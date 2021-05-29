FedUp PAC: Albuquerque's Crime Spike Contrasts Sharply with Democrat Stansbury's "Defund the Police" Campaign in 1st District Special Election

MANASSAS, Va., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Defund the Police Movement started, Albuquerque has seen violent crime spike by 15.5%, property damages rise 13.3%, and 35 residents have been murdered in the city thus far in 2021—nearly double what it was at this time in 2020.

Melanie Stansbury, an Obama Administration alumna, has focused her campaign on support for the BREATHE ACT, a Black Lives Matter-crafted "defund the police" proposal.

"With crime exploding rapidly around the country, including Albuquerque, the Democrats' Defund the Police movement puts every New Mexico citizen's life at risk," said Richard A. Viguerie, Chairman of FedUp PAC.

FedUp PAC recently launched an extensive digital campaign in the Albuquerque area urging conservatives to contact everyone they know in New Mexico's First Congressional District (which includes almost three-fourths of Albuquerque) to vote for the pro-safety, pro-police candidate, Mark Moores.

"This special election is a referendum on President Biden and the Democrats' radical Defund the Police policies," said Viguerie. "It will be up to conservatives to keep Stansbury from getting elected to Congress and becoming another vote for Pelosi, AOC, and the anti-safety Defund the Police movement."

For more information on Stansbury's positions, please see this Washington Examiner article https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/new-mexico-special-election-republicans-2022 and visit www.FedUpPAC.org.

RICHARD A. VIGUERIE is known as the "Funding Father" of the conservative movement. Viguerie transformed American politics in the 1960s and '70s by pioneering the use of direct mail to bypass the mainstream media. Today, he serves as the chairman of American Target Advertising. Viguerie is active in national politics as the Chairman of both ConservativeHQ.com and FedUp PAC, a national political action committee working to achieve a governing Constitutional conservative majority.

