Startup Accelerator Program Highlights

Startup Training Program (March–May 2025): Features interactive workshops and group coaching sessions on key topics including sustainable business modeling, financial forecasting, and cleantech customer discovery.

Advanced Development Workshops (May–July 2025): Deep dives into topics like cleantech IP strategy, regulatory navigation, and go-to-market planning.

Showcase Event (Late July 2025): A pitch and demo event where participants present to investors, industry leaders, and potential customers.

Small Business Customized Services Highlights

For more established small businesses aiming to scale, FedTech will evaluate each company's current business model during the application process and provide a bespoke set of support services that helps those organizations build on their strengths and mitigate potential challenges. These customized support services may include education on IP assessment, data management analysis, accounting compliance, market research, and investor pitch deck review, among others.

Get Involved

Startups and small businesses located in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah that are passionate about advancing clean energy and climate tech innovation are invited to consider the program. Please note applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis for small businesses seeking custom support, while the final deadline for the Startup Accelerator is February 21, 2025.

Leaders interested in shaping the future of cleantech innovation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah are encouraged to apply to join the Advisory Council. Council members will collaborate regularly to provide insights and support the program's vision.

For more information or to get involved, visit the program page or contact [email protected] .

About FedTech

Founded in 2015, FedTech is a premier deeptech innovation platform. Our mission is to harness cutting-edge technologies from federal laboratories, academic institutions, and industry leaders to address the world's most pressing challenges. FedTech offers a range of programs and services from venture studios and accelerators to internal innovation consulting. We maintain close relationships with 80+ federal labs and government agencies, providing unparalleled access to emerging technologies and commercialization opportunities.

