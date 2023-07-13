Fedway Associates Partners and World of Wonder with HOUSEOFLOVE to Bring RuPaul's Drag Race-Inspired Buzzy Beverage to New Jersey

News provided by

World of Wonder

13 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOUSEOFLOVE, the premium line of canned cocktails and mocktails co-founded by RuPaul and the Emmy-award winning team behind "RuPaul's Drag Race," World of Wonder announces its partnership with Fedway Associates, New Jersey's leading wine and spirits distributor. With Fedway's extensive reach to over 7,000 establishments, this partnership will accelerate HOUSEOFLOVE's growth to on-premise bars and off-premise independent retailers. HOUSEOFLOVE has successfully launched in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Atlanta.

RuPaul's Drag Race Presents HOUSEOFLOVE Cocktails and Mocktails
HOUSEOFLOVE offers premium spirit-based cocktails with 7%-12% ABV, as well as non-alcoholic mocktails, catering to the growing 0% ABV market. Fan favorites include the Tangerine Margarita, featuring a bold twist of tangerine and citrus with clean, authentic Mexican Tequila, and Ru's personal pick, the Ginger Mule mocktail, crafted with candied ginger and fresh lime.

"HOUSEOFLOVE is more than a beverage, it's a movement of self expression, inclusivity and a true extension of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. With Fedway Associates' extensive reach and industry reputation, we have the exciting opportunity to engage with a wider audience of RuPaul's fans throughout New Jersey," said Marina Hahn, Co-Founder and General Manager of HOUSEOFLOVE.

"We are excited to partner with HOUSEOFLOVE and contribute to the success of this remarkable brand," said Peter McDonagh, of Fedway Associates. "The combination of RuPaul's cult following, and the exceptional quality of HOUSEOFLOVE beverages presents a unique opportunity to position the brand as a leader in the R2D arena."

For availability and sales information please contact: Jason Gregurovic 908-394-6730

SOURCE World of Wonder

